Rural Granville House Destroyed In Fire
Granville, Iowa — A house was destroyed in a fire on Thursday evening, January 26, 2023, near Granville. According to Granville Fire Chief Karl Kellen, at about 5:15 p.m., the Granville Fire Department was called to the report of a house fire at 4450 Nest Avenue, two miles east and one mile north of Granville.
Spencer Council Gets Update on Potential Traffic Flow Changes on South End of Town
Spencer, IA (KICD)– The City of Spencer is continuing to work through plans on how to improve traffic flow and safety portions of Highway 71 on the south end of town. Representatives from Bolten and Menk met with the City Council on Monday to discuss findings of a traffic study that could potentially change the layout of a series of intersections known to be issues based on crash data that Traffic Engineer Jennifer McCoy calls above average.
Moon River Auto takes off on former family property
DOON—Sometimes things have a funny way of turning out. Moon River Auto, founded by Dalton Lems in 2013, was running out of room as a salvage business and needed to relocate to a property that could handle its volume of parts inventory. “My dad used to own the original...
Upper Des Moines Opportunity To Conduct Annual Homeless Count
Spencer, IA (KICD)– Upper Des Moines Opportunity will be conducting an annual count this week to determine the number of homeless individuals around the area. UDMO Housing Director Tanya Thelen says the Point in Time Count is typically done during the overnight hours near the end of January to find the number of “truly homeless” people.
Investigation Underway in Death of Emmetsburg Child
Emmetsburg, IA (KICD)– An investigation is underway following the death of a child in Emmetsburg. The Iowa Department of Criminal Investigation tells KICD News an initial 911 call was received by authorities in Palo Alto County last Thursday afternoon noting a child was unresponsive at a home in the 1600 block of 8th Street in Emmetsburg.
5PM Fire Update
Spencer, Iowa 5pm — (KICD) — Three fire departments remain at the scene of a fire that threatens half a block in Spencer’s downtown. Shortly before 5pm Fire Chief John Conyn told reporters he believes all occupants and their pets are accounted for. Red Cross Director Jen Meyer told KICD she’s attempting to contact all of the residents to offer them lodging and emergency cash.
Area Residents Selected as Master Pork Producers
Iowa's Master Pork Producers for 2022 were revealed on Wednesday of this week at the Iowa Pork Congress banquet in Des Moines. The 81st class of Master Pork Producers include Mark Schleisman of Lake City, and Steve Doeden of Cleghorn. A Master Pork Producer award is given to an individual...
Breaking News – Downtown Spencer Fire
Spencer, Iowa 1:45pm (KICD) — The Spencer Fire Department was dispatched just a few blocks from headquarters Sunday to a fire in an upstairs apartment. The call came after noon, and smoke could be seen bellowing from open upstairs windows at 221 Grand Avenue and adjoining buildings. Firefighters with breathing apparatus could be observed entering a stairwell leading to the upstairs apartments and the department aerial unit was positioned overhead. Around 1:30pm Chief John Conyn directed a hole to be cut in the roof so water could be sprayed into the building from above.
UPDATE: Three Departments Battle Spencer Business District Blaze
Spencer, Iowa — Five businesses and eight apartments were damaged in a fire in downtown Spencer on Sunday afternoon, January 22, 2023. According to Spencer Fire Deputy Chief Mark Stover, Spencer Fire-Rescue was dispatched to 215 Grand Avenue Apartment #5 at about 12:35 p.m. He says the occupant of apartment 5 called 911 and advised that she had just gotten home and that there was a lot of smoke in the apartment. Grand Avenue is Spencer’s main street and is in the central business district of the city.
Investigation underway in NW Iowa after child death
EMMETSBURG, Iowa - An investigation is underway after a report of an unresponsive child who later died in northern Iowa. The Iowa Department of Public Safety said a 911 call was received Jan. 19 from 1605 8th St. in Emmetsburg in Palo Alto County. “Emmetsburg Police and EMT’s responded to...
Crews respond to structure fire in downtown Spencer
SPENCER, Iowa — UPDATE Monday 1/23:. Spencer Fire Rescue says that at 12:36 p.m., they were dispatched to 215 Grand Avenue Apartment #5. The occupant of Apt #5 called 911 and said that she had just gotten home and that there was a lot of smoke in the apartment.
Investigation underway into death of Palo Alto County child
PALO ALTO COUNTY, Iowa — An investigation is underway after a child who was found unresponsive in an Emmetsburg home last week passed away this Tuesday. According to the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation, Palo Alto County EMTs and Emmetsburg police responded to a report of an unresponsive child at a home in the 1600 […]
Additional Case of HPAI Confirmed in Buena Vista County
Des Moines, IA (KICD) — The High Pathogenic Avian Influenza that’s making domestic and wild birds sick across the country does not seem to be abating. Another case in a commercial turkey flock in Buena Vista County was confirmed Wednesday. Iowa Ag Secretary Mike Naig just discussed the...
Odebolt Man Becomes Second Arrested in Connection with Construction Site Burglary
An Odebolt man has been arrested for allegedly being involved in a construction site burglary in Early last month, joining another man who was previously arrested in connection with the same incident. According to the Sac County Sheriff's Office, the burglary happened on December 2nd at 105 Karr Avenue in...
Inwood Pair Accused Of Burglarizing Inwood Business
Inwood, Iowa — An Inwood pair has been arrested on burglary charges after a search warrant was carried out. According to a criminal complaint filed with the Lyon County Clerk of Court’s Office by the county sheriff’s office, 33-year-old Eric Tilstra and 29-year-old Jacy Steiner, both of Inwood are accused of burglarizing an Inwood business. They were arrested on Wednesday, January 25th.
Man Accused of Robbing Ace Hardware in Storm Lake Sentenced to Prison
A Rock Rapids man, who was charged with stealing several hundred dollars worth of merchandise from Ace Hardware in Storm Lake early last year, was sentenced this week in Buena Vista County District Court to serve up to ten years in prison. 45-year-old Adam Nelson was sentenced to serve up...
Authorities search for catalytic converter thief
HULL, IA (KELO) — The Sioux County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in solving a catalytic converter theft. Authorities say it happened early Wednesday morning in Hull, Iowa. Deputies learned the someone removed and stole a catalytic converter from a car parked in a gas station parking lot.
