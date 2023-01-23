John Charles Hassenplug, Sr, passed away at his home in Carnelian Bay, California on December 31st, 2022. John was born in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania on July 15, 1939. He moved to Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania in 1952 where he attended Shadyside Academy in Fox Chapel. He got his civil engineering degree at Bucknell University, where he was “joe life of the party “ at his Fiji house, an honor often mentioned to family! In 1971, he received his masters of public works degree from the University of Pittsburgh.

