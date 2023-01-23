Read full article on original website
Related
Former Charlotte Hornets Owner Admits He Regrets Selling His Franchise To Michael Jordan
Former Hornets owner Bob Johnson admitted that selling the franchise was one of his big regrets.
NBA
NBA DraftKings & FanDuel DFS Primer: Jan. 27
Here we are with five games on Friday night’s slate. It’s hard to understand the reasoning, but I always tend to do better when we have fewer games to break down. There’s still plenty to discuss and some fun matchups, so let’s get started with diving into the players we like!
NBA
And the Best Fourth-Quarter Team in the NBA Since Dec. 1 is….The Orlando Magic
ORLANDO - One of the big differences between this season and last for the Orlando Magic is their play down the stretch of games. Whether the games are close or not – and many have been this season – the Magic have thrived in the fourth quarter in most of their contests so far, especially lately.
NBA
Behind the Numbers: Timberwolves at Pelicans (1/25/2023)
A look at three key numbers related to Wednesday’s game in the Smoothie King Center between Minnesota and New Orleans (7 p.m. Central, Bally Sports New Orleans, WRNO 99.5 FM):. 2-4: New Orleans record in the second game of back-to-backs this season, but 1-0 when both halves of the...
NBA
Four Pelicans players listed as out for Saturday home game vs. Wizards
With the return of Brandon Ingram to the lineup Wednesday, New Orleans got a bit closer to full strength, but the Pelicans still have four players officially listed as out on their Friday injury report, including three for health reasons. That group includes Dyson Daniels (right ankle sprain), E.J. Liddell (right knee ACL injury recovery), Dereon Seabron (G League two-way) and Zion Williamson (right hamstring strain). Saturday’s home game vs. Washington tips off at 7 p.m. and will be broadcast by Bally Sports New Orleans and WRNO 99.5 FM.
NBA
Recap: Thunder vs. Hawks
Stops were nearly impossible to be found in the first half of this one, as both the Thunder and Hawks created not just lanes, but boulevards into the paint which resulted in finishes down low and kickouts for 3. By halftime of Wednesday night’s start of a three-game homestand for the Thunder, the game was tied at 77 all.
NBA
Preview: Wolves at Pelicans
The Minnesota Timberwolves (24-25) are back in action on Wednesday night as the take on the New Orleans Pelicans (26-22) at Smoothie King Center. Minnesota fell to the Houston Rockets on Monday night, 119-114. Anthony Edwards was the team’s leading scorer with 31 points, and D’Angelo Russell had a season-high tying 30 points in the game.
NBA
Keys to the Game: Bulls at Hornets (01.26.23)
The Bulls (22-25) visit Charlotte, NC to take on the Hornets (13-36) for the second of four games this year. Chicago came out on top at home in the first meeting, 106-88, in early November. Neither DeMar DeRozan (nine points) nor Zach LaVine (10 points) had a particularly productive night, but Chicago’s bench certainly proved up to the task, outscoring Charlotte’s, 49-28, to lead the way. Javonte Green stampeded off the pine for the Bulls, shooting a perfect 7-of-7 from the field in recording a team-best 17 points. Goran Dragić also came off the bench to post a season-high 16 points, while starters Patrick Williams chipped in 16 points of his own along with five rebounds and center Nikola Vučević delivered a double-double of 14 points and 13 rebounds.
NBA
Everybody scream! The oral history of the Pelicans' amazing comeback win over the Timberwolves
Sometimes the stars align, and a star is born. Sometimes the past, present and future collide in a great big bang. And sometimes New Orleans throws a party, and everyone has more fun than a human being should be allowed to have. It all happened on Wednesday, Dec. 28 in...
NBA
Timberwolves Defeat Memphis, 111-100
MINNEAPOLIS -- — Anthony Edwards scored 13 of his 25 points in the third quarter as Minnesota extended its lead, D’Angelo Russell added 19 points and the Timberwolves topped the short-handed Memphis Grizzlies 111-100 on Friday night. The Grizzlies took the court minutes after video footage was released...
