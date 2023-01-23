The Susanville City Council hosts a special meeting at 8 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 31 to respond to a broken pipe at the Diamond Mountain Golf Course. According to the agenda, a broken water pipe in the ceiling of the club house was discovered Jan. 22. Despite heating the facility to 55 degrees, the pipe apparently froze and burst. The leak went unnoticed for “a couple of days.”

