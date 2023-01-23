Read full article on original website
Related
Court docs: Denny Altes bribed fellow county judge candidate to drop out of race
ARKANSAS, USA — New documents released give more details in the sentencing of a former Arkansas lawmaker who plead guilty to abuse of public trust. Former State Senator and State Representative Robert Dennis Altes was sentenced to one year of probation last week after it was discovered that he offered a bribe to Stephen Hotz to remove his name from a county judge race.
KHBS
William Asa Hutchinson III loses law license
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Arkansas Supreme Court has suspended the law license of William Asa Hutchinson III, son of former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson. The Committee on Professional Conduct found alleged violations of the Arkansas Rules of Professional Conduct. Hutchinson "presently poses a substantial threat of serious harm...
KHBS
Congressman Steve Womack's son, James, arrested on a dozen charges
TONTITOWN, Ark. — James Phillip Womack, 35, son of U.S. Rep. Steve Womack of Arkansas, was arrested in Tontitown overnight, according to jail records. Womack faces a dozen charges, including reckless driving, going the wrong way on a one-way street, possession of a controlled substance, criminal mischief and fleeing.
Sanders signs bill requiring flags bought with taxpayer money be made in U.S. into law
Every flag bought with Arkansas taxpayer money now has to be made in the U.S.
ualrpublicradio.org
Arkansas committee hears debate on "bathroom bill"
Lawmakers heard questions and comments from members of the public Thursday over a so-called “bathroom bill” currently making its way through the Arkansas Legislature. House Bill 1156 would ensure no public or charter school student is required to share sleeping quarters, restrooms or changing areas with members of the opposite biological sex. That could lead to problems for transgender or nonbinary students seeking to use facilities consistent with their gender identity. School officials who do not follow the policy could face a 15% reduction in salary under the bill.
Gov. Sanders issues executive order to provide disaster response funding
Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders signed an executive order that will authorize some money from the Response and Recovery fund to be used at the discretion of the director of the Arkansas Division of Emergency Management.
arkadelphian.com
Sanders’ order delays broadband expansion in SW Arkansas
Arkansas Gov. Sarah Sanders has issued a new executive order 23-14 which has delayed and may possibly eliminate broadband expansion in eight Arkansas counties including Clark, Columbia and Hot Spring counties where the lack of broadband access is an issue in many rural areas. In comments before the joint performance...
Gov. Sanders' husband to lead to lead new tourism council
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders has appointed her husband, Bryan Sanders, as the head of a new council to promote outdoor recreation and tourism in Arkansas. Bryan Sanders will chair the Natural State Initiative Advisory Council, which will coordinate with the Arkansas Department of Commerce to promote the state's growing outdoor recreation industry and the economic impact of outdoor infrastructure investment.
rhsnationalist.com
Tragedy ensues as kidnapping victims are located in Missouri
November 3rd 2022, in Southern Missouri, a missing mother and her unborn baby were found dead after being kidnapped in Arkansas on October 31st 2022. Ashley Bush was 31 weeks pregnant with her 4th child when she went missing in Benton County, Arkansas. Authorities were able to discover Amber Waterman’s involvement with the kidnapping through social media and cell phone records. Waterman called 911 and stated she gave birth and the baby was no longer breathing. She claimed the baby as her own when EMS was unsuccessful with CPR. EMS recommended that Amber receive medical help, but she refused. The baby was then taken to the coroner’s office and they told Amber that she could come to set up the funeral arrangements. Arkansas authorities called Missouri authorities to explain their suspicion the next day. The autopsy report from both Ashley and her daughter showed evidence that the baby was cut out prematurely. Amber has since pleaded not guilty. No charges have been placed on her husband, Jamie, due to a lack of evidence showing his involvement. If Amber’s verdict comes out as guilty she could face either the death penalty or a $250,000 fine.
magnoliareporter.com
Sanders’ school bill will speed up slow Arkansas legislative session
It has been a slow start to the three-week-old legislative session at the Arkansas State Capitol, but things will speed up – maybe next week. Legislators soon will start considering the big issues that everyone expected to frame the session – the biggest one being Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders’ highly anticipated education reform bill.
spectrumnews1.com
2 Arkansas officers charged with civil rights violations in violent arrest of man outside store that was caught on video
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — 2 Arkansas officers charged with civil rights violations in violent arrest of man outside store that was caught on video. Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
Sanders signs executive order repealing ARPA, infrastructure committees
Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders signed an executive order on Jan. 24 repealing Arkansas' American Rescue Plan Act Steering Committee and Infrastructure Planning Advisory Committee.
arkansasadvocate.com
Arkansas House passes law to expand eligibility for disabled veteran license plates
The Arkansas House voted Monday to expand the pool of disable veterans eligible for special license plates. Without dissent, the House of Representatives passed House Bill 1101 by Rep. Andrew Collins (D-Little Rock). It allows any veteran who has been determined to be at least 10% disabled due to their...
Proposed Arkansas constitutional amendment would change how salaries are set for officials, lawmakers
A proposed Arkansas constitutional amendment submitted Monday would give voters a chance to approve restructuring of how salaries are set for Arkansas officials.
Arkansas children becoming more exposed to cannabis
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — As more states legalize marijuana, access to edible cannabis is becoming easier, which means there's a higher risk of children getting their hands on it. In Arkansas, Russellville police are currently investigating a case where a child brought edibles to school and shared them with friends.
Members of Latinx community in Arkansas share what the word means to them
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Two weeks ago, Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders signed an executive order which banned the use of the word Latinx by all state governments— it will instead be replaced with Hispanic, Latino, or Latina. The word itself means something different for everyone. “I identify 100%...
ucanews.live
Drag performers lead protest against anti-drag bill at Capitol
Protesters showed up at the Arkansas Capitol Jan. 19 to protest the legislature’s proposed Senate Bill 43, which aims to classify drag performance as an “adult-oriented business.”. The bill is scheduled for a vote in the Republican-controlled state Senate Tuesday, Jan. 24. Residents, including drag performers and members...
Arkansas bill would require people receiving housing benefits to work
A bill set to be heard in committee Wednesday would require people receiving housing benefits to work.
Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders signs outdoors tourism focused executive order
Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders signed an executive order Tuesday to increase the state’s profile as an outdoor tourism destination.
Project Prevent hosting statewide contests to address nicotine use in youth
ARKANSAS, USA — Project Prevent is hosting its Annual Spring contests, Drawing for a Difference and My Reason to Write. Project Prevent is a statewide youth tobacco prevention coalition in Arkansas. The contest invites local students to address tobacco and nicotine use among youth. This year's theme is "Be...
5NEWS
Fort Smith, AR
18K+
Followers
7K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
Fort Smith local newshttps://www.5newsonline.com/
Comments / 0