As the Denver Broncos continue their head coaching search, one NFL insider connected heavily to the team dropped a hint at who the hire might be. It would be impossible for a new quarterback and new head coach to work out more poorly than it did for the Denver Broncos this season with Russell Wilson and Nathaniel Hackett. With the commitment made to the former, though, the team moved on from Hackett and has been active in trying to find a head coach who can salvage the signal-caller and situation as a whole.

