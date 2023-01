For years, readers have been asking us how they can help support our work here at the Flyer. Today, we finally have an answer. When we launched the Fayetteville Flyer in December of 2007, we had some pretty modest goals. We wanted to shine a light on the things we loved about Fayetteville. We wanted to let folks know about cool things happening around town. We wanted to inform our community. To document. To entertain.

FAYETTEVILLE, AR ・ 14 HOURS AGO