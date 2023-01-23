ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flint, MI

WNEM

Whitmer discusses plans for MI at UAW Local 699 in Saginaw

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) – Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s visit to mid-Michigan on Friday, Jan. 27, included a stop at UAW Local 699 in Saginaw to discuss the plans she laid out Wednesday in her State of the State address. One of the big topics she discussed is her plan...
SAGINAW, MI
US 103.1

Is Bed Bath & Beyond in Flint Closing Its Doors for Good?

Genesee County residents are starting to wonder if Bed Bath & Beyond on Miller Road in Flint will remain open after the company's recent struggles. Back in September, the company announced it was planning to lay off 20% of its workforce. If you remember, after announcing their turnaround plans, Chief Financial Officer Gustavo Arnal died by suicide.
FLINT, MI
MLive

GM will invest $6.5M in Burton, Ypsilanti parts processing centers

BURTON, MI -- General Motors is investing more than $20 million at three of its Customer Care and Aftersales parts and distribution centers, including two in Michigan. GM announced the investments on Thursday, Jan. 26, saying that the spending is designed to modernize its warehouse operations as the company prepares for higher demand for vehicles and to ready its facilities for increased electric vehicle production.
BURTON, MI
MLive

Gov. Whitmer announces 115 new jobs coming to Genesee County

GENESEE COUNTY, MI -- More than 100 new jobs are coming to Fenton Township. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced in a news release on Thursday, Jan. 26 with the Michigan Economic Development Corporation (MEDC) state support for two business expansion projects creating 155 new jobs and generating a total private investment of $12 million in the cities of Fenton Township and Detroit.
GENESEE COUNTY, MI
99.1 WFMK

Abandoned Motel in Saginaw, Michigan: A Closer, Inside Look

WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. It’s not a Holiday Inn, or the Grand Hotel, Best Western, Drury’s, Radisson..…but it was once obviously a very nice place to spend the night…..at less-than-swanky prices, I assume.
SAGINAW, MI
wsgw.com

Saginaw City Council Stalemates on Pot Shop Approval

A Saginaw marijuana retailer has arrived at a hurtle in its development. Premier Provisioning is looking to establish a location at 1030 Gratiot Avenue, the former site of the Hamilton Home Bakery. Since that location is only 208 feet feet of Fordney Park, the Board of Zoning Appeals would need to grant a waiver from the sensitive use distance, which requires marijuana retailers to be 250 feet away from publicly owned parks.
SAGINAW, MI
Banana 101.5

Flint’s MCC Celebrates 100 Years, Prahl Center Gets $25M Upgrade

It's undeniable the impact Mott Community College and the Mott Foundation have had on moving Flint and area residents forward in their education and lives. The Foundation has donated millions of dollars to see our beloved city grow toward its full potential. Now, as MCC turns 100 years old in 2023, the college will upgrade one of its long-time buildings.
FLINT, MI
abc12.com

Miller Industries expanding Fenton Twp. headquarters

Steel fabricator Miller Industries is expanding its headquarters in Fenton Township. Adding manufacturing, warehouse, and office space to the Thompson Road site. The $11 million project is getting a $450,000 Michigan Business Development Program grant. Miller Industries adding 115 jobs in Fenton area with $11 million expansion. The company currently...
FENTON, MI
WNEM

GM to invest $3.5M in Burton facility

BURTON, Mich. (WNEM) – GM announced that it would be investing $20.5 million in a total of three facilities across the country. The three chosen facilities are the Memphis Parts Distribution Center, the Ypsilanti Processing Center, and the Davison Road Processing Center in Burton. The Burton facility will be...
BURTON, MI
WNEM

GM awards $100K to Northwood for automotive camp

MIDLAND, Mich. (WNEM) - General Motors awarded $100,000 to Northwood University for an automotive camp for high school seniors. “Full Tank Automotive Camp will help students explore careers throughout the automotive industry, including design, development, manufacturing, sales, marketing, service and aftermarket,” said Elgie Bright, who chairs the automotive marketing/management program at Northwood University.
MIDLAND, MI
The Grand Rapids Press

Michigan boosts funding to turn historic Detroit auto plant into housing

LANSING, MI – A project turning a historic Detroit auto factory into affordable housing is getting additional funding from the state. The Michigan Strategic Fund during its Tuesday board meeting approved increasing a community revitalization loan by $2,045,000 for the redevelopment of a former Studebaker sales center at 411 Piquette Ave. The 108,000-square-foot industrial site is attached to the Ford Motor Company Piquette Plant where Henry Ford invented the Model T.
LANSING, MI
The Flint Journal

‘He has paid his debt to society’: Man convicted in 1992 homicide asks for new sentence

LANSING, MI – A Flint man serving a life sentence for second-degree murder for a crime he committed when he was 16 years old may have a chance to be released from prison. Darwin Davell Page, 46, is scheduled to appear before Genesee County Circuit Judge Brian S. Pickell Tuesday, Jan. 31, for a hearing in which Pickell is expected to rule whether Page deserves to be resentenced.
LANSING, MI

