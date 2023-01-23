84-year-old Siouxlander convicted of murder dies in custody

CORALVILLE, Iowa (KCAU) — An elderly Siouxland man sentenced for first-degree murder in 2022 has died.

According to a release from the Iowa Department of Corrections, Thomas Knapp , an 84-year-old from Merrill who was sentenced to first-degree murder, died of natural causes.

Knapp died at the Iowa Medical and Classification Center where he had been housed due to a chronic illness.

Knapp began his sentence on October 14, 2022, after he was found guilty of killing his stepson, Kevin Juzek .

