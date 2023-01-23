Read full article on original website
Grant request, demo of burned elementary to be considered at Flint Board of Ed meeting
FLINT, MI – Flint’s Board of Education will meet in a finance and operations subcommittee meeting next week after this week’s meeting was postponed. The original meeting was scheduled for Wednesday, Jan. 25, but it was postponed after most Genesee County schools closed for the day due to road conditions.
WNEM
Whitmer discusses plans for MI at UAW Local 699 in Saginaw
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) – Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s visit to mid-Michigan on Friday, Jan. 27, included a stop at UAW Local 699 in Saginaw to discuss the plans she laid out Wednesday in her State of the State address. One of the big topics she discussed is her plan...
Is Bed Bath & Beyond in Flint Closing Its Doors for Good?
Genesee County residents are starting to wonder if Bed Bath & Beyond on Miller Road in Flint will remain open after the company's recent struggles. Back in September, the company announced it was planning to lay off 20% of its workforce. If you remember, after announcing their turnaround plans, Chief Financial Officer Gustavo Arnal died by suicide.
What’s that? Historic Flint home on I-beams is slowly on the move
FLINT, MI -- Its paint is curled and faded, and many of the front-porch floorboards and railings are busted and broken. Its stone foundation is gone, and the roof has seen better days. The old Mary Taylor home in Flint’s Grand Traverse District looks like a candidate for foreclosure, demolition...
GM will invest $6.5M in Burton, Ypsilanti parts processing centers
BURTON, MI -- General Motors is investing more than $20 million at three of its Customer Care and Aftersales parts and distribution centers, including two in Michigan. GM announced the investments on Thursday, Jan. 26, saying that the spending is designed to modernize its warehouse operations as the company prepares for higher demand for vehicles and to ready its facilities for increased electric vehicle production.
Gov. Whitmer announces 115 new jobs coming to Genesee County
GENESEE COUNTY, MI -- More than 100 new jobs are coming to Fenton Township. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced in a news release on Thursday, Jan. 26 with the Michigan Economic Development Corporation (MEDC) state support for two business expansion projects creating 155 new jobs and generating a total private investment of $12 million in the cities of Fenton Township and Detroit.
Abandoned Motel in Saginaw, Michigan: A Closer, Inside Look
WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. It’s not a Holiday Inn, or the Grand Hotel, Best Western, Drury’s, Radisson..…but it was once obviously a very nice place to spend the night…..at less-than-swanky prices, I assume.
wsgw.com
Saginaw City Council Stalemates on Pot Shop Approval
A Saginaw marijuana retailer has arrived at a hurtle in its development. Premier Provisioning is looking to establish a location at 1030 Gratiot Avenue, the former site of the Hamilton Home Bakery. Since that location is only 208 feet feet of Fordney Park, the Board of Zoning Appeals would need to grant a waiver from the sensitive use distance, which requires marijuana retailers to be 250 feet away from publicly owned parks.
$1.4M of $52M stimulus remains for Saginaw council to allocate, city manager says
SAGINAW, MI — Almost two years after lawmakers set aside $52 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds for Saginaw, $1.4 million remains for leaders to allocate among community groups, Saginaw City Manager Tim Morales said. The Saginaw City Council at its Monday, Jan. 23, meeting approved sending $20,000...
Marijuana shop fails in waiver bid at former Hamilton Home Bakery in Saginaw
SAGINAW, MI — Developers hoping to operate a marijuana dispensary in the former Hamilton Home Bakery were denied a waiver necessary to dodge a zoning hurdle. The Saginaw City Council at its Monday, Jan. 23, meeting failed to approve a waiver needed to allow Premier Provisioning ownership to develop a marijuana retail shop inside the old bakery at 1030 Gratiot.
Delrico Loyd appointed to fill Nolden’s seat as Genesee County commissioner
GENESEE COUNTY, MI -- Delrico Loyd, a former Flint City Council president and past chairman of the Hurley Medical Center Board of Managers, has been appointed as the newest member of the county Board of Commissioners even though some board members contended that voters should have made the decision through a special election.
Flint’s MCC Celebrates 100 Years, Prahl Center Gets $25M Upgrade
It's undeniable the impact Mott Community College and the Mott Foundation have had on moving Flint and area residents forward in their education and lives. The Foundation has donated millions of dollars to see our beloved city grow toward its full potential. Now, as MCC turns 100 years old in 2023, the college will upgrade one of its long-time buildings.
abc12.com
Miller Industries expanding Fenton Twp. headquarters
Steel fabricator Miller Industries is expanding its headquarters in Fenton Township. Adding manufacturing, warehouse, and office space to the Thompson Road site. The $11 million project is getting a $450,000 Michigan Business Development Program grant. Miller Industries adding 115 jobs in Fenton area with $11 million expansion. The company currently...
More closures announced for Bay City’s Independence, Liberty bridges
BAY CITY, MI - More bridge closures are scheduled in Bay City in the coming weeks. Bay City Bridge Partners, a subsidiary of United Bridge Partners, announced on social media that there are planned closures coming up for the Independence Bridge and drawbridge openings for the Liberty Bridge. Bay City...
East Village Magazine
City of Flint allocates $15.6 million for Community Grants from ARPA funding; applications open now
The City of Flint has allocated $15.6 million of the city’s American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds for Community Grants. Applications are open now for eligible organizations to compete for funds to serve Flint residents in three priority program areas: housing and blight elimination, public health, and economic development.
WNEM
GM to invest $3.5M in Burton facility
BURTON, Mich. (WNEM) – GM announced that it would be investing $20.5 million in a total of three facilities across the country. The three chosen facilities are the Memphis Parts Distribution Center, the Ypsilanti Processing Center, and the Davison Road Processing Center in Burton. The Burton facility will be...
WNEM
GM awards $100K to Northwood for automotive camp
MIDLAND, Mich. (WNEM) - General Motors awarded $100,000 to Northwood University for an automotive camp for high school seniors. “Full Tank Automotive Camp will help students explore careers throughout the automotive industry, including design, development, manufacturing, sales, marketing, service and aftermarket,” said Elgie Bright, who chairs the automotive marketing/management program at Northwood University.
Michigan boosts funding to turn historic Detroit auto plant into housing
LANSING, MI – A project turning a historic Detroit auto factory into affordable housing is getting additional funding from the state. The Michigan Strategic Fund during its Tuesday board meeting approved increasing a community revitalization loan by $2,045,000 for the redevelopment of a former Studebaker sales center at 411 Piquette Ave. The 108,000-square-foot industrial site is attached to the Ford Motor Company Piquette Plant where Henry Ford invented the Model T.
‘He has paid his debt to society’: Man convicted in 1992 homicide asks for new sentence
LANSING, MI – A Flint man serving a life sentence for second-degree murder for a crime he committed when he was 16 years old may have a chance to be released from prison. Darwin Davell Page, 46, is scheduled to appear before Genesee County Circuit Judge Brian S. Pickell Tuesday, Jan. 31, for a hearing in which Pickell is expected to rule whether Page deserves to be resentenced.
Beverly Brown wins appointment as Genesee County District 4 commissioner
GENESEE COUNTY, MI -- Beverly Brown, a former administrator for the Genesee Area Skill Center and former president of the Fair Winds Girl Scout Council, has been appointed to represent District 4 on the county Board of Commissioners. Commissioners made the appointment in a single round of voting, giving Brown...
