Fuel spill closes road on South Highway 701 in Conway after tractor-trailer crash

Officials are advising drivers to avoid an area of Highway 701 Monday afternoon as they work to clean up a fuel spill from an overturned tractor trailer.

Lanes are blocked in the area of South Highway 701 and Harmon Drive in Conway due to an overturned tractor trailer, the Horry County Fire Rescue reported. The roadway is expected to be blocked for an extended amount of time.

Fire crews are working to clean up a 100-gallon fuel spill as a result of the crash.

No one was injured in the crash and the South Carolina Department of Public Safety is investigating.