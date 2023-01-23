Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Massive Flea Market in North Carolina is a Must-VisitJoe MertensSmithfield, NC
Unusual Facts About Raleigh You Never KnewTed RiversRaleigh, NC
Triangle leaders leverage ADUs for affordable housingThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
Five North Carolina Family Members Vanished On Trip To Visit Relatives In Alabama. What Really Happened?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedFayetteville, NC
St. Aug’s and Carter forge a $75-plus million development projectThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
Related
jocoreport.com
Jessica Paige Williams
Benson, NC: Miss. Jessica Paige Williams, age 36, of Meander Way passed away on Tuesday, January 24, 2023 at her residence surrounded by her loving family. Funeral Services will be 6:00PM Friday, January 27, 2023 at Oakland Presbyterian Church in Clayton. Officiating will be Revs. Debbie Osterhoudt and Jon Jenkins. Graveside Services will be 11:00AM Saturday, January 28, 2023 at the Oakland Presbyterian Church Cemetery in Clayton.
jocoreport.com
Allen Vance (A.V.) Byrd
Benson, NC: Mr. Allen Vance (A.V.) Byrd, age 79, of Stillwater Drive passed away on Wednesday, January 25, 2023 at his residence surrounded by his loving family. Graveside Services will be 4:00PM Saturday- January 28, 2023 at the Devotional Gardens in Dunn. Officiating will be Rev. Pete Radford. Mr. Byrd...
If Beth Wood vacates her role, how would a new state auditor be chosen in NC?
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — State Auditor Beth Wood did not appear in Wake County court Thursday. Instead, her attorney was present. Wood is accused in a hit-and-run that took place in December. The Raleigh Police Department says she crashed her state-owned car into a parked car. Video from a bystander shortly after the crash appears […]
jocoreport.com
Elton Lassiter Pierce
Elton Lassiter Pierce, age 82, died Monday, January 23, 2023 at Wake Medical Center surrounded by his loving family. Born April 11, 1940 in Smithfield, he was the son of the late Charlie Auby and Annie Oliver Pierce. He was preceded in death by his siblings; Raymond Pierce, Mildred McClenny, Edith Winn, Janie Meiser, Melvin Pierce and Charles Pierce.
jocoreport.com
ALE Joint Operation In Johnston County Yields 31 Arrests, 76 Charges
JOHNSTON COUNTY – On Friday, January 20, NC ALE coordinated a joint operation to address criminal activity in and around ABC permitted establishments in Johnston County. The Johnston County Sheriff’s Office, Smithfield Police Department, Four Oaks Police Department, Johnston County ABC, and the NC State Highway Patrol participated.
jocoreport.com
Lisa Machelle Grimes
Please visit www.rlsandersfuneralhome.net to leave your online condolences.
jocoreport.com
Robert Stephen Best
Robert “Steve” Best, age 71, of Smithfield passed away on January 23, 2023 at UNC Hospital in Chapel Hill surrounded by his wife and nephew following a hard fought battle with bladder cancer. Born in Smithfield, NC on November 26, 1951, he was the son of the late James Robert and Clara Daughtry Best. He was also preceded in death by his son, Stephen “Josh” Best and his brother James Howard Best.
cbs17
Highway Patrol investigating fatal wreck in Wake County
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The N.C. Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal wreck that happened Friday morning on Mitchell Mill Road in northeast Wake County. Around 8:40 a.m., troopers responded to the wreck that happened near the intersection with Pulley Town Road. This is a developing story. Check back...
jocoreport.com
Ronald Allen Hardee
Smithfield- Ronald Allen Hardee, age 92, passed away on Monday, January 23, 2023 at UNC Johnston Health Hospital in Smithfield. Born in Prince George County, Virginia on February 14, 1930, he was a son to the late David Hardee and Juanita Thornton. Ronald served in the United States Air Force...
jocoreport.com
Babore Takes Police Oath
SMITHFIELD – The Smithfield Police Department has hired Lorenzo Babore. Officer Babore received his Oath of Office from Mayor Andy Moore during the January 3, 2023 regularly scheduled monthly meeting. Babore recently completed Basic Law Enforcement Training (BLET) at Johnston Community College in Smithfield. He is pursuing a Criminal...
Freshman found dead in his dorm room at NC State University
RALEIGH, N.C. — A student was found dead in a dorm room at North Carolina State University, according to CBS affiliate WNCN. Police are investigating the death of a freshman found in his room at Wood Hall, according to WNCN. A school spokesperson said Adam Fawcett's death was being...
WRAL
Woman found dead in vehicle in Rocky Mount neighborhood
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. — Rocky Mount police are looking into a suspicious death from Friday morning. Around 5:30 a.m., officers responded to the 1600 block of South Grace Street after a woman was found unresponsive inside a vehicle. Despite attempts at life-saving measures, the 38-year-old woman could not be...
WXII 12
North Carolina trash truck overturns on I-40
DURHAM, N.C. — Trash truck overturns on I-40 in Durham. The NC Department of Transportation has not said if anyone was injured or how the truck overturned at this time. The area was closed for cleanup.
cbs17
Stabbing in Durham sends man to hospital
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A man was transported to a hospital Wednesday after he was stabbed, according to the Durham Police Department. Just after 1:30 p.m., officers responded to a stabbing in the 4600 block of Hillsborough Road. They found a man suffering from a stabbing. He was taken...
WRAL
State Auditor Beth Wood says she was 'shaken' and regrets leaving scene of post-gathering crash
RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina State Auditor Beth Wood acknowledged for the first time publicly that she left the scene of a Raleigh crash last month that resulted in a hit-and-run charge. Meanwhile, political opponents called for her resignation. In a statement Monday, Wood described the Dec. 8 crash...
cbs17
Durham police searching for colored-shoe robber
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – As Dr. Seuss once said, “one fish, two fish, red shoe, blue shoe”…or something like that. The Durham Police Department is looking for a man who is suspected of breaking into a business in the 100 block of Parrish Street on Wednesday. The man can be seen in a surveillance photo wearing one red and one blue shoe.
Raleigh doctor who delivered 10,000 babies, fought for integrating health care, dies at 95
Dr. George Clyde Debnam, who was known as one of the most prominent Black physicians in Raleigh, died last week at the age of 95. An obituary posted for Debnam said he lived in Youngsville as a child but moved to Raleigh in 1943 to attend Shaw University after receiving encouragement from his professors at Shaw University.
WMBF
‘I knew all of them’: Red Springs community holds vigil for victims in triple homicide
RED SPRINGS, N.C. (WMBF) - People in the small community of Red Springs came together on Wednesday night at First Missionary Baptist Church to honor the victims of a deadly shooting. Among those in attendance was Red Springs Mayor Ed Henderson. “I knew all of the victims as well as...
'Get her out of here': Video appears to show State Auditor Beth Wood being ushered into office after crash
A resurfaced social media video shows a woman who fits the description of State Auditor Beth Wood being ushered into a downtown Raleigh office building moments after a crash that resulted in a hit-and-run charge against Wood. A witness said he heard people yelling "get her out of here." Wood...
North Carolina restaurant receives ‘C’ grade for 27 health violations, 12 critical: report
The restaurant, Church's Chicken, located at 942 North Miami Boulevard, also had 12 critical violations.
Comments / 0