South Florida retail vacancies drop, rents rise in the fourth quarter
South Florida’s population growth is a boon to retail landlords, which again raised rents, as vacancies hit low single digits in the final quarter of last year, according to a recent Colliers report. Outdoor shopping centers remained the top asset class for commercial investors in Miami-Dade and Broward counties....
Landmark scores $33M in construction financing for Dania Beach project
Landmark Development Corporation nabbed $32.9 million in construction financing for an affordable housing project in Dania Beach. The Miami-based developer recently broke ground on The City Place Apartments, a 99-unit complex at 59 Southwest Third Avenue. The apartments are for renters who make 60 percent of Broward County’s $64,522 annual median income.
Do You Have the Right Broker to Navigate Today’s Increasingly Complex Real Estate Market? What to Look For To Give You an Advantage
It’s no secret that today’s ever-fluctuating housing market is challenging and can be overwhelming for both buyers and sellers. Is it still a good time to buy, even with higher mortgage rates and less inventory? Is it worth putting your property on the market right now with prices constantly in flux? How do you know if you’re overpaying, or under-pricing—and how can you obtain the knowledge necessary to make a confident decision in this new environment?
The Agency returns to Palm Beach County
The Agency is making a comeback in Palm Beach County, years after shuttering its Boca Raton office. The Los Angeles-based brokerage is opening a franchise office in Palm Beach Gardens, led by Agency principal Santiago Arana and CEO Mauricio Umansky, it announced Wednesday. Howard Elfman will be managing broker, and Brian Fairweather Jr. will be managing director of the office, which will temporarily be at 2000 PGA Boulevard, Suite 4440. It marks the Agency’s second franchise office in South Florida.
Riviera Beach CRA approves deal for Marina Village apartment building
Riviera Beach’s community redevelopment agency is moving forward on a 99-year ground lease with a joint venture to build a 20-story multifamily project in Marina Village. The Riviera Beach City Commission, acting as the CRA’s board, on Wednesday approved a non-binding letter of intent with BH Group, Tezral Partners and the Related Group that outlines the proposed terms of the agreement.
Landstar pays $57M to add 857 acres to Avenir in Palm Beach Gardens
Avenir’s master developer paid $56.7 million for 857 acres in the Palm Beach Gardens planned community. Records show that Avenir Holdings LLC sold the acreage to Avenir Development LLC. Both entities are managed by partners of Landstar Development Group, a Coral Gables-based family-owned real estate developer. Landstar was founded...
Ken Griffin kicks in $3M to Miami-Dade fund for housing, other initiatives
Billionaire hedge fund manager Ken Griffin is kicking in $3 million to a new fund that will grant money to companies that can solve issues in housing and other sectors. Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava announced the commitment at her State of the County address on Wednesday evening. Griffin, founder and CEO of the Chicago-based hedge fund Citadel, has become increasingly philanthropic locally as he prepares to move the company and its sister firm, Citadel Securities, to South Florida.
Crunch Fitness founder plans adaptive reuse project in Little Haiti
Crunch Fitness founder Douglas Levine is embarking on his latest adaptive reuse project in Miami. Levine wants to convert roughly 50,000 square feet of warehouses at 400 Northeast 67th Street, and an adjacent lot, into retail and offices with food and beverage uses, he told The Real Deal. He bought the Little Haiti properties spanning 3.3 acres for $11 million from the tenant, indoor hydroponic sprouts farm Fullei Fresh, according to records.
John Ruiz sells waterfront Gables Estates home for discounted $30M
Trial attorney and University of Miami booster John Ruiz sold one of his Gables Estates properties for a discounted $30 million, or $15 million off the original asking price. Records show Ruiz’s 530 Arvida Holdings LLC sold the eight-bedroom, 13,200-square-foot waterfront mansion at 530 Arvida Parkway to JPB Property Holdings, a Delaware entity. The buyer is a billionaire from within Gables Estates, according to sources who declined to name them.
Russian ex-police general buys Pembroke Pines strip mall for $23M
A Russian ex-police general — allegedly tied to a public corruption scandal in his motherland — dropped $23 million for a Pembroke Pines strip mall. An entity managed by Anatoly Petukhov bought the two-building retail property at 304 Southwest 145th Avenue, records show. The deal breaks down to $689 per square foot for the 33,400-square-foot mall.
Super broker Lawrence Moens sells Palm Beach estate to Tommy Hilfiger for $37M
Lawrence Moens, the undisputed top agent of Palm Beach, sold his historic estate on the island for $36.9 million to designer Tommy Hilfiger. Records show M & M Palm Beach Property Investors LLC, a Florida entity tied to Moens, sold the home at 930 South Ocean Boulevard to TCM1 LLC, a Connecticut entity managed by designer Hilfiger. The Palm Beach Daily News reported the property as Moens’ personal home.
Cooper City approves downsized mosque at growing Islamic prep school
An Islamic prep school in Cooper City won approval to develop a new building and a downsized mosque with a 50-foot minaret — half the height originally proposed. The Cooper City Commission approved an amended site plan for the project during a marathon meeting Tuesday, amid complaints from residents about the traffic the expanded school will generate and the height of the minaret, a slender column that is a common architectural element of mosques.
B’nai B’rith wins approval to expand rental complex for low-income seniors in Deerfield Beach
Jewish service organization B’nai B’rith won approval to add a fourth apartment building to its rental complex for low-income senior citizens in Deerfield Beach. The Deerfield Beach City Commission on Tuesday approved a site development plan to add 62 apartments to B’nai B’rith I, II, and III Deerfield Apartments, expanding the complex to 333 apartments from 271.
Ivanka and Jared’s rented Surfside condo sells for $17M
Developer Alex Sapir’s Sapir Corp. and Giovanni Fasciano sold the nearly 7,000-square-foot unit at Arte for $17 million, or about $2,400 per square foot, according to the agents involved in the deal. Trump and Kushner have been living at oceanfront Arte, at 8955 Collins Avenue, for about two years.
