dayton.com
Executive chef of Dayton brewery is James Beard semifinalist: ‘It’s about cultivating community through food’
Executive Chef Becky Clark of Little Fish Brewing Co. strives to bring community and joy through food while reinventing the restaurant industry through mentorship. Clark is among the James Beard Foundation’s 2023 Restaurant and Chef Awards Semifinalists for the Greater Lakes Region, announced Jan. 25. The region includes Illinois, Indiana, Michigan and Ohio.
Nelly at The Fraze: Fraze Pavillion announces summer line-up
Fraze Pavillion has announced their first set of artists performing live at the Kettering entertainment venue, which includes Nelly!
dayton.com
Springfield resident competes on ‘Master Distiller,’ plans to open distillery
Springfield resident Matt Brown recently competed on Season 4 of Discovery’s “Moonshiners: Master Distiller” and went head-to-head with fellow combat veterans. “Overall, it was one of the greatest experiences I’ve ever had,” Brown said. “I think the thing that I liked most about it is that I was with two other veterans, and it wasn’t even like a competition at all. We all instantly became best friends.”
dayton.com
Megabus now in Dayton: What you should know about the new service
The Dayton Daily News recently reported that Megabus was expanding service into the Dayton market. For those who are not familiar with Megabus, here are some things to know:. Megabus is one of the largest intercity bus companies in North America. It has transportation hubs in the United States and Canada, serving more than 100 cities and college campuses.
dayton.com
3 new businesses coming to Dayton’s Belmont neighborhood
Dayton’s Belmont neighborhood has been making headlines in recent weeks with three new establishments coming soon. From homecooked favorites with a touch of Nashville to bubble teas and waffles, the foodie scene in Belmont is growing. Angie’s Firehouse Tavern closed its doors Jan. 17 at 703 Watervliet Ave. but...
Demolition set for Dayton condos damaged by 2019 Memorial Day tornadoes
“By ridding our state of eyesores that are hindering development and impacting property values, we can revitalize our communities and attract new investments, businesses, jobs, and housing opportunities,” Governor DeWine said.
January: Most expensive homes sold in Montgomery County
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – It’s a new year for the housing market, and sales are already being made, many of them at a high cost. Here’s a list of some of the most expensive homes that sold in Montgomery County during the first month of 2023. All prices are according to the Montgomery County Auditor’s […]
dayton.com
Sledding in Dayton: Best place to go on a snow day like this
Combing through our archives revealed hundreds of sledding photos from the past decade. Wherever there is a snow-covered slope, sled-riding thrill-seekers will find it. We’ve realized Dayton is actually a stellar place to slip, slide and get rosy cheeks all in the name of winter fun. The most popular...
wyso.org
Dig the Grateful Dead? You can celebrate their music two nights in Springfield
This weekend, in Springfield, Ohio, Mother Stewart’s Brewing Company is hosting Dead of Winter: a two night dedication to the music of the Grateful Dead. This Friday, January 27th and Saturday, January 28th, the shows will be played by two Grateful Dead tribute bands, Arrows of Neon (Friday), and Great Northern String Band (Saturday).
dayton.com
Dayton business owners to battle in chicken competition
Steven Earnest, owner of Lord of the Wings, and Michael Baxter, owner of Mother Clucking Chicken Coop, will battle it out in a chicken competition Saturday, March 4 at The Arena Sports Bar in Dayton. “He said he has the best chicken (and) I said I have the best chicken,...
dayton.com
Springboro pizza restaurant to close tonight
Heroes Pizza House, a Springboro restaurant, is closing tonight according to an announcement posted today on its Facebook page. “Come out tonight and have a drink and toast farewell to Heroes Pizza House,” the post said. “Tonight is our last night and we would love to see your smiling faces!”
A Shared Passion: Woman shares Dayton architecture through social media
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — If you look around Dayton, you’ll notice something beautiful: The city is brimming with unique architecture. One local woman has made it her mission to show it to the world through her popular Instagram page, “Dayton_Architecture”. “I’ve always really loved Dayton,” said Alex Jackson, owner of the page. “It’s always been […]
attorneyatlawmagazine.com
How To Stop Debt Collection Lawsuit in Dayton, OH
A person living in Dayton, Ohio, can be hit with a debt collection lawsuit at any time. Therefore, one must have a clear understanding of the ways to stop such a lawsuit. While it is common for many debtors to be fearful when they owe others money, there is no good reason for being fearful. Nonetheless, we must stress that the consequences are grievous when a debtor loses the lawsuit and creditors are granted a judgment.
dayton.com
COVID-era parks trend continues: ‘People are choosing to go outside more’
Multiple park usage statistics at the state and local levels were higher in 2022 than in pre-COVID 2019. Despite the perception of our ever-increasing phone addictions, more people are getting outside and enjoying fresh air compared to before the COVID-19 pandemic. Ohio parks saw a jump in the number of...
1017thepoint.com
MELTDOWN FESTIVAL RANKED IN TOP TEN NATIONALLY
(Richmond, IN)--Richmond’s Meltdown Winter Ice Festival is underway, and now it has garnered national attention. The website timeout.com says that Richmond’s festival is one of the ten best winter festivals in the country. Most of the activities begin Friday with live ice carving set for Friday night. Six ice-carving professionals will be here and will be centered at Jack Elstro Plaza.
dayton247now.com
Large Dayton employer to sell downtown building, cites remote work trends
DAYTON, Ohio (Dayton Business Journal) -- One of the Dayton region's largest employers plans to sell its downtown office building. The health care organization will remain a tenant but says a major shift to remote work has resulted in the decision to sell the building. Premier Health will maintain a...
Goodwill Easterseals to hold 23-county hiring event in Dayton
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Goodwill Easterseals is helping people prepare for and find jobs in the community with a hiring event this Thursday, January 26. According to a release, this hiring event will be looking to staff both full and part-time positions across all Goodwill stores in a 23-county area. Potential applicants should apply online […]
Fox 19
Downtown Cincinnati restaurant nominated for Best Restaurant in the country
CINCINNATI (Enquirer) - Cincinnati restaurants and chefs scored big in the semifinalist round of the 2023 James Beard Awards, according to our media partners at the Enquirer. The James Beard Awards are widely considered the Oscars of the restaurant world. It’s no doubt a welcome change for a city with...
Firefighters battle house fire in Dayton
DAYTON — Crews were called to battle a fire that broke out in a Dayton house Friday morning. Firefighters were dispatched to a structure fire in the 1500 Earlham Drive, according to a social media post from Dayton police and fire. The fire was reported around 8:45 a.m. Heavy...
greaterspringfield.com
Local Entrepreneurs Create One of the Hottest Destinations in Downtown Springfield
The Market Bar is the “Best Place for a Cocktail'' in Springfield, Ohio and a go-to destination for live entertainment. A love of music and gathering with friends inspired owners Andrew Lazear and Rod Hatfield to open The Market Bar in their hometown. “Rod and I were born and raised in Springfield. We both see the beauty in our city and share the love in doing our part to enrich our hometown's downtown redevelopment effort,” said Andrew.
