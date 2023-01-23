A Saginaw marijuana retailer has arrived at a hurtle in its development. Premier Provisioning is looking to establish a location at 1030 Gratiot Avenue, the former site of the Hamilton Home Bakery. Since that location is only 208 feet feet of Fordney Park, the Board of Zoning Appeals would need to grant a waiver from the sensitive use distance, which requires marijuana retailers to be 250 feet away from publicly owned parks.

SAGINAW, MI ・ 3 DAYS AGO