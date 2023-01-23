Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular local restaurant chain opening new location in Oregon this monthKristen WaltersEugene, OR
Oregon witness says triangle-shaped craft was 100 feet longRoger MarshOregon State
Save the Date for the Next Great Junk HuntMaria Shimizu ChristensenMonroe, OR
4 Amazing Burger Places in OregonAlina AndrasOregon State
Related
Bleacher Report
Spurs HC Gregg Popovich Says Lakers' LeBron James 'A Locomotive' in Transition
The Los Angeles Lakers and San Antonio Spurs are set to square off on Wednesday night, but before the game, Gregg Popovich couldn't help but praise Purple and Gold star LeBron James. Popovich told reporters before tip-off that James is the "most dangerous in transition" and that "he's still like...
Bleacher Report
Biggest Snubs and Misses from 2023 NBA All-Star Starters
On Thursday, the NBA revealed this year's All-Star starters from both the Eastern and Western Conference. And, as is often the case, the fans (whose votes account for 50 percent of the final tally), media and players (25 percent each) didn't quite get it right in the East... NBA on...
Bleacher Report
NBA All-Star Game 2023 Rosters: Captains and Starters Revealed for Draft Format
The only undefeated dynasty in the NBA will have another opportunity to extend its winning streak this year. LeBron James and Giannis Antetokounmpo were named the captains of the 2023 NBA All-Star Game, which will take place on Feb. 19 in Salt Lake City. Team LeBron has won all five games in the current format which calls for captains to draft their teams instead of the traditional matchup between the Eastern and Western Conferences.
Bleacher Report
John Collins Rumors: Rockets Have 'Real' Interest in Hawks PF Ahead of Trade Deadline
The Houston Rockets are reportedly the latest team to take a look at trading for Atlanta Hawks forward John Collins. Per The Athletic's Kelly Iko, "the interest is real" on the Rockets' part in acquiring Collins ahead of the Feb. 9 deadline. Iko noted the Rockets attempted to acquire Collins...
Bleacher Report
Woj: Mavericks' Luka Dončić Expected to Be 'Day-to-Day' with 'Mild' Ankle Injury
The Dallas Mavericks announced star Luka Dončić was ruled out for Thursday's game against the Phoenix Suns with a left ankle sprain, though it's reportedly not expected to sideline him for long. According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, Dončić is "expected to be day-to-day" with a "mild sprain."...
Clemson's Brevin Galloway From Hospital Bed: 'My Balls Exploded'
Brevin Galloway will miss a few games.
Buffalo Bills Fire Coach
The Buffalo Bills are coming off a disappointing end to their season, losing 27-10 at home against the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Divisional round in the playoffs. Entering the offseason, the Buffalo Bills have started looking toward the future and made the tough decision to fire one of their long-tenured coaches.
NFL Linebacker Jessie Lemonier Dead at 25 Amid Girlfriend’s Pregnancy With 1st Child: ‘Gone Far Too Soon’
Jessie Lemonier, a former NFL linebacker, has died. He was 25. “We are shocked and saddened to learn of the passing of former Detroit Lion Jessie Lemonier,” the Detroit Lions wrote in a Thursday, January 26, in a statement shared via Twitter. “Jessie was a model teammate and wonderful young man who is gone far […]
Dallas Cowboys Quarterback Dak Prescott Is Dating 20-Year Old LSU Swimmer Jadyn Jannasch
It looks like Dak isn’t doing too bad after his playoff loss to the San Francisco 49ers NFC divisional round this past Sunday…. Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott has a new lady in his life, Louisiana State University swimmer named Jadyn Jannasch (her Instagram profile picture features her wearing a Cowboys jacket as well):
Bleacher Report
2023 NBA Trade Watch: Best Available Bigs and Their Top Landing Spots
Sorting through the gossip and rumors leading up to the NBA's Feb. 9 trade deadline can be a puzzling mess, but organizing it by position can bring order to the chaos. While lines have blurred recently, it's reasonable to split players into three groups: ball-handling guards, wings and bigs. With guards complete and wings in order, the focus shifts to bigs. These delineations can be subjective, with guards playing without the ball (Eric Gordon, Alex Caruso, etc.) and bigs spreading the floor as wings. For clarity (and sanity), players like John Collins, Jarred Vanderbilt and P.J. Washington are considered bigs.