NBA
Pool Report on the Ejection of Steph Curry during the Fourth Quarter of the Memphis Grizzlies at Golden State Warriors Game
The Pool Report interview was conducted by Madeline Kenney (Bay Area News Group) with Crew Chief Sean Wright following tonight’s Grizzlies at Warriors Game. QUESTION: Why was Steph Curry ejected in the fourth?. WRIGHT: Stephen Curry takes his mouthpiece and throws into the stands with force, as per rule,...
NBA
Why the Detroit Pistons honored franchise legend Bob Lanier: ‘A man’s man’
The video tribute displayed Bob Lanier’s entire offensive repertoire. Younger fans, who may have only heard of Lanier’s impact on the Detroit Pistons organization, received visual evidence of the feathery shooting touch, the offensive skill and toughness that made Lanier a true Pistons legend and a Hall of Famer.
NBA
Joel Embiid fined $25K for making obscene gesture on playing court
NEW YORK — Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid has been fined $25,000 for making an obscene gesture on the playing court, it was announced today by Joe Dumars, Executive Vice President, Head of Basketball Operations. The incident occurred with 6:01 remaining in the third quarter of the 76ers’ 137-133...
NBA
Magic Stay Hot at Amway Center With Victory Over Pacers
Indiana native Gary Harris made all six of his 3-point attempts and finished with a season-high 22 points and Paolo Banchero scored 23 points – his 26th20-plus-point performance this season – as the Orlando Magic held off the Pacers 126-120 on Wednesday for their ninth home win in their last 12 games at Amway Center.
NBA
KeyBank Keys to the Game: Cavs at Thunder
The Wine & Gold close out their three-game roadie on Friday night – traveling to Oklahoma City for a matchup with the surprising young Thunder at Paycom Center. On Thursday night in Houston, the Cavaliers got a much-needed blowout victory – running out to a 26-point halftime lead and barely looking back after intermission, with Darius Garland leading the way on his 23rd birthday. Cleveland dominated in the near-wire-to-wire win – tallying 40 points off 22 Houston turnovers while committing just 10 miscues of their own. The Cavs handed out 29 assists, drilled 15 triples and got a combined 35 points from their bench in the win.
NBA
Orlando Magic vs. Indiana Pacers: Game Preview
ORLANDO – The Orlando Magic are coming off one of their best performances of the season. They shined on both ends of the floor and received quality contributions up and down the roster on their way to a convincing victory over the Boston Celtics, owners of the NBA’s best record.
NBA
Medical Update On Bobby Portis Jr
Milwaukee Bucks forward Bobby Portis Jr. suffered a right knee MCL sprain and a right ankle sprain in Monday’s game at Detroit. He will be reevaluated in two weeks.
NBA
Panzura postgame wrap: Timberwolves 111, Pelicans 102
Timberwolves (25-25), Pelicans (26-23) Brandon Ingram was back on the court Wednesday after being sidelined for exactly two months due to a toe injury. It might take a little longer for his rhythm and timing to return. In Ingram’s first game action since Black Friday, the forward shot 4/18 from the field in his 26 minutes, posting 13 points, five rebounds and five assists. Minnesota trailed by double digits early, but used a 39-21 third quarter to take control, including a 15-0 run that turned a one-point deficit into a 75-61 edge. New Orleans mounted a fourth-quarter rally, but came up a couple possessions shy in the second game of a home/home back-to-back. Pelicans head coach Willie Green said of Ingram’s return, “It was great to have him out there. Started the game really well, moving the ball. He’s knocking off some rust, which we expected.”
NBA
The Chase Down Pod - Missed Opportunity Against the Knicks
The Cavaliers weren't able to mount a comeback against the Knicks in a 105-103 loss. Justin and Carter weigh in on another missed opportunity, how the rotations have looked as the team has gotten healthier, the bench's struggles and more!. Please Note: The opinions expressed by The Chase Down podcast...
NBA
GAMEDAY RUNDOWN: Clippers Look to Continue Their Win Streak as the Spurs Come to Town
Last Matchup: 1/20/23 – LAC 131- SAS 126 | Kawhi Leonard: 36 – Keldon Johnson: 23. In their three wins against the Spurs this season, the Clippers have a combined 50.5 three- point percentage (51-of-101). In the last 30 years, the Clippers have had a better single- season three-point percentage against just one team, the Timberwolves in 2020-21 (51.0%, min. 70 3PA).
Comments / 0