Read full article on original website
Related
Buffalo Bills Fire Coach
The Buffalo Bills are coming off a disappointing end to their season, losing 27-10 at home against the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Divisional round in the playoffs. Entering the offseason, the Buffalo Bills have started looking toward the future and made the tough decision to fire one of their long-tenured coaches.
Dallas Cowboys Quarterback Dak Prescott Is Dating 20-Year Old LSU Swimmer Jadyn Jannasch
It looks like Dak isn’t doing too bad after his playoff loss to the San Francisco 49ers NFC divisional round this past Sunday…. Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott has a new lady in his life, Louisiana State University swimmer named Jadyn Jannasch (her Instagram profile picture features her wearing a Cowboys jacket as well):
NFL Linebacker Jessie Lemonier Dead at 25 Amid Girlfriend’s Pregnancy With 1st Child: ‘Gone Far Too Soon’
Jessie Lemonier, a former NFL linebacker, has died. He was 25. “We are shocked and saddened to learn of the passing of former Detroit Lion Jessie Lemonier,” the Detroit Lions wrote in a Thursday, January 26, in a statement shared via Twitter. “Jessie was a model teammate and wonderful young man who is gone far […]
Clemson's Brevin Galloway From Hospital Bed: 'My Balls Exploded'
Brevin Galloway will miss a few games.
Patrick Mahomes’ wife sends clear message to Cincinnati Mayor
In case you missed it, the mayor of Cincinnati involved himself in the ongoing AFC Championship hype train on Friday. Mayor Aftab Pureval took several shots at the Kansas City Chiefs and quarterback Patrick Mahomes. The mayor then, in perhaps cringy fashion, claimed that Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow was Mahomes’ father. Not all were Read more... The post Patrick Mahomes’ wife sends clear message to Cincinnati Mayor appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
WVNT-TV
Sean Payton Shuts Down Report About How His Broncos Interview Went
The Super Bowl XLIV champion denied that his interaction with Denver went awry. Former Saints coach Sean Payton has had no shortage of options this offseason for a hypothetical return to coaching. The Fox analyst has been connected at times to jobs with the Cardinals, Panthers, Broncos and Texans. However,...
WVNT-TV
Purdy goes from ‘Mr. Irrelevant’ to brink of Super Bowl
SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Brock Purdy’s NFL career started with the moniker of “Mr. Irrelevant” and the weeklong trip to Newport Beach to celebrate the player picked last in the draft. With one more win, Purdy’s rookie season in the NFL will end on the...
WVNT-TV
Kansas City Once Again Favored in AFC Championship Game
Plus, DFS advice, NBA awards odds and NFL coaching news. The Super Bowl LVII teams will be set this weekend. The playoff field is down to just four teams—Eagles, Bengals, Chiefs and 49ers—each of which has advanced to the Super Bowl in the last five years, but only Kansas City has won it all during that stretch.
WVNT-TV
SI:AM | Scott Rolen Gets the Call
Good morning, I’m Dan Gartland. I know he won’t make it, but I’m glad to see my guy Andy Pettitte remain on the Hall of Fame ballot. 🎙️ Lisa Guerrero on her awful “MNF” experience. ✈️ The best destination for Aaron Rodgers.
WVNT-TV
Full Breakdown of On-Court McDonald’s Delivery During College Hoops Game
Viral video of ‘Door Dash’ delivery person at basketball game leads to many questions. 1. If you’re not a Twitter person (and major props to you if you’re not), you may not have seen this video of a “Door Dash delivery person” walking onto the court during Wednesday’s Loyola (Ill)-Duquesne game to make a drop off some McDonald’s. So let me present the clip now, and then we will get into some analysis of this amazing moment.
Comments / 0