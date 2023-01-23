Read full article on original website
Placer County hears public comment on revised EIR for Palisades Tahoe project
OLYMPIC VALLEY, Calif. — Placer County Planning Commission held a meeting last week in order to hear public comment regarding the revised draft environmental impact report for the purposed development at Palisades Tahoe. The development in Olympic Valley proposes up to 1,493 bedrooms in up to 850 units, including...
Truckee-Donner Recreation & Park District announces new GM
TRUCKEE, Calif.—– The Truckee-Donner Recreation & Park District has named Sven Leff as the new general manager to replace a local legend. He is a California native and Truckee resident who has served as TDRPD’s recreation superintendent for the past five years. Leff is taking over for...
Telehealth makes substance use treatment more accessible in North Lake Tahoe
KINGS BEACH, Calif. — For individuals with a substance use disorder, from drugs to alcohol, timely access to treatment is crucial to recovery. Three feet of snow, road closures and howling winds, though, can complicate things. A new pilot with a telehealth company has expanded substance use disorder treatment...
Humane Society Truckee-Tahoe expands ‘Pet Pantry’ program
TRUCKEE, Calif. — The Humane Society of Truckee-Tahoe is expanding its “Pet Pantry” program, which helps owners keep their pets despite financial hardships or other barriers. HSTT launched the program during the recession of 2010, offering Truckee residents free pet food and supplies to maintain their pet’s...
Best noodle joints at Truckee-Tahoe
Lake Tahoe is known for its 300 days of sunshine per year, but in the wintertime an epic Sierra storm or two can come in and blanket the basin making it chilly pretty fast. That’s when a nice bowl of hot, hearty Asian noodles come into play. After a...
Quick-hitting storm could drop a foot of snow; Frigid temps to follow
TRUCKEE, Calif. — A quick-hitting storm to cap the weekend at Lake Tahoe will bring gusty winds, up to a foot of snow and possible sub-zero temperatures. Ahead of the snow, southwest winds will increase Saturday night into Sunday morning. Winds will gust up to 30 mph and up to 80 mph on Sierra ridge tops which may result in some mountain recreational impacts, the National Weather Service said in a special statement.
Obituary: John Charles Hassenplug
John Charles Hassenplug, Sr, passed away at his home in Carnelian Bay, California on December 31st, 2022. John was born in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania on July 15, 1939. He moved to Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania in 1952 where he attended Shadyside Academy in Fox Chapel. He got his civil engineering degree at Bucknell University, where he was “joe life of the party “ at his Fiji house, an honor often mentioned to family! In 1971, he received his masters of public works degree from the University of Pittsburgh.
Tahoe’s Schoonmaker to compete for U23 World Championship
WHISTLER, Canada — Tahoe City’s JC Schoonmaker will be among 22 athletes representing the U.S. at the FIS Nordic Junior and U23 World Ski Championships. Earlier in the week, U.S. Ski & Snowboard announced its list of athletes for the competition, which takes place in Whistler, British Columbia, Canada and begins Saturday.
