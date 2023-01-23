ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Advocates want the NYPD to disband the unit that responds to protests

By Samantha Max
Gothamist
Gothamist
 4 days ago
Jon McFarlane, a community organizer with VOCAL-New York, leads a chant at a rally outside City Hall Monday.

Activists Monday rallied outside City Hall to urge officials to shut down the controversial NYPD unit charged with responding to protests.

The group gathered on a cold and rainy morning after the City Council’s Public Safety Committee postponed a hearing on the department’s Strategic Response Group for the second time. More than 100 members of the public had also signed up to speak during the meeting, according to the New York Civil Liberties Union, which has been pushing for an oversight hearing for over a year.

Multiple officials said the reason for the delay is a number of lawsuits pending against the NYPD for its response to the 2020 Black Lives Matter protests . Several of those lawsuits are still unresolved, including Attorney General Letitia James’s suit accusing the department of excessive force and two class-action suits brought by NYCLU and the Legal Aid Society.

At an unrelated press conference Monday, Mayor Eric Adams said he "doesn't have a problem" with holding a hearing, but that the City Council has agreed to hold off for now, to avoid compromising any pending litigation.“I think SRG is doing a great job,” he said. "During a time when we are dealing with removing guns off our streets and dangerous people off our streets, we need units like SRG and others to do so."

A City Council spokesperson said the hearing will take place in March and will not be delayed again.

"If I've got to stand out here in the rain to pressure certain electeds to hold a hearing to disband the notorious, violent SRG, then that's what I'm going to do," said Jon McFarlane with the advocacy group VOCAL-New York, flanked by about 40 people on the steps of City Hall.

The SRG launched as a counter-terrorism unit in 2015, but its responsibilities have grown over the years to include parades, shootings, bank robberies and “other significant incidents,” according to the NYPD website .

In more recent months, the unit has sparked criticism for its treatment of counter-protesters outside an abortion clinic in SoHo and a library in Jackson Heights that hosts a “Drag Story Hour” event. Lawmakers are considering a bill that would ban the unit from responding to nonviolent demonstrations.

“I think the public should have an opportunity to hear from people who have been brutalized, as well as hear from the NYPD why they think this is a justified unit,” Councilmember Sandy Nurse said in an interview. She said the SRG arrested her during a rally in Union Square in 2015.

Activists and progressive lawmakers have been asking for more oversight — or even the dissolution — of the police unit for years. The NYCLU launched a campaign to disband the team in 2021.

A police spokesperson referred questions to the city’s legal department, which declined to comment. But in a statement to Gothamist last year, the NYPD called the unit a “critical asset” for the department.

This story has updated to include a comment from Mayor Adams.

Comments / 10

Edward Mazzuchelli
4d ago

In our country we have a right to protest our government actions. Most of these protests go beyond vocal action and end up with violence. if police are not present to quell these riots people will loose their lives property will be damaged and local jobs impacted. BEWARE OF THE LEFT AS THEY ARE COMMUNISTS WANTING TO UNDERMINE AMERICA

Reply(2)
3
Nick718
4d ago

Activists? Is that what we call criminals these days?

Reply
8
 

