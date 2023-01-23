Read full article on original website
Current Wrestling Champion Dies
Tragic news has struck the world of professional wrestling with the word that one of wrestling's biggest stars has lost his life at the age of 38. Celebrity entertainment outlet TMZ, which is known for breaking the news of many deaths of famous people around the world, broke the news of the death of legendary wrestler Jay Briscoe, who has tragically died in a car crash at the age of 38.
Sami Zayn: If Done Right, Fans Will Absolutely Buy Me Beating Roman Reigns At WrestleMania
Sami Zayn discusses fan desire to see him win the Royal Rumble Match and feeling he could believably defeat Roman Reigns at WrestleMania as long as the creative storytelling remains strong. Sami Zayn and The Bloodline is currently the hottest act in WWE. Starting from the inkling of an idea...
IMPACT Wrestling (1/26/2023) Results: Golden Six Shooter Match, KUSHIDA & Death Dollz In Action.
IMPACT Wrestling (1/26/2023) - Golden Six Shooter Six-Way Elimination Match: Rhino vs. Moose vs. Chris Sabin vs. Eddie Edwards vs. Rich Swann vs. Sami Callihan. - X-Division Championship Match: Trey Miguel (c) vs. Mike Jackson. - IMPACT Knockouts Tag Team Championship Match: The Death Dollz (Rosemary & Taya Valkyrie) (c)...
Jordynne Grace, Christopher Daniels & More Announced for 2023 AAA Lucha World Cup Trios Tourneys.
After the tourney was announced with the Mexico Dream Team (Alberto Del Rio, Psycho Clown & Hijo del Vikingo) was previously announced, AAA announced the remaining teams participating in the 2023 edition of the Lucha World Cup. The show is set to take place on 3/19/2023 in Guadalajara, Jalisco, Mexico with comprised of talents from multiple companies including AEW, IMPACT Wrestling, NWA, Dragon Gate, TJPW, & from across the international independent circuit.
Dragon Gate Open The Twin Gate Championship Match Added To MLW SuperFight 2023
A new championship bout has been added to the upcoming MLW SuperFight event. As first announced by the promotion's website, Natural Vibes (Kzy & Big Boss Shimizu) are set to make their MLW debut on Saturday, February 4 as they are set to defend the Dragon Gate Open The Twin Gate Championships against The FBI (Little Guido & Ray Jaz). This will be The FBI's first crack at the Open The Twin Gate titles.
Wrestling Open Results (1/26): Lio Rush, Alec Price, Channing Thomas In Action
Wrestling Open held its latest show on January 26 from White Eagle in Worcester, Massachusetts. The event aired on IWTV. Full results (courtesy of PWPonderings) and highlights are below. Wrestling Open Results (1/26) - Spotlight Match: Johnny Rivera def. Curt Robinson. - Channing Thomas def. Love Doug. - Sister Anastasia...
AEW Dynamite (1/25) Preview: TNT Title Match, Danielson vs. Cage, Jay Briscoe Tribute Match, More
It's Wednesday, January 25, 2023, and you know what that means!. It's time to break down tonight's AEW Dynamite on TBS. AEW Dynamite looks to build off of the successful start to the year thus far. Tonight, the stars of All Elite Wrestling head to Lexington, Kentucky, with momentum and purpose.
Tom Hannifan: Whether You're Tuning In To Hate Him Or Love Him, Bully Ray Gets Eyeballs On IMPACT
Tom Hannifan discusses Bully Ray's current run in IMPACT Wrestling. The wrestling world was shocked when Bully Ray made his return to IMPACT Wrestling at the Bound For Glory pay-per-view in 2022. Ray quickly made an impact upon his return, as he won the Call Your Shot Gauntlet match. Ray would go on to cash in his IMPACT World Championship opportunity at the recent Hard To Kill pay-per-view, where he lost to Josh Alexander in a Full Metal Mayhem bout.
Bray Wyatt Discusses His Mindset Following WWE Release, Fans Leading Him Back
Bray Wyatt was released by WWE on July 31, 2021 despite being regularly featured on television and one of the top merchandise movers in the company. Bray hadn't wrestled since WrestleMania 37 when he lost to Randy Orton. During his time away from the company, he remained out of the wrestling business, but filmed a movie with Jason Baker.
