Read full article on original website
Related
Earthquakes, storms force closure of one of California's most popular roads
The storms and earthquakes that have rocked California in recent weeks have resulted in the closure of one of the state’s most often-used roads.
A couple who moved from the US to Costa Rica and saves $1,500 a month thinks more Americans should move abroad
As the cost of living continues to rise for many Americans, some, like Zach Gerth and Anna Sosdian, are moving abroad to start new lives.
When Will Florida Be Underwater? For Some Areas, It’s Sooner Rather Than Later
It’s likely that you’ve heard about rising sea levels and how Florida is going to be underwater any day now. You might be wondering: Is this true? And if it is, when exactly will Florida be underwater?. Well, it’s possible that your favorite vacation spot could be underwater...
KTEN.com
US Transportation Dept. investigating Southwest holiday travel meltdown
The US Transportation Department said it is in the early stages of an investigation into the Southwest Airlines holiday travel meltdown in December. The probe includes an examination of whether Southwest is scheduling more flights than it can handle. "DOT is in the initial phase of a rigorous and comprehensive...
KTEN.com
Winter storm cancels hundreds of US flights, with Southwest again hit hardest
Bad weather canceled hundreds of flights on Wednesday, with Southwest Airlines once again hit particularly hard. As of 10:30 am ET the cancellations had totaled 482 flights to, from or within the United States. About half of those — 235 — were Southwest flights. One of the major...
Comments / 0