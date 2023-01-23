Read full article on original website
Nebraska Football putting full-court press on five-star QB Dylan RaiolaThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football visiting four-star Missouri OT on FridayThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
From Rock Salt to Beet Juice: How Some American Cities Use Beet Juice to Fight Snow During WinterNew York CultureMinneapolis, MN
Nebraska Football visiting five-star St. Louis WR on ThursdayThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Jeremiah Charles commits to HuskersThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
‘We gotta find a way to get our identity back’: Husker hoops falls to Northwestern
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – With two of its most critical players injured, the shorthanded Nebraska men’s basketball team suffered a 78-63 loss to Northwestern on Wednesday night. With both forward Juwan Gary and guard Emmanuel Bandoumel out for the season, the Huskers turned to freshmen to fill the...
Nebraska high school basketball scores, Jan. 27
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – It was a jam-packed Friday night for hoops, as many local teams played at home. Here are the scores and highlights from Friday’s action.
Snow mainly to our north, but arctic air coming this weekend
The pleasant, sunny weather that we saw to close out the week on Friday will be changing soon. By Friday night, snow starts west and moves eastward along the NE/SD border. Light snow will be possible in Lincoln, but most accumulating snow will fall to the north. Increasing clouds and...
Blustery Thursday, warmer Friday
The next few day will be a little up and down with highs struggling on Thursday, warmer on Friday, then chilly again on Saturday. Then, the bottom drops out and we’ll be dealing with some very cold air for much of next week. On this day in history, Lincoln...
Nebraska police departments denounce officers accused in Tyre Nichol’s death
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Police chiefs from Lincoln and Omaha are condemning the alleged actions of five Memphis officers. On Friday, the City of Memphis released footage in the death of 29-year-old Tyre Nichols. The four videos appear to show five officers brutally beating Tyre Nichols between two scenes.
“I-80 is a pipeline for all kinds of criminal activity” including human trafficking
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Officials say the number of human trafficking cases prosecuted in Nebraska jumped from 0 to 92 between 2007 and 2022. That jump is due to a special task force created in 2015. The goal of Nebraska’s human trafficking task force is to increase awareness that...
Cozad woman arrested after pursuit with Nebraska troopers near Lexington
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A Cozad woman was arrested Wednesday night after a high-speed chase with troopers in central Nebraska. Around 10:30 p.m., a trooper tried pulling over a vehicle on Interstate 80, just south of Overton. The Nebraska State Patrol said the driver was believed to have “multiple...
Officials release preliminary details of fatal plane crash in southeast Nebraska
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – No one witnessed the plane crash that killed two near Auburn, safety officials said in a report. The National Transportation and Safety Board released its preliminary investigation report of the crash, which happened back on Jan. 12. Investigators say the Cessna 150H, flown by 24-year-old...
Temperatures backing off on Wednesday
You’ll likely notice more of a chill to the air on Wednesday as cooler air arrives. Temperatures on Wednesday morning are sitting in the middle and upper-20s for most, and that is about where they hover for the first part of the day. Temperatures should gradually cool as the day progresses, especially during the mid to late afternoon.
Crete firefighter returns home after months long hospitalization
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) After being badly burned fighting wildfires in October of 2022, a Crete firefighter was finally able to return home Friday. The Crete community was sure to let Brad Elder know how much he was missed. The Crete Fire Department and students and staff at Doane College, where...
Crews begin tearing down historic Gold’s Building in downtown Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The partial demolition of the historic Gold’s Building in downtown Lincoln has begun. The building, which has stood at the corner near 11th and O Streets since 1924, is being redeveloped to “maintain habitability.”. According to the city’s redevelopment plan, the rehabilitated building...
Steadily warming before the arrival of Arctic air
Thursday looks like it will be another chilly day, although we do expect wind speeds to back off and temperatures to be a few degrees warmer compared to Wednesday. By afternoon, many should be able to reach the low-30s for highs. We’re forecasting a high near 31° in Lincoln. Wind speeds should be anywhere from 6-12 mph during the day.
Nebraskans split on bill that would allow concealed carry without permit
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Dozens testified in a hearing Thursday for a bill that would allow Nebraskans to carry concealed weapons without a permit. Sen. Tom Brewer’s LB77 would allow the carrying of concealed weapons without a permit or a safety training course. Right now in Nebraska, you...
Truck mangled after icy roads cause a rollover wreck, Nebraska State Patrol says
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Sergeant Courtney Horak with Nebraska State Patrol shared a photo that might remind you to buckle up on your next trip. She tweeted a picture of a pickup truck that suffered serious damage from a crash. You can see the roof was completely caved in...
Constitutional carry bill opposed by Nebraska police will be discussed Thursday
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A reworked and less restrictive constitutional carry proposal is scheduled for a hearing at the Nebraska State Capitol this Thursday. Like the measure that fell just two votes short last year, LB77 would allow people to carry a concealed handgun without a permit. But this...
Driver runs over fire hose near burning building; Nebraskans urged to be patient
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Stromsburg Volunteer Fire Department in Polk County, Nebraska is sharing a reminder that could save lives and property. It reposted advice from the Indianapolis Fire Department which says a driver wasn’t paying attention when they ran over a supply line, just as crews were entering a burning building.
Lincoln’s 402 Creamery sells out of Runza-themed ice cream flavor in minutes
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – It didn’t take long for 402 Creamery to sell out of its new Runza-themed ice cream flavor. The Lincoln ice cream shop partnered with Runza to release a chili and cinnamon roll-flavored ice cream on Thursday. Customers lined up around the block at 402...
UNL students put together oatmeal packs for Center for People in Need
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – University of Nebraska-Lincoln students and other volunteers helped package hunger kits on Wednesday for the Center for People in Need. The event was a partnership between UNL and the United Way of Lincoln and Lancaster County. It was part of a week of service in...
WATCH: Thieves waltz away with trailer from Lincoln landscaping business
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Two thieves waddled off with a trailer from a Lincoln landscaping business back in November. Lincoln Police are still searching for the culprits, who are seen in security video driving a Ford Explorer to the business near Sixth and Calvert Streets. The video then shows...
New bills seek to protect Nebraska workers from stabbings, mental illness
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — New proposals aimed at protecting staff who come face-to-face with dangerous criminals every day will be discussed at the Nebraska State Capitol Friday. Legislative Bill 265 would require protective vests and safety training for correctional officers moving forward. Senator Tom Brewer introduced the measure to...
