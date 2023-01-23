A memorial service will be held at 11:00 am Saturday, January 28, 2023, at Timpson Methodist Church in Timpson, Texas with Kyle Green officiating. Bobby grew up in the Carthage/Gary area. He attended Gary High School before earning his GED. Bobby met Judy Hudman when they were set up on a blind date. They fell in love and were married. They spent almost 50 wonderful years together. Bobby loved to ride horses and trailride. He enjoyed being outdoors and would spend hours on his side-by-side checking fence lines. Bobby was a hard worker and could often be found in his shop working on some type of metal project. He made a hobby of shooting guns and did that as often as he could. Bobby was the best friend and neighbor anyone could ask for. He would truly give anyone the shirt off his back. Bobby was a faithful member of Timpson First Methodist Church for over 35 years. He and Ashley accepted Christ at the same time. Bobby was a wonderful man that will be missed greatly in this community and by all who knew him.

