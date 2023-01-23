Read full article on original website
Related
The Winchesters Fans Are Ecstatic To See Dean Back On Screen
"The Winchesters" may be a prequel to "Supernatural," but that hasn't stopped the show from directly following up with one of the original show's most major characters. The series is narrated by none other than Jensen Ackles' Dean Winchester, who appears to be taking a stroll down memory lane and reflecting on the lives of his parents after the events of "Supernatural." Yes, Dean did die during the ending of "Supernatural." No, "The Winchesters" has not yet revealed how the character has returned — just one of the show's many mysterious plot threads.
Sofia Vergara Could Potentially See A Modern Family Reboot Happening Decades Down The Road
"Modern Family" aired on ABC for just over a decade, consisting of 250 episodes in total across the 11 seasons before its conclusion. Once the series finally wrapped up, some of the cast of "Modern Family" took on new ventures, including Gloria Delgado-Pritchett actor Sofia Vergara. One of Vergara's most high-profile gigs in the wake of "Modern Family," for example, is her role as a judge on "America's Got Talent," which she began in 2020 and maintains to this day.
Who Plays Kai Tanaka-Reed On Chicago Med?
"Chicago Med" — which is part of the "One Chicago" franchise, alongside "Chicago Fire" and "Chicago P.D." — brings in a multitude of viewers every week itching to tune into the medical drama. Created by Dick Wolf and Matt Olmstead, the series takes place at Gaffney Chicago Medical Center in their emergency department. The story focuses on the doctors and nurses who work at the hospital, with their professional and personal lives at the forefront of the drama every week. The series also features an ensemble cast, with characters coming and going throughout the seasons.
American Horror Story's Naomi Grossman Was Just As Blindsided As Fans Were By Pepper's Death
"American Horror Story" is no stranger to shocking, gory deaths. It's kind of what it's known for. Main characters have met their maker by way of telekinesis, wood chipper, magic act, rosary, nail gun, and good old fashioned wood-burning stake. But every so often, a character death causes such shock and concern that it lingers on in fans' collective memories, haunting their dreams and giving them renewed anxiety about ever falling in love with an "AHS" character again. One of those disconcerting character deaths involved Pepper (Naomi Grossman), a playful and lovable woman who befriended Sister Jude (Jessica Lange) in "Asylum."
What Yellowstone's Kelly Reilly Thought When She Saw The Younger Versions Of Beth And Rip
"Yellowstone" has attracted a loyal following because of its commitment to showing a way of life that is rarely seen on TV these days: the life of the cowboy. Creator Taylor Sheridan remarked to The New York Times that he does not care if "Yellowstone" is a hit with critics because he is making the show for the people who appreciate Westerns. "I'm not making it for [the critics]; I'm making it for people who live that life. The audience has expanded beyond that because, you know, a lot of people love westerns," he said.
Lisa Marie Presley's Ex-Husband Michael Lockwood Files Docs To Find Out Who Will Be In Charge Of Late Star's Estate
Nearly two weeks after Lisa Marie Presley's sudden passing on January 12, ex-husband Michael Lockwood — the father of her 14-year-old twins, Finley and Harper — filed docs to try and find out how the singer's assets will be divvied up.According to Radar, Lockwood's attorney notified the court of the death and said, "We do not currently know the intended Executors and Trustees that the late Lisa Marie Presley had named.”Lockwood's confusion doesn't come as much of a surprise given he and the late star were in an ongoing divorce battle over monthly child support payments, though they eventually came...
ABC Accused Amy Robach Of Coming To Work 'Drunk', Keeping Alcohol In Her Dressing Room: Source
Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes are officially out at GMA3, and while several scandals regarding Holmes have surfaced from the investigation into their alleged extramarital affair, according to a source, ABC had only petty and largely unfounded complaints when it came to their reasons for ousting Robach. "Everything they are bringing up is so minor having to do with Amy," a source spilled of ABC's contentious mediation with the couple. One of the odd complaints cited was that Robach had allegedly once come to work drunk — an accusation the insider claimed was untrue and that she had simply been...
Salem's Lot Star Lance Kerwin Dies At 62
Lance Kerwin, after landing his breakthrough roles as James Hunter in the television series "James at 15" in 1977 and as Mark Petrie in the 1979 miniseries "Salem's Lot," continued to appear in feature films, TV series, and made-for-TV movies well into the '80s and early 90s. His dozens of credits included "A Killer in the Family," "Enemy Mine," "Murder, She Wrote," and "FBI: The Untold Stories." One of his final roles came in the form of the 1995 feature film "Outbreak," which reunited him with "Enemy Mine" director Wolfgang Petersen. Most recently, in 2022, he appeared in "The Wind & The Reckoning," a film about Hawaii's 1893 Koolau Rebellion that starred Jason Scott Lee. Kerwin had also been popular at horror conventions in his later years, signing autographs for fans of his "Salem's Lot" role.
Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss reportedly had a hard time during Ellen DeGeneres’ ‘toxic workplace’ scandal
It is always hard when your workplace is in turmoil, but when you work for one of the most recognizable tv figures and popular tv shows, it adds an extra layer of worrisome. According to Todrick Hall, this might have happened to Stephen “tWitch” Boss, who worked as...
What Were Star Trek's Adorable Little Tribbles Made Of?
"Star Trek: The Original Series" warped its way onto television screens beginning in 1966, but Gene Roddenberry's optimistic look at mankind's future didn't truly find its orbit until after the show was canceled following its third season on NBC. Today, an entire "Star Trek" universe flourishes, and Trekkies can't saunter through a convention without bumping into any number of cosplayers sporting Romulan, Borg, and Starfleet garb. But for all of the franchise's iconic characters like Mr. Spock (Leonard Nimoy), Lieutenant Commander Data (Brent Spiner), and Seven of Nine (Jeri Ryan), who would have thought those troublemaking Tribbles would have meant so much to fans?
