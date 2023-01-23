ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Benson, NC

Jessica Paige Williams

Benson, NC: Miss. Jessica Paige Williams, age 36, of Meander Way passed away on Tuesday, January 24, 2023 at her residence surrounded by her loving family. Funeral Services will be 6:00PM Friday, January 27, 2023 at Oakland Presbyterian Church in Clayton. Officiating will be Revs. Debbie Osterhoudt and Jon Jenkins. Graveside Services will be 11:00AM Saturday, January 28, 2023 at the Oakland Presbyterian Church Cemetery in Clayton.
BENSON, NC
Allen Vance (A.V.) Byrd

Benson, NC: Mr. Allen Vance (A.V.) Byrd, age 79, of Stillwater Drive passed away on Wednesday, January 25, 2023 at his residence surrounded by his loving family. Graveside Services will be 4:00PM Saturday- January 28, 2023 at the Devotional Gardens in Dunn. Officiating will be Rev. Pete Radford. Mr. Byrd...
BENSON, NC
Elton Lassiter Pierce

Elton Lassiter Pierce, age 82, died Monday, January 23, 2023 at Wake Medical Center surrounded by his loving family. Born April 11, 1940 in Smithfield, he was the son of the late Charlie Auby and Annie Oliver Pierce. He was preceded in death by his siblings; Raymond Pierce, Mildred McClenny, Edith Winn, Janie Meiser, Melvin Pierce and Charles Pierce.
SMITHFIELD, NC
ALE Joint Operation In Johnston County Yields 31 Arrests, 76 Charges

JOHNSTON COUNTY – On Friday, January 20, NC ALE coordinated a joint operation to address criminal activity in and around ABC permitted establishments in Johnston County. The Johnston County Sheriff’s Office, Smithfield Police Department, Four Oaks Police Department, Johnston County ABC, and the NC State Highway Patrol participated.
JOHNSTON COUNTY, NC
Robert Stephen Best

Robert “Steve” Best, age 71, of Smithfield passed away on January 23, 2023 at UNC Hospital in Chapel Hill surrounded by his wife and nephew following a hard fought battle with bladder cancer. Born in Smithfield, NC on November 26, 1951, he was the son of the late James Robert and Clara Daughtry Best. He was also preceded in death by his son, Stephen “Josh” Best and his brother James Howard Best.
SMITHFIELD, NC
Highway Patrol investigating fatal wreck in Wake County

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The N.C. Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal wreck that happened Friday morning on Mitchell Mill Road in northeast Wake County. Around 8:40 a.m., troopers responded to the wreck that happened near the intersection with Pulley Town Road. This is a developing story. Check back...
WAKE COUNTY, NC
Ronald Allen Hardee

Smithfield- Ronald Allen Hardee, age 92, passed away on Monday, January 23, 2023 at UNC Johnston Health Hospital in Smithfield. Born in Prince George County, Virginia on February 14, 1930, he was a son to the late David Hardee and Juanita Thornton. Ronald served in the United States Air Force...
SMITHFIELD, NC
Babore Takes Police Oath

SMITHFIELD – The Smithfield Police Department has hired Lorenzo Babore. Officer Babore received his Oath of Office from Mayor Andy Moore during the January 3, 2023 regularly scheduled monthly meeting. Babore recently completed Basic Law Enforcement Training (BLET) at Johnston Community College in Smithfield. He is pursuing a Criminal...
SMITHFIELD, NC
Woman found dead in vehicle in Rocky Mount neighborhood

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. — Rocky Mount police are looking into a suspicious death from Friday morning. Around 5:30 a.m., officers responded to the 1600 block of South Grace Street after a woman was found unresponsive inside a vehicle. Despite attempts at life-saving measures, the 38-year-old woman could not be...
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
North Carolina trash truck overturns on I-40

DURHAM, N.C. — Trash truck overturns on I-40 in Durham. The NC Department of Transportation has not said if anyone was injured or how the truck overturned at this time. The area was closed for cleanup.
DURHAM, NC
Stabbing in Durham sends man to hospital

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A man was transported to a hospital Wednesday after he was stabbed, according to the Durham Police Department. Just after 1:30 p.m., officers responded to a stabbing in the 4600 block of Hillsborough Road. They found a man suffering from a stabbing. He was taken...
DURHAM, NC
Durham police searching for colored-shoe robber

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – As Dr. Seuss once said, “one fish, two fish, red shoe, blue shoe”…or something like that. The Durham Police Department is looking for a man who is suspected of breaking into a business in the 100 block of Parrish Street on Wednesday. The man can be seen in a surveillance photo wearing one red and one blue shoe.
DURHAM, NC

