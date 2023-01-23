Read full article on original website
Related
wtva.com
Pontotoc County supervisor submits resignation
PONTOTOC, Miss. (WTVA) - Supervisors will soon discuss the resignation of 5th District Supervisor Dan McKnight. Pontotoc County Chancery Clerk Rickey Ferguson confirmed McKnight has submitted his resignation. The next Board meeting is on Jan. 31. This comes following his May 2022 arrest for the alleged possession of 2 to...
wtva.com
VIDEO: Inmate collapsed and later died, Lee County sheriff said
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - The Lee County sheriff held a news conference on Thursday about the death of an inmate. Lee County Sheriff Jim Johnson identified the inmate as Shawn Perrigin.
wtva.com
Report: Bill proposed in response to murder of former lawmaker Ashley Henley
JACKSON, Miss. (WTVA) - A state lawmaker hopes to pass a bill in response to the murder of former DeSoto County Rep. Ashley Henley, WLBT-TV in Jackson reported. This would allow the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation to take the lead in certain death investigations without the request of a local sheriff if an elected or appointed leader is killed or the circumstances surrounding the death are questionable.
wcbi.com
Giant cross raises over Saltillo along intersection of Highway 45, 145
SALTILLO, Miss. (WCBI) – A giant cross was raised in Lee County after a grassroots fundraising effort. The 120-foot steel and aluminum cross was set in place this morning, on a half acre of donated land at the intersection of Highway 45 and 145. Hundreds of onlookers were on...
wtva.com
Mississippi bill aims to recruit volunteer firefighters
NEW ALBANY, Miss. (WTVA) - Firefighters in the Magnolia State are hoping to find new ways to bring in more recruits to their volunteer ranks. "The volunteer fire service not only in Mississippi is suffering, it's suffering nationwide," New Albany Fire Chief Mark Whiteside said. Whiteside is also the vice...
wtva.com
Tupelo dispensary among many gearing up for store openings
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - The Mississippi Medical Cannabis Act was passed almost a year ago. This made the sale of medical marijuana legal in the state. Since then, dispensaries have patiently waited for crops to grow and be delivered. - 1st legal medical marijuana sales are made in Mississippi. Green...
Commercial Dispatch
Complaint filed after city fails to provide incident reports
The Dispatch has submitted a public records complaint to the Mississippi Ethics Commission against the city of Columbus, alleging that a request for records from the Columbus Police Department was ignored. The newspaper emailed the complaint to the commission’s Jackson headquarters on Thursday. On Jan. 11, government reporter Brian...
wcbi.com
Victim identified in fatal Lee County crash Wednesday
LEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A man killed in a Lee County accident was identified. Lee County Coroner Carolyn Green said 55-year-old Tony Barnett of Guntown died at the scene. The crash happened at about 3:30 Wednesday afternoon on the Natchez Trace Parkway. Barnett’s vehicle left the road and...
wtva.com
State trooper arrested for animal cruelty in Calhoun County
CALHOUN COUNTY, Miss. - Mississippi state trooper Raphael McClain was arrested and charged with felony aggravated cruelty to cat or dog. Calhoun City police say they are still waiting for more information for possible misdemeanor charges. A judge set bond at $5,000.
wcbi.com
Columbus mayor defends opposition to canceling Waggoner contract
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Columbus Mayor Keith Gaskin is defending his veto of the City Council’s decision to cancel its contract with Waggoner Engineering. Citing their expertise in dealing with flooding and watershed issues and their success in helping others in the state, Gaskin still believes Waggoner is the right firm for the job.
wtva.com
Sheriff: Man barricaded self from deputies in Monroe County
SMITHVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) - A man faces a slew of charges after he allegedly barricaded himself from sheriff’s deputies Wednesday in Monroe County. Douglas Boyton, 42, faces charges of violation of protection order, disturbance of the peace, failure to comply and resisting arrest. According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s...
Commercial Dispatch
Ex-judge, reprimanded by state, appointed city prosecutor
Columbus City Council hired local attorney Nicole Clinkscales as its new city prosecutor, according to Mayor Keith Gaskin, and today is her first day on the job. The council voted 4-2 in executive session last week to hire Clinkscales, a former municipal judge, over four other candidates. Human Resources Director Pat Mitchell, who keeps the minutes for the council meetings, said Ethel Stewart of Ward 1, Joseph Mickens of Ward 2, Pierre Beard of Ward 4, and Stephen Jones of Ward 5, all voted for the hire. Ward 3’s Rusty Greene and Ward 6’s Jacqueline DiCicco both opposed.
wcbi.com
WCBI News update on top stories for January 27, 2023
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – WCBI News did not broadcast on TV at 5 and 6, however, we uploaded an update on the top stories of Friday, January 27, 2023. WCBI will broadcast tonight at 9 and 10 with a full rundown of stories from the day. For 24/7 news...
wtva.com
Investigation leads to felony drug arrest of Tupelo man
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Agents with the North Mississippi Narcotics Unit arrested 27-year-old Adrian Rashad McCoy for being in possession of alleged fentanyl, methamphetamine, cocaine powder, crack cocaine, MDMA (ecstasy) and marijuana. McCoy was charged with felony possession of the various alleged controlled substances. The arrest happened at the Motel...
wcbi.com
One person injured in house fire on Azalia Drive in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – One person was injured after a Columbus house fire. The blaze happened on Azalia Drive late Thursday night. When firefighters arrived, the home was engulfed in flames. Fire Chief Duane Hughes said it appears the fire started in the garage. The exact cause of the...
wtva.com
Groundbreaking held for new Lowndes County factory
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - A groundbreaking ceremony was held Tuesday afternoon in Columbus for the Terberg Taylor Americas Group’s new factory. The company’s new specialty hauling vehicle facility is a joint venture between the Taylor Group of Companies in Louisville, Mississippi, and the Royal Terberg Group of the Netherlands.
wcbi.com
Calhoun County jury finds Ricco Simmons guilty of capital murder
CALHOUN COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A Calhoun County man will spend the rest of his life in prison after being convicted of capital murder. A Calhoun County jury found Ricco Simmons guilty on Wednesday afternoon. He shot and robbed Deundray Garth on Underwood Drive in Derma in 2020. Sheriff...
wcbi.com
Nicholas Holliday officially takes seat on Aberdeen Board of Aldermen
ABERDEEN, Miss. (WCBI) – After three years of legal wrangling, Nicholas Holliday officially took his seat on the Aberdeen Board of Aldermen. In 2020, Holliday garnered 37 more votes than Robert Devaull to win the Ward One seat on the Board. Devaull challenged the results in court, claiming improper...
wtva.com
Coroner identifies man killed after car landed in creek along Natchez Trace
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - One person is dead after a car ran off the Natchez Trace Parkway and landed upside down in a creek. The wreck happened north of the visitor center in Tupelo. One person was pulled from the vehicle. A park ranger and a deputy sheriff confirmed the...
wtva.com
Grenada couple plead guilty in death of Tupelo woman
GRENADA, Miss. (WTVA) - Two suspects pleaded guilty in connection with the 2021 death of Jacquline Gardner. Grenada Police Chief George Douglas said Reginald Daniels pleaded guilty to manslaughter and will receive a 20-year sentence. Brandy Hyde Williamson will receive 10 years for accessory after the fact. The 58-year-old woman...
Comments / 0