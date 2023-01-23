84-year-old Siouxlander convicted of murder dies in custody
CORALVILLE, Iowa (KCAU) — An elderly Siouxland man sentenced for first-degree murder in 2022 has died.
According to a release from the Iowa Department of Corrections, Thomas Knapp , an 84-year-old from Merrill who was sentenced to first-degree murder, died of natural causes.Wife of Laurel murder suspect appears in court for arraignment, hearings
Knapp died at the Iowa Medical and Classification Center where he had been housed due to a chronic illness.
Knapp began his sentence on October 14, 2022, after he was found guilty of killing his stepson, Kevin Juzek.
