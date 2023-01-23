Read full article on original website
Three Sons Murdered In One Week: The Unspeakable Loss Of Bryan, Bradley, And BrandonThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBaton Rouge, LA
4 Amazing Burger Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Actor and comedian, Adam Devine to reign as King Bacchus LIVTina HowellHouma, LA
Classic New Orleans Drinks and Drink Experiences2foodtrippersNew Orleans, LA
7 Best Historic Sites In New OrleansMadocNew Orleans, LA
WDSU
Chilly for now! Warmer weekend, but Sunday storms
NEW ORLEANS — Today, was a cold start along the Northshore with mid to upper 30s, and slightly warmer down toward the South Shore that began with upper 30s to mid 40s. This afternoon, mostly sunny skies -- as few high clouds drift across Southeast Louisiana. Chilly for this afternoon as cold air is being directed from the northern tier of the United States by way of Canada. So, highs today 53-58°, and winds NW 10-15 mph have pushed a light breeze through the metro. New Orleans has an expected high of 56° degrees 12 degrees below the seasonal normal temperature.
WDSU
Cold nights and chilly days through Friday
NEW ORLEANS — After a cold front brought strong wind, atornado and damage Tuesday night, it left behind beautiful, chilly weather for Wednesday. That cool weather will stick around for the rest of the workweek!. Thursday morning, skies will be mostly cloudy. Lows will be in the middle 30s...
WDSU
Weather Alert Day for risk of wind, tornadoes tonight
NEW ORLEANS — Active Alerts: A High Wind Warning is in effect until 6 a.m. Wednesday for southerly winds of 30-40 mph and gusts of 55 mph. A coastal flood warning is in effect for the Northshore and Hancock County (dark green shading) from 4 p.m. Tuesday until 4 a.m. Wednesday. Significant flooding is possible along the lakefront and coast in those areas. A coastal flood advisory is in effect for the areas in light green from 4 p.m. Tuesday until 4 a.m. Wednesday where minor flooding is possible. There is no flood alert for the New Orleans lakefront.
NOLA.com
Jefferson Parish announces closures as severe weather approaches
Jefferson Parish said Tuesday that its libraries, Head Start centers, trash drop-off sites, parks and playgrounds will close at 2 p.m. because of the possibility of severe weather. The National Weather Service has issued an enhanced risk of severe weather this evening into early Wednesday morning as a cold front...
Timing Louisiana’s Severe Weather Outbreak Today
Yesterday's clear blue skies over much of Louisiana were simply the calm before the storm. That storm is expected to push across Lake Charles, Lafayette, Baton Rouge, and New Orleans later this afternoon and into the evening hours. The storm system is bringing with it the possibility of severe storms and significant wind damage.
Forecast: Chance of tornadoes, severe storms in Gulf states
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A cold front forecast to move across the Gulf Coast will bring an enhanced threat of severe storms and tornadoes to communities from Louisiana to Florida. The greatest potential for severe weather Tuesday into early Wednesday will stretch across an area populated by more than 4.5 million people across four Southern […]
NOLA.com
Tornado watch issued for much of southeast Louisiana
A line of thunderstorms and severe wind is moving across the area, prompting a tornado watch covering much of southeast Louisiana. At least 22 parishes were placed under a watch at around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, the New Orleans National Weather Service reported, including the entire New Orleans, Baton Rouge and Lafayette metro areas.
natureworldnews.com
Rare Tornado Emergency Warning Has Been Issued for Houston to New Orleans
According to the National Weather Service, a winter storm warning was in effect from the Southwest to the Midwest on Tuesday, affecting more than 17.7 million people as of Tuesday afternoon. This week, heavy snow is expected in states across the central United States. As temperatures dropped, some areas saw...
Louisiana to Face Enhanced Threat of Severe Storms Tuesday
After a gray and very gumbo-Esque weekend of weather across Louisiana this past Saturday and Sunday, today's forecast is dawning much brighter. However, for residents of Baton Rouge, New Orleans, Morgan City, and eastern sections of Acadiana tomorrow may not be so calm and so quiet. The Storm Prediction Center...
Causeway commuters who use toll tags must have new tags by today
Causeway commuters, today is the day the old toll tags and decals won’t work anymore. Causeway Bridge General Manager Carlton Dufrechou says most tag owners have upgraded, but there are a few thousand or so of the old ones still out there.
WDSU
WDSU Investigates: Wrecked cars 'wrecking' the daily operations at KIPP Central City Primary
NEW ORLEANS — Wrecked cars have been 'wrecking' the daily operations at KIPP Central City Primary. after someone keeps dumping the vehicles in the school's pick-up and drop-off lanes. "Well, be here in the morning to do arrival and we will see three wrecked cars that are in our...
NOLA.com
Man injured in interstate shooting on I-10 near Bullard Avenue, New Orleans police say
A 21-year-old man was shot overnight on Interstate 10 near Bullard Avenue, New Orleans police said Friday. The injured man showed up at a hospital around 2 a.m. Friday, authorities said, seeking treatment for a gunshot wound to his knee. He told police he was driving in the eastbound lanes...
fox8live.com
Crash on River Road on Westbank causing traffic delays
WESTWEGO, La. (WVUE) - A crash at River Road and Rivet Blvd. is causing traffic delays, according to Louisiana State Police. A state police spokesperson said that there was a crash with minor injuries and wreckers are on the scene clearing the roadways. The crash is subject to an active...
Another shooting on the I-10 in New Orleans
Once again bullets were flying on the interstate in New Orleans. This time cops say it happened in New Orleans East. “The incident was determined to have occurred on I-10 East at Bullard Avenue,” according to an email from NOPD Public Information.
Thousands lose power in uptown New Orleans
More than 9,000 Entergy New Orleans customers lost power this morning, mainly in the Uptown area. The bulk of the outages are in the Audubon Park area , with outages also along Napoleon Ave. and the Fontainebleau and Broadmoor neighborhoods
New Report Digs Into New Orleans, Louisiana Designation as the Nation’s ‘Murder Capital’
NEW ORLEANS, La. (KPEL News) - The Big Easy has long been plagued with a crime problem, but 2022 proved to be an extremely deadly year - and violence in the city only seems to be escalating. In September 2022, New Orleans earned the designation of "Murder Capital" of the...
New Orleans mayor, sheriff to announce Mardi Gras route changes Monday
New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell and Orleans Parish Sheriff Susan Hutson will hold a joint announcement Monday afternoon to discuss restoring the city’s Mardi Gras parades to their pre-pandemic routes.
WDSU
New Orleans police investigate three shootings
NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating three different shootings. The first shooting was reported around 9:14 p.m. Thursday at the intersection of Shamrock Drive and Wales Street. Two men were found suffering from gunshot wounds and were taken to an area hospital for treatment. The...
High levels of ‘Forever Chemicals’ in southeast Louisiana drinking water spur concern
NEW ORLEANS – The Water Collaborative of Greater New Orleans conducted a study last summer on the level of chemicals flowing in the Mississippi River, the central source of drinking water for many communities in southeast Louisiana. The results were not comforting. The researchers found high levels of PFAS, a group of synthetic, potentially harmful […] The post High levels of ‘Forever Chemicals’ in southeast Louisiana drinking water spur concern appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
fox8live.com
3 found dead for ‘several days’ in Fairgrounds-area home, including 14-year-old girl, identified by coroner
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Orleans Parish Coroner’s Office has now identified all three people, including a 14-year-old girl, who officials say were found dead from gunshot wounds in a home near the Fairgrounds earlier this month. Authorities say the bodies of two adult men, Alonzo Jackson, 50, Wilmon...
