NEW ORLEANS — Today, was a cold start along the Northshore with mid to upper 30s, and slightly warmer down toward the South Shore that began with upper 30s to mid 40s. This afternoon, mostly sunny skies -- as few high clouds drift across Southeast Louisiana. Chilly for this afternoon as cold air is being directed from the northern tier of the United States by way of Canada. So, highs today 53-58°, and winds NW 10-15 mph have pushed a light breeze through the metro. New Orleans has an expected high of 56° degrees 12 degrees below the seasonal normal temperature.

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO