WILLIAMSON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Two businesses are reporting losses because Frontier services have been out for days at a time. Paul Price is the CEO of Precision Heating, Cooling, and Electric. One of his locations is situated on Williamson’s West Side. Along with Appalachian Tire Company across the street, the two businesses say they are experiencing significant losses when calls cannot be accepted.

WILLIAMSON, WV ・ 1 DAY AGO