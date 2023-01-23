2022 year-end crime stats for Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office shows double-digit decline in major crime categories

Read full article on original website
ourlocalcommunityonline.com
Yancey County Sheriff’s Office Arrest Report 1/20-1/26
(Press Release from Yancey County Sheriff’s Department. Everyone is presumed innocent until proven guilty.) Darryl Keith McFalls 57, Of David Park Drive Burnsville, NC Was Arrested On 01/21/23 And Charged With Felony PWIMSD SCH II Controlled Substance, Felony Larceny Of A Firearm And Felony Probation Violation And Received A $55,000.00 Bond.
WBTV
Body found in Burke Co. woods confirmed to be missing man, deputies say
BURKE COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) – A body found by Burke County authorities earlier this month has been identified as that of a man who went missing last summer. According to the Burke County Sheriff’s Office, deputies searched the woods near Kayla’s Ridge Road in Connelly Springs on Jan. 11 for Philip Carter, who was last seen walking on Hubert Lane near Will Hudson Road on June 22, 2022.
Caldwell County postal worker airlifted to hospital after dog attack
CALDWELL COUNTY, N.C. — A postal worker in Caldwell County was seriously hurt after being attacked by two large dogs while delivering mail, according to Caldwell County Animal Care Enforcement. It happened along Norwood Street on Thursday in Lenoir when Kristi Reinheardt Goldsberry, 47, was delivering a package to...
FOX Carolina
Deputies looking for runaway NC teen believed to be with mother
RUTHERFORDTON, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office said they are looking for a runaway teen who might be with her mother. 17-year-old Gracie Mull is described as five foot four and weighs around 100 pounds. She is known to change her hair color and style and it was last known to be blonde with black roots.
theonefeather.com
Brady sentenced to prison on arson conviction
ASHEVILE, N.C. – James Ralph Brady, 55, of Cherokee, N.C. was sentenced to four years in prison on Thursday, Jan. 26 followed by five years of supervised release for the arson of a home that caused approximately $10,000 in damage, announced Dena J. King, U.S. Attorney for the Western District of North Carolina. In addition to the prison term imposed, Brady was ordered to pay $10,000 in restitution.
Teenager arrested in Greer bank robbery
An Upstate teenager is behind bars following a bank robbery Thursday morning. Around 9:15 AM, the Greer Police Department responded to a reported robbery at the Wells Fargo on Wade Hampton Boulevard.
Mountain Xpress
Asheville joins Buncombe County surveillance system
Even as the Asheville Police Department wrestles with staffing shortages, it’s finding a way to get more eyes on the city’s streets. An agreement between Asheville and the Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office, approved by City Council in a 4-1 vote Jan. 24, will allow the APD to use a county-operated camera network to monitor the public.
WLOS.com
Top local stories we are following today
WLOS — Surveillance footage from inside the home of a Murphy, North Carolina, man provides an inside look at a December raid that left the homeowner shot multiple times. On Dec. 12, 2022, the Cherokee Indian Reservation police SWAT Team fired shots into Jacob Harley Kloepfer’s camper. According to the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office, the suspected shooter "confronted officers." A newly released video may show a different series of events and is stirring up controversy about the incident.
Police investigating active shooter ‘rumors’ at Kings Mountain High School
KINGS MOUNTAIN, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Police are investigating social media rumors about an active shooter threat at Kings Mountain High School Thursday morning, according to the Kings Mountain Police Department. Authorities said Kings Mountain officers and Cleveland County school officials were actively investigating the rumors. Late Thursday afternoon, Kings Mountain Police said there […]
Police give update on razor blades on gas pump handles in NC
FOREST CITY, N.C. (WSPA) – The Forest City Police Department has discovered new information for the public regarding reports of razor blades on gas pump handles. 7NEWS previously reported that police were warning the public after finding razor blades on gas pump handles in Forest City and surrounding areas. Police spoke with the Department of […]
Mountain Xpress
Greenville campaign consultant pleads guilty in court
A local campaign consultant pleaded guilty in court to forgery and breach of trust.
Suspect arrested following search in reference to kidnapping, assault
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office located a suspect following a search in reference to a kidnapping and assault Saturday night. A search was initiated after learning 44-year-old Garcia Wilson was last seen running around the Best Western Hotel at 5009 Pelham Road after 11 p.m. according to deputies. The victim […]
Large fight leads to man getting shot in the neck multiple times in Spindale
Officers with the Spindale Police Department said that they responded to a shooting that happened on Sunday.
18-year-old dies days after crash in Asheville
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – An 18-year-old died Sunday days after a single-vehicle crash in Asheville. The Asheville Police Department said the driver was traveling south on Riverside Drive around 7:31 p.m. at a high rate of speed. Police said the driver lost control of the vehicle, became airborne while attempting to return to the road […]
WLOS.com
Firing range endangers lives, property, some Rutherford County homeowners say
RUTHERFORDTON, N.C. (WLOS) — Some homeowners in rural Rutherfordton said a nearby shooting range has them fearing for their lives. And, they said, they’ve lost their tranquil existence in the rural countryside amid what they characterize as incessant gunfire five days a week. “I called Rutherford County,” Randy...
