Robert “Steve” Best, age 71, of Smithfield passed away on January 23, 2023 at UNC Hospital in Chapel Hill surrounded by his wife and nephew following a hard fought battle with bladder cancer. Born in Smithfield, NC on November 26, 1951, he was the son of the late James Robert and Clara Daughtry Best. He was also preceded in death by his son, Stephen “Josh” Best and his brother James Howard Best.

SMITHFIELD, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO