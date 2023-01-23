ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

City of Sacramento extends operations of its weather-respite centers through Jan. 29

By Public Information Officer
sacramentocityexpress.com
 4 days ago
Related
sacramentocityexpress.com

$1 million in Measure U grants now available to implement projects in North and South Sacramento

Community-based organizations now can apply to receive funds to implement the 10 projects in North and South Sacramento that were established through the Participatory Budgeting program. Residents last year voted on which projects would be funded with $1 million in Measure U funds. Funding is available for projects including youth...
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

Evacuation warning issued in Vacaville due to ‘hazardous’ road conditions

(KTXL) — An evacuation warning has been issued in parts of Vacaville due to “hazardous” road conditions from the storms, according to the Solano County Sheriff’s Office. — Video Above: Some residents at Acampo mobile home park allowed to return home The sheriff’s office issued an evacuation warning for Gates Canyon Road “above the 2.5-mile […]
VACAVILLE, CA
FOX40

Driver ignores road closure signs, drives in sinkhole in Tracy

(KTXL) — After ignoring several road closure signs in Tracy, a driver drove their vehicle into a sinkhole, according to the California Highway Patrol Tracy. The CHP said that the incident occurred on Kasson Road. There were several road closure signs and barricades that the driver ignored before crossing the road. California Highway Patrol Tracy […]
TRACY, CA
FOX40

Multi-car collision at Fruitridge Road and 65th Expressway

(KTXL) — At least three cars were involved in a collision on Friday morning in the area of 65th Expressway and Fruitridge Road, according to the Sacramento Police Department. Officers said that no major injuries have been reported and there has been some impact to traffic in the area. The cars have been cleared from […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
sacramentocityexpress.com

Mutual-aid support from Team Rubicon, U.S. Marine Corps helps Sacramento recover from storm

Volunteers and allied agencies are playing a major role in helping Sacramento address the damage and debris resulting from recent storms. Recovery efforts continued on Jan. 24 at the Sacramento Marina where multiple downed trees need to be removed. Staff from the City’s Department of Public Works and Office of Emergency Management were joined by Team Rubicon volunteers and members from the United States Marine Corps to assist in the cleanup.
SACRAMENTO, CA
theaggie.org

Northern California repeatedly struck by intense storms and power outages

UC Davis professors and alumnus explain the weather pattern hitting the Bay Area and Central Valley. To begin the new year, high-impact rainstorms have struck the northern coasts of California, leading to seemingly endless precipitation in the Bay Area and Central Valley. Daniel Swain, a climate scientist at the Institute of Environment and Sustainability at UCLA and a UC Davis alum, highlighted the unanticipated intensity of the storm despite the weather forecasts on news media in a recent blog post.
CALIFORNIA STATE
FOX40

Northern California to have near-freezing overnight temperatures Tuesday, can expect a possible ‘wet pattern’ next week

(KTXL) — Northern California is expected to have near-freezing overnight temperatures from Monday into Tuesday, and the first week of February could see a “wet pattern” in parts of California, according to the National Weather Service. Temperatures in the Sacramento area on Monday night and Tuesday early morning could reach as low as the low […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS Sacramento

Three-vehicle crash on I-5 in Sacramento leaves at least 1 dead

SACRAMENTO — At least one person was killed in a multi-vehicle crash along Interstate 5 in Sacramento, officials said Thursday evening.The Sacramento Fire Department said the three vehicles collided in the southbound lanes of the freeway near J Street.At least two of the vehicles sustained severe damage.It is unclear if anyone else involved was injured and hospitalized.The cause of the crash is under investigation.
SACRAMENTO, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Stockton Woman Killed in Crash on State Route 12 in Wallace Area

According to the California Highway Patrol, a car crash on SR-12 in Wallace killed a Stockton woman and resulted in the DUI arrest of a driver. The incident was described as a two-vehicle collision that occurred shortly after 11:40 a.m. on State Route 12 at Wards Avenue just south of the Camache Reservoir, officials said.
STOCKTON, CA
mymotherlode.com

Unconscious Woman In Vehicle At Shopping Mall No Medical Emergency

Valley Springs, CA – A caller recently reported an unconscious woman inside a parked vehicle at a Valley Springs shopping center, but it was no medical emergency. Calaveras County sheriff’s deputies headed to the Valley Oaks Center strip mall off Highway 26 in Valley Springs. There they found 36-year-old Rehnee Briggs of Lodi slumped over the vehicle’s center console. After waking her, deputies found no medical emergency, but noticed drug paraphernalia on the steering column, according to sheriff’s spokesperson Lt. Greg Stark.
VALLEY SPRINGS, CA
CBS San Francisco

Woman fleeing deputies drives into ditch in San Joaquin County chase

STOCKTON -- A 39-year-old woman who allegedly led deputies on a pursuit throughout San Joaquin County in a stolen vehicle was arrested Wednesday after she lost control and crashed into a ditch, according to the county Sheriff's Office. The driver of the vehicle was identified as Stockton resident Jennifer Zamora, who was booked into San Joaquin County Jail on Wednesday night. The Sheriff's Office said deputies attempted to stop a confirmed stolen car in the area of state Highway 99 West Frontage Road and Morse Road north of Stockton at about 2:45 p.m. Deputies allege that Zamora led them...
SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, CA
FOX40

Three separate robberies occur throughout the day in Stockton, police says

(KTXL) — Three separate robberies occurred on Thursday in the city of Stockton, the Stockton Police Department stated in a Facebook post. — Video Above: Police investigating a shooting in Tracy neighborhood According to the police department, one robbery occurred in the 9000 block of Davis Road around 11:50 a.m. Police said that a man […]
STOCKTON, CA
FOX40

Lockdown lifted at Colfax High School

(KTXL) — Colfax High School was under lockdown for for two hours on Tuesday after an unknown person was spotted on the campus, according to the Placer Union High School District. The district shared about the lockdown at 10:56 a.m., saying that “law enforcement has secured the campus and is working.” At 1:40 p.m., the […]
COLFAX, CA
FOX40

Crash in North Highlands leaves one person hospitalized

(KTXL) — A car rolled over after being involved in an accident that left one person in the vehicle trapped, according to the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District. •Video Above: Police search for suspect in shooting near Rancho Cordova Sacramento Metro Fire said that the accident occurred on 32nd Street and Elkhorn Boulevard in North Highlands. […]
SACRAMENTO, CA



