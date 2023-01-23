ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Hall, ID

Pack of dogs kill 7-year-old boy, injure mother in Fort Hall

By SHELBIE HARRIS
Idaho State Journal
Idaho State Journal
FORT HALL — A 7-year-old boy is dead and his mother was injured after the pair were mauled by four dogs on the Fort Hall Reservation on Saturday, according to the Bannock County Coroner’s Office.

Torey Danner with the Bannock County Coroner’s Office was dispatched to the Fort Hall Reservation around 7 p.m. Saturday after receiving reports that a boy died following the attack.

Danner says the boy succumbed to injuries sustained in the attack and that his mother was injured trying to save him.

The name of the boy will not be released because he is under age 18 and mother’s name is not being released at this time, Danner said. The woman’s condition as of Monday afternoon was not immediately available.

Danner said the Fort Hall Police Department is investigating the attack.

The official cause of the boy’s death will likely be traumatic injuries sustained by a pack of dogs and the manner will likely be accidental once Danner finishes the official death notice, he said.

“This is a tragic situation for the family and my heart goes out to them,” Danner said. “To lose a child is every parent’s worst nightmare. This situation is very difficult to understand and my thoughts and prayers are with them in this tough time.”

