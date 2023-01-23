The 1909: January 23, 2023

Host Lily Guiney discusses Michigan Democrats' efforts to repeal Right To Work laws and pass an increased minimum wage, East Lansing City Council's separation with City Manager George Lahanas and passing of a "sanctuary city" classification and MSU's changes to its board of trustees. In this week's good news, Guiney also tells the story of East Lansing's Diva Ball, which was organized in less than 10 days.

This week on The 1909:

"The 1909" Team

Podcast coordinator: Anthony Brinson III

Host: Lily Guiney

Edited by: SaMya Overall, Drew Goretzka and Jada Vasser