California State

The Independent

Dizzee Rascal’s ex releases emotional statement to domestic violence survivors after musician loses appeal

The ex-fiancee of Dizzee Rascal has told survivors of domestic violence “you are not alone” after the rapper lost his appeal against his conviction for assaulting her on Friday.In a statement, Cassandra Jones said the court’s verdict showed that “wealth and status cannot be used to silence women”, and that “support is out there”.“This verdict today once again shows wealth and status cannot be used to silence women,” she said.“Domestic abuse is a crime impacting one in four women in their lifetime.“I would like to thank my family and friends and the specialist organisations who have supported me throughout and...
buzzfeednews.com

A Man In Illinois Has Been Arrested In Connection With A Fire At A Planned Parenthood Clinic

A man in Illinois has been arrested and charged with setting fire and attempting to damage a Planned Parenthood Health Center in Peoria. The criminal complaint states that on Jan. 15, Tyler W. Massengill, 32, drove up to the Planned Parenthood clinic in a white truck with red doors and walked up to the building with a bottle. Massengill then allegedly lit a rag on one end of the bottle, smashed a window with an object, and then placed the container inside the health center before fleeing the scene.
PEORIA, IL
buzzfeednews.com

The “Special Treatment” Supreme Court Justices Got During The Leak Investigation Should Be Investigated, A Group Told Congress

Congress is being urged to scrutinize the manner in which the Supreme Court probed the leak of its own draft opinion overturning abortion rights, including whether the nine justices received “special treatment” from investigators. The Supreme Court’s Office of the Marshal released a report last week indicating they...
CALIFORNIA STATE

