Temple, TX

What Is Happening To Your Texas Drinking Water?

February starts in less than a week, and there are a lot of advantages, and disadvantages ahead with the short month. The time between your mortgage or rent payment probably falls into the disadvantage. When things like month long adjustments occur to the water in Killeen, February is just the right length.
KILLEEN, TX
Peaceful Acres Horse Rescue in Temple, Texas Could Use Our Help

(Temple, Texas) - One thing most of us can agree on is that taking care of any animal is a big responsibility. Some of us have cats or dogs around our homes and they bring much happiness and sometimes chaos to our lives. But for other animals, they require more attention than others.
TEMPLE, TX
Business Booming In Restored Belton, Texas Train Depot

(Belton, Texas) - It's sad sometimes, but every town has buildings and spaces that have been neglected over the years and could use some serious TLC. Belton has a beautiful Downtown, and (let's be honest) has done a better job than some other local towns of keeping the area looking beautiful, but there are always those parts of town that could use a serious facelift.
BELTON, TX
Killeen ISD Wins ‘Best of Bunch’ Award for Fresh Foods Initiative

(Killeen, Texas) - After hearing some of the most disturbing things going on in our KISD district this weekend, it is always so refreshing to hear some positive accomplishments that are going on. CONGRATULATIONS ARE IN ORDER FOR KISD. The Killeen Independent School District Nutrition Department was named the winner...
KILLEEN, TX
King & Princess Dance Coming To Harker Heights, Texas

(Harker Heights, Texas) - Make sure you let every king and every princess you know that we’re having a party just for them! The King and Princess dance is coming to Harker Heights, and it's the perfect opportunity to make some precious family memories. CALLING ALL KINGS AND PRINCESSES...
HARKER HEIGHTS, TX
Top 5 Movies Killeen, Texas Can’t Wait to See in 2023

Every year there are nearly countless movies being released. Even with the theaters filling up again, there still are not enough screens to play all the movies. Direct to video has grown to new levels, and do not even get started on the original streaming releases. 2023 is going to be FULL of new movies. Where do you like to see movies in Killeen-Temple, Texas?
KILLEEN, TX
Temple, TX
B106 plays the best hip hop and R&B music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Killeen and Temple, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