David Duchovny Recalls Quentin Tarantino's Kind But Blunt Rejection After Reservoir Dogs Audition
As one of Hollywood's most prolific and sought-after directors, Quentin Tarantino has naturally had to give out his fair share of rejections over the years. Never one to compromise his vision, Tarantino, like many of his peers, goes to great lengths to ensure that his projects are wholly his. If something doesn't work, it's time to give it the boot. This process, of course, extends to his casting process as well.
Social Media Is Obsessing Over The Song In The Official Teaser For Daisy Jones & The Six
Fans of rock music, the bestselling Taylor Jenkins Reid novel that inspired it, and romantic dramas are all thrilled about Prime Video's upcoming "Daisy Jones & the Six." Told in the form of a fictionalized oral history of the band, which is being recorded by a mysterious journalist, the novel takes a trip back in time to explain how the titular Six formed. While it also pauses in the perfumed garden of their salad days, it definitely also takes in the lowlights they were subjected to — and what caused them to break up. Think Fleetwood Mac — but with a whole different set of baggage.
How Will Ferrell's Appearance On The Office Helped Soften The Blow Of Steve Carell's Exit
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links. In 2011, Steve Carell starred in his final episode of NBC's "The Office," dealing a devastating blow to his fans and fellow cast members. Carell left to pursue a movie career. However, "The Office" continued to churn out new episodes for another two seasons. Producers were left with a gaping hole to fill as the Massachusetts-born actor was seen by many as the heart of the series. Several people were brought in as guest stars to help transition fans for life without Carell. Now that time has passed, many fans have learned the true nature of Carell's departure, and it's as devastating as the original news.
Why Olivia Cooke Has To Believe Her House Of The Dragon Character Isn't A Villain
For actors, it's paramount to know where a character comes from to know what motives dictate their actions in the present. If you're playing a villain, while you don't necessarily need to empathize with them, you still need to find some humanity within the character. Otherwise, you may fall into the trap of portraying a one-dimensional marionette rather than a layered individual with plausible motivations.
Dylan O'Brien Considered Making A Cameo In Teen Wolf: The Movie (But Ultimately Decided Against It)
Since Dylan O'Brien's tragic announcement, fans of the supernatural series "Teen Wolf" have been howling in grief. Werewolves, banshees, and chimeras caused all kinds of trouble from 2011 to 2017 in the teen drama, but one character outshined them all. In the series, O'Brien actor plays Stiles, Scott McCall's (Tyler Posey) whip-smart human best friend. Always armed with a quip, Stiles quickly became a fan-favorite character in the "Teen Wolf" timeline. Though he was the only human in Scott's rag-tag pack, he was the most valued member and always solved the mysterious circumstances of Beacon Hills.
Say Goodbye To Titans And Doom Patrol As Their Fourth Seasons Are Their Last
DC's film, television, and animation properties arguably "evolve" on an almost daily basis. One day, Henry Cavill's Man of Steel is out, but Jason Momoa's Aquaman is in. "Superman & Lois" soars into Season 3, along with the new "Gotham Knights," but even "The Flash" can't outrun the purge brought about by the new regime. David Zaslav, president and CEO of Warner Bros. Discovery, is attempting to lead the comic book universe forward into a profitable future that is competitive with the MCU. But if a project doesn't meet with his approval — just see "Batgirl" for more details — Zaslav isn't above taking a $90 million bath to right the ship.
Nicole Kidman And Maya Erksine Will Co-Star On Thriller Miniseries The Perfect Nanny At HBO
Nicole Kidman and "PEN15" actor Maya Erskine are reportedly set to appear in a drama-filled miniseries for HBO, with the two screen stars also joining forces as showrunners (via Collider). The limited series will be an adaptation of Leïla Slimani's 2016 literary thriller, "The Perfect Nanny," which is a French novel focusing on a real-life double murder case.
How Melissa McBride Behaved On Set Of The Walking Dead, According To Co-Star Khary Payton
"The Walking Dead" not only changed television history but also changed the lives of a great many actors who were involved in the iconic zombie series. There was, of course, the way that it transformed so many working actors into household names practically overnight. But there is also the factor of the relationships created during the show's 11 seasons.
Grey's Anatomy Fans Really Wish Lexi Had Stayed On The Show Longer
With its deep well of cast members, "Grey's Anatomy" has a history of introducing characters that rise to become fan favorites. Such was the case of Dr. Lexie Grey (Chyler Leigh), the half-sister of Dr. Meredith Grey (Ellen Pompeo), who first appeared in the series in Season 3. With her unique brand of perkiness, valuable photographic memory, and unforgettable romance with Dr. Mark Sloan (Eric Dane), it didn't take long for the character to find herself in numerous stand-out scenes. To many fans, Lexie showed much promise as a beloved character on the show. However, her overall time on "Grey's Anatomy" wasn't long.
Debra Jo Rupp Didn't Even Realize That '70s Show Was Set In The Same Decade
"That '70s Show" feels like a perfect sitcom title. It's kind of funny, and it immediately sets the show apart from others of its ilk. While something like "Friends" feels like it could encapsulate virtually any sitcom that follows a specific friend group, there was only one show at the time that was set during the 1970s. Audiences knew that if they wanted a retro throwback to a bygone era, they had to tune into Fox to see Eric Forman (Topher Grace) and his friends make references to the disco decade.
Looper
16K+
Followers
60K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT
From superhero blockbusters to binge-worthy shows, Looper provides endless entertainment for pop culture enthusiasts of all ages.https://www.looper.com/
Comments / 0