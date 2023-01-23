Read full article on original website
Related
Buffalo Bills Fire Coach
The Buffalo Bills are coming off a disappointing end to their season, losing 27-10 at home against the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Divisional round in the playoffs. Entering the offseason, the Buffalo Bills have started looking toward the future and made the tough decision to fire one of their long-tenured coaches.
Dallas Cowboys Quarterback Dak Prescott Is Dating 20-Year Old LSU Swimmer Jadyn Jannasch
It looks like Dak isn’t doing too bad after his playoff loss to the San Francisco 49ers NFC divisional round this past Sunday…. Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott has a new lady in his life, Louisiana State University swimmer named Jadyn Jannasch (her Instagram profile picture features her wearing a Cowboys jacket as well):
NFL Linebacker Jessie Lemonier Dead at 25 Amid Girlfriend’s Pregnancy With 1st Child: ‘Gone Far Too Soon’
Jessie Lemonier, a former NFL linebacker, has died. He was 25. “We are shocked and saddened to learn of the passing of former Detroit Lion Jessie Lemonier,” the Detroit Lions wrote in a Thursday, January 26, in a statement shared via Twitter. “Jessie was a model teammate and wonderful young man who is gone far […]
Clemson's Brevin Galloway From Hospital Bed: 'My Balls Exploded'
Brevin Galloway will miss a few games.
Patrick Mahomes’ wife sends clear message to Cincinnati Mayor
In case you missed it, the mayor of Cincinnati involved himself in the ongoing AFC Championship hype train on Friday. Mayor Aftab Pureval took several shots at the Kansas City Chiefs and quarterback Patrick Mahomes. The mayor then, in perhaps cringy fashion, claimed that Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow was Mahomes’ father. Not all were Read more... The post Patrick Mahomes’ wife sends clear message to Cincinnati Mayor appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Central Illinois Proud
Report: Panthers Focused on Experienced Head Coaches for Opening
One assistant coach with no head coaching experience reportedly impressed during his interview. Three names have reportedly impressed the Panthers as they look to fill their head coaching vacancy with someone who is experienced. Interim coach Steve Wilks and former Colts coach Frank Reich meet the team’s criteria, per NFL...
Central Illinois Proud
Steelers President Explains Decision to Keep OC Matt Canada
Art Rooney II discussed why he chose to keep the franchise’s play-caller heading into the ’23 campaign. Steelers president Art Rooney II made it clear that offensive coordinator Matt Canada would remain in Pittsburgh for the 2023 season, despite the team’s offensive woes this season. Rooney said...
Central Illinois Proud
Purdy goes from ‘Mr. Irrelevant’ to brink of Super Bowl
SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Brock Purdy’s NFL career started with the moniker of “Mr. Irrelevant” and the weeklong trip to Newport Beach to celebrate the player picked last in the draft. With one more win, Purdy’s rookie season in the NFL will end on the...
Central Illinois Proud
Andy Reid Confirms Patrick Mahomes Will Start Sunday
The star quarterback will lead the Chiefs into their fifth straight AFC Championship game less than a week after suffering a high-ankle sprain. After a week of speculation regarding Patrick Mahomes’s injured ankle, Chiefs coach Andy Reid announced Friday his star quarterback will start against the Bengals in Sunday’s highly-anticipated AFC championship rematch.
Comments / 0