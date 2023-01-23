Read full article on original website
WSAZ
Frontier line thefts cause thousands in losses to Williamson W.Va. business
WILLIAMSON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Two businesses are reporting losses because Frontier services have been out for days at a time. Paul Price is the CEO of Precision Heating, Cooling, and Electric. One of his locations is situated on Williamson’s West Side. Along with Appalachian Tire Company across the street, the two businesses say they are experiencing significant losses when calls cannot be accepted.
Old Charleston, West Virginia Sears building finally being demolished
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—The old Sears building at Charleston Town Center Mall is finally coming down. Equipment has been parked right outside the building for several days. Demolition started on the building’s interior in August of 2022 and was completely gutted. The Sears location has been closed since 2017, and the owner is said to have […]
Multi-vehicle crash shuts down part of Greenbrier Street in Charleston, West Virginia
UPDATE (7:37 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 27, 2023): Two lanes of Greenbrier Street are now back open. Crews on the scene say one person was taken to the hospital. The extent of their injuries is unknown at this time. CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Kanawha County dispatchers say a portion of Greenbrier Street in Charleston is […]
WSAZ
Power pole replacement shuts down road
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) -A portion of Doc Bailey Road in Cross Lanes will be closed until 10:30 Friday evening. AEP says the road will be shut down from Big Tyler Rd to Kelly Road as crews replace 2 power poles. Stay with WSAZ for continued coverage of this developing...
Metro News
State Police raid Logan coffee shop
LOGAN, W.Va. — Crime scene investigators from the West Virginia State Police are executing a search warrant inside the Hot Cup coffee shop in Logan this afternoon. Authorities have not indicated what they are looking for inside the business, other than to say it is a crime scene. An...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Several indicted during recent session of the Gallia Co. grand jury
GALLIA COUNTY, Ohio – Prosecuting Attorney Jason D. Holdren announced today that the Gallia County Grand Jury met in January 2023 and returned indictments for several individuals, who now face a range of felony charges. Jason D. Carey, age 45, of Bidwell, Ohio, was indicted on one count of...
wchstv.com
Emergency crews respond to house fire in Putnam County
PUTNAM COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Putnam County dispatchers report emergency crews responded to the scene of a fully-involved house fire Friday afternoon. The fire was reported about 4 p.m. in the 4000 block of Rocky Step Road. It is not believed anyone was at home at the time of...
Residential fire on 4th Avenue in Huntington, West Virginia
HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — A residential building in the 2700 block of 4th Avenue in Huntington is on fire, dispatchers say. Cabell County dispatchers say the call came in just before 8:15 p.m. They say there is no word on any injuries. The Huntington Fire Department, the Huntington Police Department and the Cabell County dispatchers.
West Virginia abortion protester receives fine, no jail time
A Charleston-area magistrate dismissed one charge and decided not to impose jail time for another Thursday in the case of a protester arrested for disrupting lawmakers as they convened at the West Virginia Capitol in September to pass a near-total abortion ban.
Metro News
UPDATE: I-64 reopens at Cross Lanes following Kanawha County crash
UPDATE 10:45 a.m. — All lanes have reopened. CROSS LANES, W.Va. — Traffic was being diverted off busy I-64 west of Charleston Wednesday morning following a wreck near Cross Lanes. A pair of tractor trailers crashed at about 1:15 a.m. in the westbound lanes. Westbound traffic is being...
West Virginia civil activist, Eddie Belcher’s friends honor his legacy
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Eddie Belcher is a familiar name in the West Virginia State Capitol and all over Kanawha County, West Virginia. This week, so many are still mourning his death and now looking for answers after finding out he was murdered. The news hasn’t been easy for those who knew Eddie. One of […]
Driver hits 2 parked cars, flips own vehicle in Huntington, West Virginia
HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK)—A car flipped onto its side in Huntington on Wednesday morning. Huntington Police believe the driver was going too fast for the wet road conditions when their vehicle hit two parked cars and then flipped along the 3100 block of Washington Blvd. The driver was able to get out, and there were no […]
WSAZ
Interstate exit ramp now open in Huntington
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Huntington Fire Department just reopened the exit ramp of Interstate 64 leading onto Hal Greer Boulevard. This is the ramp off the eastbound lanes of I-64. Cabell County 911 Dispatchers said crews were called to a vehicle fire on the exit ramp, but has since cleared the scene.
Latest updates on Charleston apartment fire
UPDATE (1:30 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 26): On Wednesday, the residents of the Regal Apartment building in downtown Charleston lost their home in a devastating fire. While officials said all of the nearly 100 residents were safely accounted for, they lost all of their belongings, and are now picking up the pieces to start over. […]
Prosecutor: Charleston, West Virginia police officer acted in self-defense
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—A Charleston police officer who shot and killed a man earlier this month will not face criminal charges. In a letter to Charleston Police Chief Tyke Hunt, Kanawha County Prosecuting Attorney Charles Miller said that his office reviewed the police report and body camera video from the shooting, which happened on Jan. 11, […]
The delicate, difficult fight to get healthy food in rural West Virginia
Many West Virginians have limited access to healthy foods, which can often lead to diabetes and heart diseases. Gov. Jim Justice wants to give $1 million to food banks but little has been done to fix the system that makes it hard to get fresh produce and meat. The delicate, difficult fight to get healthy food in rural West Virginia appeared first on Mountain State Spotlight, West Virginia's civic newsroom.
Veteran grave site markers stolen from West Virginia cemetery
At least 13 bronze military grave site markers were removed and stolen from a West Virginia cemetery, according to the Fayette County Sheriff's Department.
Welfare check results in heaters being donated to someone in need
MINGO COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A welfare check in Mingo County has resulted in two heaters being donated to one woman. According to the Mingo County Sheriff’s Office, Sheriff Joe Smith and Cpl. Williams responded to a welfare check and found that the woman living in the house had only one small heater to heat the entire home.
