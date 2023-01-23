ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eugene, OR

Bleacher Report

Biggest Snubs and Misses from 2023 NBA All-Star Starters

On Thursday, the NBA revealed this year's All-Star starters from both the Eastern and Western Conference. And, as is often the case, the fans (whose votes account for 50 percent of the final tally), media and players (25 percent each) didn't quite get it right in the East... NBA on...
Bleacher Report

NBA All-Star Game 2023 Rosters: Captains and Starters Revealed for Draft Format

The only undefeated dynasty in the NBA will have another opportunity to extend its winning streak this year. LeBron James and Giannis Antetokounmpo were named the captains of the 2023 NBA All-Star Game, which will take place on Feb. 19 in Salt Lake City. Team LeBron has won all five games in the current format which calls for captains to draft their teams instead of the traditional matchup between the Eastern and Western Conferences.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
OnlyHomers

Buffalo Bills Fire Coach

The Buffalo Bills are coming off a disappointing end to their season, losing 27-10 at home against the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Divisional round in the playoffs. Entering the offseason, the Buffalo Bills have started looking toward the future and made the tough decision to fire one of their long-tenured coaches.
Bleacher Report

2023 NBA Trade Watch: Best Available Bigs and Their Top Landing Spots

Sorting through the gossip and rumors leading up to the NBA's Feb. 9 trade deadline can be a puzzling mess, but organizing it by position can bring order to the chaos. While lines have blurred recently, it's reasonable to split players into three groups: ball-handling guards, wings and bigs. With guards complete and wings in order, the focus shifts to bigs. These delineations can be subjective, with guards playing without the ball (Eric Gordon, Alex Caruso, etc.) and bigs spreading the floor as wings. For clarity (and sanity), players like John Collins, Jarred Vanderbilt and P.J. Washington are considered bigs.
Bleacher Report

NBA Power Rankings: Who's Rising, Falling as Trade Deadline Nears?

It was another parity-packed week in the NBA, as the rebuilding Houston Rockets and Detroit Pistons combined for more wins than the Boston Celtics and Memphis Grizzlies. Results like that have made the power rankings tricky all season, but it's made the on-court action as fun as ever (assuming you like high-octane offense and tons of jump shooting).
Bleacher Report

One Word for Every College Football Top 25 Team's Offseason

If you need to describe the college football offseason as succinctly as possible, a single word will suffice: hectic. Several teams have to reshape a roster, but others are welcoming back a bunch of key players. Some programs need to replace a head coach or top assistants. Problematic trends must be corrected, and breakout seasons need to be sustained.
ALABAMA STATE
Bleacher Report

Nuggets Rumors: Bones Hyland's Trade Value Being Gauged Ahead of Deadline

Denver Nuggets guard Bones Hyland is a name to watch ahead of the Feb. 9 NBA trade deadline. Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports reported Friday that Denver is considering its future at backup point guard behind Jamal Murray. Hyland and Bruce Brown are both capable of running the point, but the latter can decline his $6.9 million player option to become a free agent this offseason.
DENVER, CO
Bleacher Report

Biggest Recruiting Storylines Heading into 2023 National Signing Day

The early signing period has nearly killed the old February National Signing Day. Remember all the hoopla, the whirlwind of decisions and the ranking flips of yesteryear? Those were fun times, but we're left with a shell of that drama now that the December signing session features most each class' talent.
COLORADO STATE
Bleacher Report

Nets Rumors: BK 'Actively Looking' for Trades; Joe Harris, Seth Curry Linked to Deals

The Brooklyn Nets may be one of the busier teams ahead of the Feb. 9 trade deadline. Kevin O'Connor of The Ringer reported Wednesday that "the Nets are one of the teams more actively looking for upgrades before the stretch run" and listed Joe Harris ($18.6 million), Seth Curry ($8.5 million) and Patty Mills ($6.5 million) as possible candidates to be moved because of "their short-term salaries and the fact that they've been playing lesser roles lately."
BROOKLYN, NY
Bleacher Report

Bryce Young, Will Levis Pro-Day Workout Dates Set Ahead of 2023 NFL Draft

The dates for several players' pro days in advance of the 2023 NFL draft are starting to roll in, and ESPN's Field Yates dropped two important ones Thursday. Alabama quarterback Bryce Young and Kentucky signal-caller Will Levis are considered two of the top prospects in this year's draft. The latest consensus big board from NFL Mock Draft Database lists Young and Levis as the No. 2 and No. 6 prospects overall, respectively. Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud notably sits between them at No. 4.
MONTGOMERY, AL
Bleacher Report

Nets' Jacque Vaughn Defends Decision to Sit Ben Simmons Late vs. 76ers

Ben Simmons was the primary storyline coming into Wednesday's game between his Brooklyn Nets and his former team, the Philadelphia 76ers, but he was on the bench in crunch time of a 137-133 loss. "So if you're thinking about being aggressive, you will be aggressive," Nets head coach Jacque Vaughn...
PHILADELPHIA, PA

