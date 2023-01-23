Read full article on original website
60-Year-Old Man Accused Of Crashing Into, Killing Acton Doctor: DA
Police are investigating the death of a 66-year-old Acton doctor who was run over and killed as she walked off of her driveway earlier this week, authorities said. Irene Durand-Bryan was a licensed psychologist with offices in Concord and Lowell, according to her obituary. …
Body found washed up on Marblehead beach, police investigating
A body washed up on a shore in Marblehead on Thursday, prompting a police response and investigation. Marblehead police arrived around 4 p.m. at the end of Edgemere Road to respond to a report of a body lying on the beach, authorities said in a statement. Police said they identified...
WCVB
Mother charged in death of 2-year-old living in family's car
PEABODY, Mass. — A 28-year-old Massachusetts mother was ordered held without bail, charged in the death of her 2-year-old daughter who prosecutors say was exposed to illegal drugs while the two were living in the mother's car. Vanessa Jeising was ordered held without bail following her arraignment in Peabody...
3rd child dies in Duxbury incident; mom in custody
The 7-month-old boy rushed to the hospital after he and his two siblings were found unresponsive in their Duxbury home earlier this week died Friday morning, according to prosecutors.
Ramp in Woburn that carries traffic from I-93 to I-95 closed after truck driver ejected in rollover
WOBURN, Mass — The ramp that carries traffic from I-93 to I-95 in Woburn is closed after a tractor trailer that carried sand rolled over. According to Mass State Police, the driver of the tractor trailer was ejected from the trailer and has non-life-threatening injuries. Woburn fire is on...
WCVB
8-month-old baby injured in Duxbury, Massachusetts, family tragedy dies, District Attorney says
An 8-month-old boy who, investigators say, was seriously injured at the hands of his mother who is also facing murder charges in the deaths of his two siblings, has died, the Plymouth County District Attorney's Office said. Lindsay Clancy, 32, is accused of killing her 5-year-old daughter, Cora Clancy, and...
WCVB
Suspect sought after 5-month-old baby taken, woman assaulted in Manchester, New Hampshire
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Manchester, New Hampshire, police are searching for a man accused of assaulting a woman and fleeing with her 5-month-old baby Thursday night. Police allege Kevin Voisine, 28, of Manchester, assaulted the woman at an address on Varney Street and then fled the area with the woman's baby.
DA: Infant hospitalized after being found unconscious in Duxbury home has died
DUXBURY, Mass. — An infant who investigators say was injured by his mother and found unconscious in his Duxbury home has died, authorities announced Friday. The 8-month-old baby, Callan Clancy, was found with his two siblings, 5-year-old Cora Clancy and 3-year-old Dawson Clancy, suffering from obvious signs of trauma on Tuesday night, according to Plymouth County District Attorney’s office.
WCVB
2 arrested after 5 children found living in filthy Manchester, New Hampshire, home, police say
A man and woman were taken into custody after they allegedly allowed five children to live in a filthy home police said was unsafe. Steven Legault, 36, and Candace Krauklin, 35, both of Manchester, each face charges including felony counts of criminal restraint and five counts each of endangering the welfare of a child. Krauklin also faces a felony charge of witness tampering.
State police: 5 people arrested after troopers chase stolen vehicle through Revere into Boston
REVERE, Mass. — Five people riding in a stolen vehicle were arrested after leading troopers on chase that spanned multiple highways in Revere and Boston early Wednesday morning, law enforcement officials said. A trooper patrolling the southbound side of Route 107 in Revere shortly after midnight spotted a black...
Police: 5 arrested after chase involving stolen car
Troopers spotted the black Honda accord around 12 a.m. Wednesday on Route 107 in Revere and attempted to stop the vehicle on Route 60, but the driver began to flee.
Rollover crash with serious injuries causing lengthy delays on I-495 in Lawrence
LAWRENCE, Mass. — A rollover crash with serious injuries is causing lengthy traffic delays on Interstate 495 in Lawrence on Friday morning, officials said. Emergency crews responding to a report of a crash on the northbound side of the highway found a vehicle flipped on its roof in the grassy median.
2 injured, windows smashed after brawl breaks out on MBTA bus
BOSTON — Two people were injured and a window was smashed after a brawl broke out on an MBTA bus. According to Transit Police, on January 25, around 3:30 p.m., a group of juveniles, unprovoked, attacked another group of juveniles at BHA/Columbia Rd. The group who attacked also used...
manchesterinklink.com
Man caught by police underneath parked car allegedly stealing catalytic converter
MANCHESTER, NH –A man has been charged with theft after police say they caught him in the act early Thursday morning of sawing a catalytic converter from underneath a car parked in a driveway on Mammoth Road. On January 26, 2023, at approximately 5:45 a.m., Manchester Police responded to...
Body That Washed Up On Marblehead Beach Was Decomposed, But Intact: Report
An investigation is underway after a body was discovered on a beach in Salem Harbor this week, authorities said.Marblehead Police to a report of a body lying on the beach at the end of Edgemere Road in Marblehead around 4 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 26, the department said on Facebook. Upon arrival…
Teenaged Tewksbury Kidnapper Arrested In Carjacking Case: Police
A teenager held an Uber driver at gunpoint, forcing the driver to take him for a drive, and then immediately used the gun to attempt to steal a man's car, officials say.Police were called out on a report of an attempted carjacking around 8:30 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 21, according to the Dracut Polic…
fallriverreporter.com
Reports have surfaced concerning what took place before two young children died and a mother jumped from a window in Massachusetts
Multiple reports have surfaced concerning the moments that led up to the tragic death of two young children in Massachusetts. According to multiple media outlets, those who know Lindsay Clancy of Duxbury have stated that she had taken a leave from her job as a nurse and was undergoing an extensive five day a week program for postpartum depression before jumping from a window in what 911 calls described as a suicide attempt.
fallriverreporter.com
Bristol County man sent to jail without bail after admitting to taking mushrooms after crash, has pet dog seized
A Bristol County man is facing some serious charges after reportedly admitting to crashing a vehicle while on mushrooms. According to State Police, on Tuesday at approximately 2:45 a.m., troopers responded to State Route 23A in the town of Hunter, New York for a report of a single vehicle crash. When troopers arrived at the location of the crash, they observed a 2015 black Nissan Pathfinder in a ditch facing north and the back end of the vehicle partially in the roadway. There was no one in the vehicle.
Cohasset Tree Worker Knocked Out By Limb Chopped Down By Co-Worker: Police
A 27-year-old tree worker was hospitalized after he was knocked out by a fallen limb cut by his colleague, authorities said. Cohasset Police and Fire responded to a reported industrial accident at the intersection of Beechwood Street and Wheelwright Farm Drive around 10 a.m. on Wedn…
msonewsports.com
Troopers Arrest Two Lynn Females, 3 Others in Stolen Vehicle Pursuit
Just after midnight today a Massachusetts State Trooper patrolling Route 107 South in Revere observed a black 2017 Honda Accord that had been reported stolen in Taunton yesterday. The Trooper monitored the stolen vehicle as it entered Brown Circle rotary in Revere and exited onto Route 60 East toward Route 1A and East Boston as backup units began responding to the area.
