kiwaradio.com
Rural Granville House Destroyed In Fire
Granville, Iowa — A house was destroyed in a fire on Thursday evening, January 26, 2023, near Granville. According to Granville Fire Chief Karl Kellen, at about 5:15 p.m., the Granville Fire Department was called to the report of a house fire at 4450 Nest Avenue, two miles east and one mile north of Granville.
nwestiowa.com
Sioux Center looking for more cops
SIOUX CENTER—The Sioux Center Police Department wants to add one or two officers to its ranks to keep up with the city’s growth, according to police chief Mike Halma at the Thursday Sioux Center City Council meeting. Once that is done, the police department can determine if one...
pureoldiesspencer.com
Harris Lake Park School District Eyes Building Project
Lake Park, IA (KICD) — The Harris Lake Park School Board intends to hold a bond issue election this year to either add on to the middle school and high school or renovate the 1976 building. They’ve hired architect Matt Basye from Sioux City to examine both options.
pureoldiesspencer.com
Spencer Council Gets Update on Potential Traffic Flow Changes on South End of Town
Spencer, IA (KICD)– The City of Spencer is continuing to work through plans on how to improve traffic flow and safety portions of Highway 71 on the south end of town. Representatives from Bolten and Menk met with the City Council on Monday to discuss findings of a traffic study that could potentially change the layout of a series of intersections known to be issues based on crash data that Traffic Engineer Jennifer McCoy calls above average.
nwestiowa.com
Moon River Auto takes off on former family property
DOON—Sometimes things have a funny way of turning out. Moon River Auto, founded by Dalton Lems in 2013, was running out of room as a salvage business and needed to relocate to a property that could handle its volume of parts inventory. “My dad used to own the original...
pureoldiesspencer.com
Upper Des Moines Opportunity To Conduct Annual Homeless Count
Spencer, IA (KICD)– Upper Des Moines Opportunity will be conducting an annual count this week to determine the number of homeless individuals around the area. UDMO Housing Director Tanya Thelen says the Point in Time Count is typically done during the overnight hours near the end of January to find the number of “truly homeless” people.
more1049.com
5PM Fire Update
Spencer, Iowa 5pm — (KICD) — Three fire departments remain at the scene of a fire that threatens half a block in Spencer’s downtown. Shortly before 5pm Fire Chief John Conyn told reporters he believes all occupants and their pets are accounted for. Red Cross Director Jen Meyer told KICD she’s attempting to contact all of the residents to offer them lodging and emergency cash.
pureoldiesspencer.com
Beth Heide, 55, of Spirit Lake
A visitation for 55-year-old Beth Heide of Spirit Lake will be Monday, January 30th, from 4-7 p.m. at Turner Jenness Funeral Home in Spirit Lake with a Celebration of Life being held at a later date in the summer. Turner Jenness Funeral Home in Spirit Lake is in charge of...
kiwaradio.com
UPDATE: Three Departments Battle Spencer Business District Blaze
Spencer, Iowa — Five businesses and eight apartments were damaged in a fire in downtown Spencer on Sunday afternoon, January 22, 2023. According to Spencer Fire Deputy Chief Mark Stover, Spencer Fire-Rescue was dispatched to 215 Grand Avenue Apartment #5 at about 12:35 p.m. He says the occupant of apartment 5 called 911 and advised that she had just gotten home and that there was a lot of smoke in the apartment. Grand Avenue is Spencer’s main street and is in the central business district of the city.
KIMT
Investigation underway in NW Iowa after child death
EMMETSBURG, Iowa - An investigation is underway after a report of an unresponsive child who later died in northern Iowa. The Iowa Department of Public Safety said a 911 call was received Jan. 19 from 1605 8th St. in Emmetsburg in Palo Alto County. “Emmetsburg Police and EMT’s responded to...
siouxlandnews.com
Crews respond to structure fire in downtown Spencer
SPENCER, Iowa — UPDATE Monday 1/23:. Spencer Fire Rescue says that at 12:36 p.m., they were dispatched to 215 Grand Avenue Apartment #5. The occupant of Apt #5 called 911 and said that she had just gotten home and that there was a lot of smoke in the apartment.
kscj.com
AUTHORITIES INVESTIGATE DEATH OF EMMETSBURG CHILD
THE IOWA DIVISION OF CRIMINAL INVESTIGATION HAS STARTED AN INVESTIGATION INTO THE DEATH OF AN EMMETSBURG, IOWA CHILD WHO DIED TUESDAY AT BLANK CHILDREN’S HOSPITAL IN DES MOINES,. PALO ALTO COUNTY EMT’S AND EMMETSBURG POLICE RESPONDED TO 1605 8TH STREET IN EMMETSBURG BACK ON JANUARY 19TH AROUND 1:30 P.M....
pureoldiesspencer.com
Additional Case of HPAI Confirmed in Buena Vista County
Des Moines, IA (KICD) — The High Pathogenic Avian Influenza that’s making domestic and wild birds sick across the country does not seem to be abating. Another case in a commercial turkey flock in Buena Vista County was confirmed Wednesday. Iowa Ag Secretary Mike Naig just discussed the...
nwestiowa.com
Three hurt in Sheldon intersection crash
SHELDON—Three people were injured in a two-vehicle crash about 7:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 23, at the intersection of Seventh Street and Ninth Avenue in Sheldon. Eighteen-year-old Reegan Ann Fischer of Sheldon was driving west on Seventh Street when her 2016 Kia Forte struck a southbound 2002 Jeep Grand Cherokee driven by 48-year-old Timothy Allan Linn of Sibley, according to the Sheldon Police Department.
stormlakeradio.com
Odebolt Man Becomes Second Arrested in Connection with Construction Site Burglary
An Odebolt man has been arrested for allegedly being involved in a construction site burglary in Early last month, joining another man who was previously arrested in connection with the same incident. According to the Sac County Sheriff's Office, the burglary happened on December 2nd at 105 Karr Avenue in...
kiwaradio.com
Inwood Pair Accused Of Burglarizing Inwood Business
Inwood, Iowa — An Inwood pair has been arrested on burglary charges after a search warrant was carried out. According to a criminal complaint filed with the Lyon County Clerk of Court’s Office by the county sheriff’s office, 33-year-old Eric Tilstra and 29-year-old Jacy Steiner, both of Inwood are accused of burglarizing an Inwood business. They were arrested on Wednesday, January 25th.
pureoldiesspencer.com
Sheldon Woman Charged With Insurance Fraud
Des Moines, IA (KICD)– A Sheldon woman has been charged with insurance fraud. 32-year-old Meranda Miller was arrested on Tuesday and charged with one felony count of presenting false information following an investigation by the Iowa Insurance Division that started in November. Authorities are not releasing any additional details...
