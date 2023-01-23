ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Current Wrestling Champion Dies

Tragic news has struck the world of professional wrestling with the word that one of wrestling's biggest stars has lost his life at the age of 38. Celebrity entertainment outlet TMZ, which is known for breaking the news of many deaths of famous people around the world, broke the news of the death of legendary wrestler Jay Briscoe, who has tragically died in a car crash at the age of 38.
Jordynne Grace, Christopher Daniels & More Announced for 2023 AAA Lucha World Cup Trios Tourneys.

After the tourney was announced with the Mexico Dream Team (Alberto Del Rio, Psycho Clown & Hijo del Vikingo) was previously announced, AAA announced the remaining teams participating in the 2023 edition of the Lucha World Cup. The show is set to take place on 3/19/2023 in Guadalajara, Jalisco, Mexico with comprised of talents from multiple companies including AEW, IMPACT Wrestling, NWA, Dragon Gate, TJPW, & from across the international independent circuit.
Dragon Gate Open The Twin Gate Championship Match Added To MLW SuperFight 2023

A new championship bout has been added to the upcoming MLW SuperFight event. As first announced by the promotion's website, Natural Vibes (Kzy & Big Boss Shimizu) are set to make their MLW debut on Saturday, February 4 as they are set to defend the Dragon Gate Open The Twin Gate Championships against The FBI (Little Guido & Ray Jaz). This will be The FBI's first crack at the Open The Twin Gate titles.
Tom Hannifan: Whether You're Tuning In To Hate Him Or Love Him, Bully Ray Gets Eyeballs On IMPACT

Tom Hannifan discusses Bully Ray's current run in IMPACT Wrestling. The wrestling world was shocked when Bully Ray made his return to IMPACT Wrestling at the Bound For Glory pay-per-view in 2022. Ray quickly made an impact upon his return, as he won the Call Your Shot Gauntlet match. Ray would go on to cash in his IMPACT World Championship opportunity at the recent Hard To Kill pay-per-view, where he lost to Josh Alexander in a Full Metal Mayhem bout.
Bray Wyatt Discusses His Mindset Following WWE Release, Fans Leading Him Back

Bray Wyatt was released by WWE on July 31, 2021 despite being regularly featured on television and one of the top merchandise movers in the company. Bray hadn't wrestled since WrestleMania 37 when he lost to Randy Orton. During his time away from the company, he remained out of the wrestling business, but filmed a movie with Jason Baker.
Rocky Romero: Scott D'Amore Is The Reason NJPW Is Back On AXS TV

Rocky Romero talks his relationship with Scott D'Amore. New Japan Pro Wrestling seemingly has the most working relationships out of any company in pro wrestling, and that can be mainly attributed to the workings of Rocky Romero. Notably, Romero plays a big part in helping the company work out deals with foreign talent and/or companies. The head of Roppongi Vice is also one of the key contributors of NJPW STRONG.
WWE WrestleMania 39 Sign Raised, Everyone Point

It's officially point to the sign season. WWE has raised the WrestleMania 39 sign inside the Alamodome, the site of WWE Royal Rumble 2023. The winner of the men's and women's Royal Rumble will undoubtedly stand on the turnbuckle and point to the sign as pyro goes off. Hopefully, this year it doesn't catch on fire.
Rich Swann To Challenge Josh Alexander For IMPACT World Title At IMPACT No Surrender 2023

IMPACT No Surrender 2023 has its main event. Rich Swann will challenge Josh Alexander for the IMPACT World Title on February 24 at IMPACT No Surrender. Rich Swann won the opportunity in a Golden Six Shooter Elimination Match on Thursday, January 26. In that match, Rich defeated five other former World Champions, namely Moose, Rhino, Chris Sabin, Eddie Edwards, and Sami Callihan.
Tony Khan Explains Importance Of Concussion Protocol, Putting Adam Cole's Health First

Adam Cole returned to AEW television on the January 11 episode of AEW Dynamite, announcing that he would soon be returning to the ring. Cole hasn't wrestled since AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door when he suffered a concussion in the IWGP World Heavyweight Title bout that featured champion Jay White defending against Cole, Kazuchika Okada, and Hangman Page.
Action Andretti Looks Back On His Victory Over Chris Jericho, Jericho Being Happy With The Match

At AEW Dynamite Winter Is Coming, Action Andretti scored the biggest win of his career, defeating Chris Jericho in singles competition. The match was billed as a tune-up match for Jericho, who had just lost the ROH World Title to Claudio Castagnoli. Andretti was already in the ring as Jericho came out to "Judas" and Jericho dominated the early portion of the match before Andretti made his comeback leading to the eventual victory.
