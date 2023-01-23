ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Acton, MA

WCVB

Mother charged in death of 2-year-old living in family's car

PEABODY, Mass. — A 28-year-old Massachusetts mother was ordered held without bail, charged in the death of her 2-year-old daughter who prosecutors say was exposed to illegal drugs while the two were living in the mother's car. Vanessa Jeising was ordered held without bail following her arraignment in Peabody...
PEABODY, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

DA: Infant hospitalized after being found unconscious in Duxbury home has died

DUXBURY, Mass. — An infant who investigators say was injured by his mother and found unconscious in his Duxbury home has died, authorities announced Friday. The 8-month-old baby, Callan Clancy, was found with his two siblings, 5-year-old Cora Clancy and 3-year-old Dawson Clancy, suffering from obvious signs of trauma on Tuesday night, according to Plymouth County District Attorney’s office.
DUXBURY, MA
WCVB

2 arrested after 5 children found living in filthy Manchester, New Hampshire, home, police say

A man and woman were taken into custody after they allegedly allowed five children to live in a filthy home police said was unsafe. Steven Legault, 36, and Candace Krauklin, 35, both of Manchester, each face charges including felony counts of criminal restraint and five counts each of endangering the welfare of a child. Krauklin also faces a felony charge of witness tampering.
MANCHESTER, NH
fallriverreporter.com

Reports have surfaced concerning what took place before two young children died and a mother jumped from a window in Massachusetts

Multiple reports have surfaced concerning the moments that led up to the tragic death of two young children in Massachusetts. According to multiple media outlets, those who know Lindsay Clancy of Duxbury have stated that she had taken a leave from her job as a nurse and was undergoing an extensive five day a week program for postpartum depression before jumping from a window in what 911 calls described as a suicide attempt.
DUXBURY, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Bristol County man sent to jail without bail after admitting to taking mushrooms after crash, has pet dog seized

A Bristol County man is facing some serious charges after reportedly admitting to crashing a vehicle while on mushrooms. According to State Police, on Tuesday at approximately 2:45 a.m., troopers responded to State Route 23A in the town of Hunter, New York for a report of a single vehicle crash. When troopers arrived at the location of the crash, they observed a 2015 black Nissan Pathfinder in a ditch facing north and the back end of the vehicle partially in the roadway. There was no one in the vehicle.
BRISTOL COUNTY, MA
msonewsports.com

Troopers Arrest Two Lynn Females, 3 Others in Stolen Vehicle Pursuit

Just after midnight today a Massachusetts State Trooper patrolling Route 107 South in Revere observed a black 2017 Honda Accord that had been reported stolen in Taunton yesterday. The Trooper monitored the stolen vehicle as it entered Brown Circle rotary in Revere and exited onto Route 60 East toward Route 1A and East Boston as backup units began responding to the area.
LYNN, MA

