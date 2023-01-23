ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntington, WV

WSAZ

Frontier line thefts cause thousands in losses to Williamson W.Va. business

WILLIAMSON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Two businesses are reporting losses because Frontier services have been out for days at a time. Paul Price is the CEO of Precision Heating, Cooling, and Electric. One of his locations is situated on Williamson’s West Side. Along with Appalachian Tire Company across the street, the two businesses say they are experiencing significant losses when calls cannot be accepted.
WILLIAMSON, WV
WSAZ

Power pole replacement shuts down road

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) -A portion of Doc Bailey Road in Cross Lanes will be closed until 10:30 Friday evening. AEP says the road will be shut down from Big Tyler Rd to Kelly Road as crews replace 2 power poles. Stay with WSAZ for continued coverage of this developing...
CROSS LANES, WV
Metro News

State Police raid Logan coffee shop

LOGAN, W.Va. — Crime scene investigators from the West Virginia State Police are executing a search warrant inside the Hot Cup coffee shop in Logan this afternoon. Authorities have not indicated what they are looking for inside the business, other than to say it is a crime scene. An...
LOGAN, WV
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Several indicted during recent session of the Gallia Co. grand jury

GALLIA COUNTY, Ohio – Prosecuting Attorney Jason D. Holdren announced today that the Gallia County Grand Jury met in January 2023 and returned indictments for several individuals, who now face a range of felony charges. Jason D. Carey, age 45, of Bidwell, Ohio, was indicted on one count of...
GALLIA COUNTY, OH
wchstv.com

Emergency crews respond to house fire in Putnam County

PUTNAM COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Putnam County dispatchers report emergency crews responded to the scene of a fully-involved house fire Friday afternoon. The fire was reported about 4 p.m. in the 4000 block of Rocky Step Road. It is not believed anyone was at home at the time of...
PUTNAM COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

Residential fire on 4th Avenue in Huntington, West Virginia

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — A residential building in the 2700 block of 4th Avenue in Huntington is on fire, dispatchers say. Cabell County dispatchers say the call came in just before 8:15 p.m. They say there is no word on any injuries. The Huntington Fire Department, the Huntington Police Department and the Cabell County dispatchers.
HUNTINGTON, WV
WSAZ

Interstate exit ramp now open in Huntington

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Huntington Fire Department just reopened the exit ramp of Interstate 64 leading onto Hal Greer Boulevard. This is the ramp off the eastbound lanes of I-64. Cabell County 911 Dispatchers said crews were called to a vehicle fire on the exit ramp, but has since cleared the scene.
HUNTINGTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

Latest updates on Charleston apartment fire

UPDATE (1:30 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 26): On Wednesday, the residents of the Regal Apartment building in downtown Charleston lost their home in a devastating fire. While officials said all of the nearly 100 residents were safely accounted for, they lost all of their belongings, and are now picking up the pieces to start over. […]
CHARLESTON, WV
Mountain State Spotlight

The delicate, difficult fight to get healthy food in rural West Virginia

Many West Virginians have limited access to healthy foods, which can often lead to diabetes and heart diseases. Gov. Jim Justice wants to give $1 million to food banks but little has been done to fix the system that makes it hard to get fresh produce and meat. The delicate, difficult fight to get healthy food in rural West Virginia appeared first on Mountain State Spotlight, West Virginia's civic newsroom.
CLAY COUNTY, WV

