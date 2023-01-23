Read full article on original website
Related
Lassen County News
Local photographers shine in Plumas Bank Photo Contest
After receiving more than 200 entries, Plumas Bank announced the winners of its Community Pride photo contest. The winners who took home cash prizes are: First Place: Susan Tangeman, Lassen County; Second Place: Barry Buchholtz, Plumas County; asnd Third Place: Lea Huetteman, Modoc County. Plumas Bank received entries from across...
Lassen County News
Highway 70 remains closed due to continued slide activity
Highway 70 remains closed remains closed to through traffic between Jarbo Gap (west of Pulga) and the Greenville Wye (junction with Highway 89) in Butte and Plumas counties due to continuing slide activity. Just east of Belden (Plumas County, approximate post mile 15.2) Additional slide activity occurred late yesterday afternoon...
Lassen County News
Council holds special meeting Tuesday
The Susanville City Council hosts a special meeting at 8 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 31 to respond to a broken pipe at the Diamond Mountain Golf Course. According to the agenda, a broken water pipe in the ceiling of the club house was discovered Jan. 22. Despite heating the facility to 55 degrees, the pipe apparently froze and burst. The leak went unnoticed for “a couple of days.”
Lassen County News
Setting the record straight — CCC cook pleaded guilty to a felony charge, surrendered as ordered
A local news outlet apparently misreported the details surrounding the custody status of a former cook at the California Correctional Center. Lassen County District Attorney Susan Rios corrected the record and said the cook, Juanita De Cutler, pleaded guilty to a felony charge of having sexual relations with an inmate Dec. 13, 2022 in Lassen County Superior Court and then surrendered herself to the Lassen County Jail Jan. 10, 2023 as ordered to serve a 180-day sentence.
Comments / 0