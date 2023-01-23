Read full article on original website
scttx.com
SC Commissioners Court Special Meeting Agenda, Feb. 1
January 27, 2023 - Notice is hereby given that a Special meeting of the Governing body of the Shelby County Commissioners’ Court will be held on the 1st day of February, 2023 at 9:30am in the Courtroom of the Shelby County Courthouse at 200 San Augustine Street, Center, Shelby County, Texas to deliberate and consider action on the following items:
Panola College Board Approves Construction of New Energy Building
January 25, 2023 - The Panola College Board of Trustees met on January 17 for a special called meeting and approved a $12,339,142 guaranteed maximum price, along with a total project cost of $14,909,874 for a new energy building. The building, which will be approximately 30,000 square feet with an additional 25,000 square feet of outside work space, is expected to take 18 months to construct.
Panola College Announces 2022 Fall Semester Dean’s List
January 26, 2023 - Panola College is proud to announce the students named to the Dean’s list for the Fall of 2022 semester. To qualify for the dean’s list, students must complete the semester with a GPA between 3.5 and 3.79 with a minimum of 12 semester credit hours. Only courses applying toward an associate degree or certificate are included in the computation.
Center PD Hosting March 24 Blood Drive
January 27, 2023 - Come help us Save Lives! Friday, March 24, 2023. It's a very important time to donate due to the demand for blood in hospitals being very high. Show you care, by being selfless and giving to this cause. 1 donation can help save 3 lives!. Gulf...
Joe’s Italian Restaurant Hosting New Member, Grand Opening Ribbon Cutting
January 27, 2023 - The Shelby County Chamber of Commerce Ambassadors and Staff invite the public to join them at a New Member/Grand Opening Ribbon Cutting for Joe’s Italian Restaurant on Wednesday, February 1 at 10:30 am. They are located at 130 Nacogdoches Street in Center on the Historic Downtown Square and are open Tuesday through Sunday 11:00 am until 9:00 pm.
VFW Post 8904 Observes Vietnam Peace Accord of 1973 on 50th Anniversary
January 27, 2023 - VFW Post 8904 and Auxiliary observe the Vietnam Peace Accord of 1973 on its 50th anniversary Friday, January 27, 2023. VFW Post 8904 Quartermaster Larry Hume welcomed everyone in present for the program at the Veterans Memorial and introduced Kenneth Ramsey, Post Chaplain, to give the opening prayer. The group then recited the Pledge of Allegiance.
Willie Lee Page Thomas
Funeral service is at 12 noon on Saturday, January 28, 2023 at Timpson High School auditorium, 836 Bear Drive, Timpson, Texas with Rev. J.T. Harris, Eulogist. Interment is at Smyrna Cemetery in Timpson, Texas. Visitation is 10am until 4pm on Friday, January 27, 2023 at Community Chapel, Timpson. Wake is 5pm until 7pm at Smyrna Baptist Church, Timpson.
Helen C. Hill Williams
I J Hill (Brenda) Visitation will be Saturday, January 28, 2023, Hicks Chapel 6:00 P.M to 8:00 P.M. Committal will be at Rather Cemetery and repass at Pineywoods Outreach Center. Due to COVID 19, masks are required during visitation and funeral services. All safety procedures are strictly enforced. Service entrusted...
Shirley Ruth Rushing
Funeral service is 12 noon Saturday, January 28, 2023 at Abundant Love Ministries with Pastor Marlin Cloudy officiating. Final resting place is Westview Cemetery in Center, Texas. Visitation is 10am until 7pm on Friday, January 27, 2023 at Community Funeral Home Chapel in Center. Mama Shirley was a great faithful...
David's Daily Devotion for January 27
January 27, 2023 - Good Morning! It’s Friday, January 27. We’re getting preoccupied with prayer at First Baptist Center. Three groups of men are meeting weekly to pray, our women are in the midst of a Bible study on prayer, our new prayer coordinator is getting our prayer ministry back on track, and this coming Sunday, our interim pastor, Dr. Tim Watson, will be preaching on the subject of (you guessed it) PRAYER! I think God may be trying to tell us something. Here are some great quotes on this great subject.
Bobby Leon Ritter
A memorial service will be held at 11:00 am Saturday, January 28, 2023, at Timpson Methodist Church in Timpson, Texas with Kyle Green officiating. Bobby grew up in the Carthage/Gary area. He attended Gary High School before earning his GED. Bobby met Judy Hudman when they were set up on a blind date. They fell in love and were married. They spent almost 50 wonderful years together. Bobby loved to ride horses and trailride. He enjoyed being outdoors and would spend hours on his side-by-side checking fence lines. Bobby was a hard worker and could often be found in his shop working on some type of metal project. He made a hobby of shooting guns and did that as often as he could. Bobby was the best friend and neighbor anyone could ask for. He would truly give anyone the shirt off his back. Bobby was a faithful member of Timpson First Methodist Church for over 35 years. He and Ashley accepted Christ at the same time. Bobby was a wonderful man that will be missed greatly in this community and by all who knew him.
SC Grand Jury Hands Down 31 Indictments
January 25, 2023 - A Shelby County Grand Jury handed down 31 indictments on Monday, January 9, 2023. The grand jury was impaneled for the January 2023 term of the 123rd/273rd Judicial District Courts. Sakendrick Jacobe Calhoun was indicted for forgery, third degree felony. The indictment alleges, on December 29,...
Darlene Gardner
Services will be held Saturday, January 28, 2023, at 11am at Bright Morning Star Baptist Church in Center with Pastor, Rev. Anthony Jackson and Eulogist, Rev. Frankie Cooper. Interment to follow at St. John Cemetery. Her strong will to live, unwavering Faith in God, the love and prayers of family...
Rams Fall to Visiting Bulldogs in District 23 Basketball 43-36
The Garrison Bulldogs varsity basketball team jumped out to an early 9-0 point lead midway through the first quarter of Tuesday’s District 23 2A game with the Joaquin Rams. By the end of the first period Joaquin trailed with the Bulldogs ahead 11-4. Joaquin fought back in the second frame and outscored Garrison by a 14-9 margin but the Bulldogs still held a narrow 20-18 lead at the midway break.
Lady Rams Take 36-9 District Basketball Win at Home Over Lady Bulldogs
In a low-scoring defensive battle, the Joaquin Lady Rams varsity basketball team took a 36-9 point win over the visiting Garrison Lady Bulldogs. Joaquin was able to gain a 6-0 advantage by the midway point of the first period and they led 10-0 at the conclusion of the first quarter. The Lady Rams had a comfortable 22-2 lead by the halftime buzzer.
