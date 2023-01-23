ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

WDSU

Chilly for now! Warmer weekend, but Sunday storms

NEW ORLEANS — Today, was a cold start along the Northshore with mid to upper 30s, and slightly warmer down toward the South Shore that began with upper 30s to mid 40s. This afternoon, mostly sunny skies -- as few high clouds drift across Southeast Louisiana. Chilly for this afternoon as cold air is being directed from the northern tier of the United States by way of Canada. So, highs today 53-58°, and winds NW 10-15 mph have pushed a light breeze through the metro. New Orleans has an expected high of 56° degrees 12 degrees below the seasonal normal temperature.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

Cold nights and chilly days through Friday

NEW ORLEANS — After a cold front brought strong wind, atornado and damage Tuesday night, it left behind beautiful, chilly weather for Wednesday. That cool weather will stick around for the rest of the workweek!. Thursday morning, skies will be mostly cloudy. Lows will be in the middle 30s...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

Weather Alert Day for risk of wind, tornadoes tonight

NEW ORLEANS — Active Alerts: A High Wind Warning is in effect until 6 a.m. Wednesday for southerly winds of 30-40 mph and gusts of 55 mph. A coastal flood warning is in effect for the Northshore and Hancock County (dark green shading) from 4 p.m. Tuesday until 4 a.m. Wednesday. Significant flooding is possible along the lakefront and coast in those areas. A coastal flood advisory is in effect for the areas in light green from 4 p.m. Tuesday until 4 a.m. Wednesday where minor flooding is possible. There is no flood alert for the New Orleans lakefront.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Jefferson Parish announces closures as severe weather approaches

Jefferson Parish said Tuesday that its libraries, Head Start centers, trash drop-off sites, parks and playgrounds will close at 2 p.m. because of the possibility of severe weather. The National Weather Service has issued an enhanced risk of severe weather this evening into early Wednesday morning as a cold front...
107 JAMZ

Timing Louisiana’s Severe Weather Outbreak Today

Yesterday's clear blue skies over much of Louisiana were simply the calm before the storm. That storm is expected to push across Lake Charles, Lafayette, Baton Rouge, and New Orleans later this afternoon and into the evening hours. The storm system is bringing with it the possibility of severe storms and significant wind damage.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
WJTV 12

Forecast: Chance of tornadoes, severe storms in Gulf states

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A cold front forecast to move across the Gulf Coast will bring an enhanced threat of severe storms and tornadoes to communities from Louisiana to Florida. The greatest potential for severe weather Tuesday into early Wednesday will stretch across an area populated by more than 4.5 million people across four Southern […]
GULFPORT, MS
NOLA.com

Tornado watch issued for much of southeast Louisiana

A line of thunderstorms and severe wind is moving across the area, prompting a tornado watch covering much of southeast Louisiana. At least 22 parishes were placed under a watch at around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, the New Orleans National Weather Service reported, including the entire New Orleans, Baton Rouge and Lafayette metro areas.
LOUISIANA STATE
natureworldnews.com

Rare Tornado Emergency Warning Has Been Issued for Houston to New Orleans

According to the National Weather Service, a winter storm warning was in effect from the Southwest to the Midwest on Tuesday, affecting more than 17.7 million people as of Tuesday afternoon. This week, heavy snow is expected in states across the central United States. As temperatures dropped, some areas saw...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
KPEL 96.5

Louisiana to Face Enhanced Threat of Severe Storms Tuesday

After a gray and very gumbo-Esque weekend of weather across Louisiana this past Saturday and Sunday, today's forecast is dawning much brighter. However, for residents of Baton Rouge, New Orleans, Morgan City, and eastern sections of Acadiana tomorrow may not be so calm and so quiet. The Storm Prediction Center...
BATON ROUGE, LA
fox8live.com

Crash on River Road on Westbank causing traffic delays

WESTWEGO, La. (WVUE) - A crash at River Road and Rivet Blvd. is causing traffic delays, according to Louisiana State Police. A state police spokesperson said that there was a crash with minor injuries and wreckers are on the scene clearing the roadways. The crash is subject to an active...
WESTWEGO, LA
WWL-AMFM

Another shooting on the I-10 in New Orleans

Once again bullets were flying on the interstate in New Orleans. This time cops say it happened in New Orleans East. “The incident was determined to have occurred on I-10 East at Bullard Avenue,” according to an email from NOPD Public Information.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WWL-AMFM

Thousands lose power in uptown New Orleans

More than 9,000 Entergy New Orleans customers lost power this morning, mainly in the Uptown area. The bulk of the outages are in the Audubon Park area , with outages also along Napoleon Ave. and the Fontainebleau and Broadmoor neighborhoods
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

New Orleans police investigate three shootings

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating three different shootings. The first shooting was reported around 9:14 p.m. Thursday at the intersection of Shamrock Drive and Wales Street. Two men were found suffering from gunshot wounds and were taken to an area hospital for treatment. The...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Louisiana Illuminator

High levels of ‘Forever Chemicals’ in southeast Louisiana drinking water spur concern

NEW ORLEANS – The Water Collaborative of Greater New Orleans conducted a study last summer on the level of chemicals flowing in the Mississippi River, the central source of drinking water for many communities in southeast Louisiana. The results were not comforting. The researchers found high levels of PFAS, a group of synthetic, potentially harmful […] The post High levels of ‘Forever Chemicals’ in southeast Louisiana drinking water spur concern appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
LOUISIANA STATE

