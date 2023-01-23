A person living in Dayton, Ohio, can be hit with a debt collection lawsuit at any time. Therefore, one must have a clear understanding of the ways to stop such a lawsuit. While it is common for many debtors to be fearful when they owe others money, there is no good reason for being fearful. Nonetheless, we must stress that the consequences are grievous when a debtor loses the lawsuit and creditors are granted a judgment.