Rocky Romero: Scott D'Amore Is The Reason NJPW Is Back On AXS TV
Rocky Romero talks his relationship with Scott D'Amore. New Japan Pro Wrestling seemingly has the most working relationships out of any company in pro wrestling, and that can be mainly attributed to the workings of Rocky Romero. Notably, Romero plays a big part in helping the company work out deals with foreign talent and/or companies. The head of Roppongi Vice is also one of the key contributors of NJPW STRONG.
Jay Briscoe Tribute Show Results (1/26): ROH Pays Tribute To Jay Briscoe
Ring of Honor aired its tribute show to Jay Briscoe on January 26 on YouTube. Fans can watch the show in the video above. Matches were taped on January 18. Jay Briscoe Tribute Show Results (1/26) - Video package for Jay Briscoe. - ROH Pure Championship: Wheeler Yuta (c) def....
WWE WrestleMania 39 Sign Raised, Everyone Point
It's officially point to the sign season. WWE has raised the WrestleMania 39 sign inside the Alamodome, the site of WWE Royal Rumble 2023. The winner of the men's and women's Royal Rumble will undoubtedly stand on the turnbuckle and point to the sign as pyro goes off. Hopefully, this year it doesn't catch on fire.
Victor Benjamin On Pretty Proper, Lady Frost, Butterfinger, MMA Transition | Interview
Sean Ross Sapp speaks to Victor Benjamin of Pretty Proper!. Grab your EXCLUSIVE NordVPN Deal by going to nordvpn.com/fightful to get a Huge Discount off your NordVPN Plan + a Bonus Gift! It’s completely risk free with Nord’s 30 day money-back guarantee! https://nordvpn.com/fightful Try it risk-free now with a 30-day money-back guarantee!
Rich Swann To Challenge Josh Alexander For IMPACT World Title At IMPACT No Surrender 2023
IMPACT No Surrender 2023 has its main event. Rich Swann will challenge Josh Alexander for the IMPACT World Title on February 24 at IMPACT No Surrender. Rich Swann won the opportunity in a Golden Six Shooter Elimination Match on Thursday, January 26. In that match, Rich defeated five other former World Champions, namely Moose, Rhino, Chris Sabin, Eddie Edwards, and Sami Callihan.
Tony Khan Explains Importance Of Concussion Protocol, Putting Adam Cole's Health First
Adam Cole returned to AEW television on the January 11 episode of AEW Dynamite, announcing that he would soon be returning to the ring. Cole hasn't wrestled since AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door when he suffered a concussion in the IWGP World Heavyweight Title bout that featured champion Jay White defending against Cole, Kazuchika Okada, and Hangman Page.
Triple H: Austin Theory Has The Potential To Be One Of The Biggest Stars In The Business, It's Up To Him
Austin Theory is the reigning WWE United States Champion, and since his failed cash in for the title in November, has developed a mean streak that has taken him to new heights. Theory has been a featured player on WWE television for over a year now, dating back to the...
Watch: Carlie Bravo vs. Zicky Dice | IMPACT Before The Impact On January 26, 2023
Action Andretti Looks Back On His Victory Over Chris Jericho, Jericho Being Happy With The Match
At AEW Dynamite Winter Is Coming, Action Andretti scored the biggest win of his career, defeating Chris Jericho in singles competition. The match was billed as a tune-up match for Jericho, who had just lost the ROH World Title to Claudio Castagnoli. Andretti was already in the ring as Jericho came out to "Judas" and Jericho dominated the early portion of the match before Andretti made his comeback leading to the eventual victory.
Watch: Jay Briscoe Tribute and Celebration of Life | 1/26/23
WWE Announces Time Change To Q4 Earnings Call, Mick Foley's Royal Rumble Predictions | Fight Size
Here is your fight size update for Thursday, January 26, 2023:. - WWE has announced a change to its 2022 fourth-quarter earnings call. The call will now take place on February 2 at 5:00 p.m. eastern time as opposed to the initially scheduled time of 8:30 a.m. eastern time. -...
