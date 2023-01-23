ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

klkntv.com

Snow mainly to our north, but arctic air coming this weekend

The pleasant, sunny weather that we saw to close out the week on Friday will be changing soon. By Friday night, snow starts west and moves eastward along the NE/SD border. Light snow will be possible in Lincoln, but most accumulating snow will fall to the north. Increasing clouds and...
NEBRASKA STATE
klkntv.com

Blustery Thursday, warmer Friday

The next few day will be a little up and down with highs struggling on Thursday, warmer on Friday, then chilly again on Saturday. Then, the bottom drops out and we’ll be dealing with some very cold air for much of next week. On this day in history, Lincoln...
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Cozad woman arrested after pursuit with Nebraska troopers near Lexington

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A Cozad woman was arrested Wednesday night after a high-speed chase with troopers in central Nebraska. Around 10:30 p.m., a trooper tried pulling over a vehicle on Interstate 80, just south of Overton. The Nebraska State Patrol said the driver was believed to have “multiple...
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Temperatures backing off on Wednesday

You’ll likely notice more of a chill to the air on Wednesday as cooler air arrives. Temperatures on Wednesday morning are sitting in the middle and upper-20s for most, and that is about where they hover for the first part of the day. Temperatures should gradually cool as the day progresses, especially during the mid to late afternoon.
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Crete firefighter returns home after months long hospitalization

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) After being badly burned fighting wildfires in October of 2022, a Crete firefighter was finally able to return home Friday. The Crete community was sure to let Brad Elder know how much he was missed. The Crete Fire Department and students and staff at Doane College, where...
CRETE, NE
klkntv.com

Crews begin tearing down historic Gold’s Building in downtown Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The partial demolition of the historic Gold’s Building in downtown Lincoln has begun. The building, which has stood at the corner near 11th and O Streets since 1924, is being redeveloped to “maintain habitability.”. According to the city’s redevelopment plan, the rehabilitated building...
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Steadily warming before the arrival of Arctic air

Thursday looks like it will be another chilly day, although we do expect wind speeds to back off and temperatures to be a few degrees warmer compared to Wednesday. By afternoon, many should be able to reach the low-30s for highs. We’re forecasting a high near 31° in Lincoln. Wind speeds should be anywhere from 6-12 mph during the day.
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

UNL students put together oatmeal packs for Center for People in Need

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – University of Nebraska-Lincoln students and other volunteers helped package hunger kits on Wednesday for the Center for People in Need. The event was a partnership between UNL and the United Way of Lincoln and Lancaster County. It was part of a week of service in...
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

WATCH: Thieves waltz away with trailer from Lincoln landscaping business

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Two thieves waddled off with a trailer from a Lincoln landscaping business back in November. Lincoln Police are still searching for the culprits, who are seen in security video driving a Ford Explorer to the business near Sixth and Calvert Streets. The video then shows...
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

New bills seek to protect Nebraska workers from stabbings, mental illness

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — New proposals aimed at protecting staff who come face-to-face with dangerous criminals every day will be discussed at the Nebraska State Capitol Friday. Legislative Bill 265 would require protective vests and safety training for correctional officers moving forward. Senator Tom Brewer introduced the measure to...
NEBRASKA STATE