Bleacher Report
NBA Power Rankings: Who's Rising, Falling as Trade Deadline Nears?
It was another parity-packed week in the NBA, as the rebuilding Houston Rockets and Detroit Pistons combined for more wins than the Boston Celtics and Memphis Grizzlies. Results like that have made the power rankings tricky all season, but it's made the on-court action as fun as ever (assuming you like high-octane offense and tons of jump shooting).
Bleacher Report
One Word for Every College Football Top 25 Team's Offseason
If you need to describe the college football offseason as succinctly as possible, a single word will suffice: hectic. Several teams have to reshape a roster, but others are welcoming back a bunch of key players. Some programs need to replace a head coach or top assistants. Problematic trends must be corrected, and breakout seasons need to be sustained.
Bleacher Report
Billy Packer Dies at Age 82; CBB Commentator for March Madness for over 30 Years
Legendary college basketball commentator Billy Packer died Thursday at the age of 82. Packer's son Mark told the Associated Press' Steve Reed that Packer had been hospitalized for three weeks and experienced "several medical issues," with kidney failure the ultimate cause of his death. CBS Sports chairman Sean McManus issued...
Bleacher Report
Bulls Rumors: CHI Thinks It Can Get 2 1st-Round Picks in Alex Caruso Deadline Trade
With the NBA's Feb. 9 trade deadline looming, it appears to be a strong seller's market. Yahoo Sports' Jake Fischer reported on his Please Don't Aggregate This podcast (via HoopsHype) the Chicago Bulls believe Alex Caruso could yield two first-round picks in a trade. Caruso is averaging 5.5 points, 3.3...
Bleacher Report
Nuggets Rumors: Bones Hyland's Trade Value Being Gauged Ahead of Deadline
Denver Nuggets guard Bones Hyland is a name to watch ahead of the Feb. 9 NBA trade deadline. Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports reported Friday that Denver is considering its future at backup point guard behind Jamal Murray. Hyland and Bruce Brown are both capable of running the point, but the latter can decline his $6.9 million player option to become a free agent this offseason.
Bleacher Report
Heat Rumors: Jae Crowder Trade Still Interests MIA; Has Yet to Make Appealing Offer
The Miami Heat continue to register interest in Phoenix Suns forward Jae Crowder ahead of the Feb. 9 NBA trade deadline, according to the Miami Herald's Anthony Chiang and Barry Jackson (h/t RealGM). However, the Phoenix Suns' unwillingness to receive Duncan Robinson in the deal has been a roadblock, as...
Bleacher Report
Biggest Recruiting Storylines Heading into 2023 National Signing Day
The early signing period has nearly killed the old February National Signing Day. Remember all the hoopla, the whirlwind of decisions and the ranking flips of yesteryear? Those were fun times, but we're left with a shell of that drama now that the December signing session features most each class' talent.
Bleacher Report
Nets Rumors: BK 'Actively Looking' for Trades; Joe Harris, Seth Curry Linked to Deals
The Brooklyn Nets may be one of the busier teams ahead of the Feb. 9 trade deadline. Kevin O'Connor of The Ringer reported Wednesday that "the Nets are one of the teams more actively looking for upgrades before the stretch run" and listed Joe Harris ($18.6 million), Seth Curry ($8.5 million) and Patty Mills ($6.5 million) as possible candidates to be moved because of "their short-term salaries and the fact that they've been playing lesser roles lately."
Bleacher Report
Bryce Young, Will Levis Pro-Day Workout Dates Set Ahead of 2023 NFL Draft
The dates for several players' pro days in advance of the 2023 NFL draft are starting to roll in, and ESPN's Field Yates dropped two important ones Thursday. Alabama quarterback Bryce Young and Kentucky signal-caller Will Levis are considered two of the top prospects in this year's draft. The latest consensus big board from NFL Mock Draft Database lists Young and Levis as the No. 2 and No. 6 prospects overall, respectively. Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud notably sits between them at No. 4.
Bleacher Report
Nets' Jacque Vaughn Defends Decision to Sit Ben Simmons Late vs. 76ers
Ben Simmons was the primary storyline coming into Wednesday's game between his Brooklyn Nets and his former team, the Philadelphia 76ers, but he was on the bench in crunch time of a 137-133 loss. "So if you're thinking about being aggressive, you will be aggressive," Nets head coach Jacque Vaughn...
Comments / 0