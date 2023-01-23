Read full article on original website
A police chief was arrested and charged with dealing meth and cocaine
Shawn Denning, the top officer in Greensburg, Pennsylvania, used the app Wickr to run drug deals because he thought it was safe, prosecutors said.
Idaho murders: Bryan Kohberger defense receives hundreds of documents from prosecutors
Latah County prosecutors turned over hundreds of pages of documents to Idaho student murders suspect Bryan Kohberger's defense this week, court records show.
A couple who moved from the US to Costa Rica and saves $1,500 a month thinks more Americans should move abroad
As the cost of living continues to rise for many Americans, some, like Zach Gerth and Anna Sosdian, are moving abroad to start new lives.
Donald Trump argues in wild court filing that New York can't sue the Trump Organization because it doesn't legally exist
'Trump Organization' is branding shorthand, so it can't be sued, the defendants said repeatedly in the lengthy court filing.
A Dispute Was "What Ignited Everything" For The Suspected Half Moon Bay Shooter, The District Attorney Says
The man accused of killing five men and two women at mushroom farms in Half Moon Bay had a dispute with his supervisor and one of the coworkers he killed on the morning of the shootings, BuzzFeed News has learned. San Mateo County District Attorney Stephen Wagstaffe told BuzzFeed News...
Dizzee Rascal’s ex releases emotional statement to domestic violence survivors after musician loses appeal
The ex-fiancee of Dizzee Rascal has told survivors of domestic violence “you are not alone” after the rapper lost his appeal against his conviction for assaulting her on Friday.In a statement, Cassandra Jones said the court’s verdict showed that “wealth and status cannot be used to silence women”, and that “support is out there”.“This verdict today once again shows wealth and status cannot be used to silence women,” she said.“Domestic abuse is a crime impacting one in four women in their lifetime.“I would like to thank my family and friends and the specialist organisations who have supported me throughout and...
Video Of The Attack On Nancy Pelosi's Husband Shows The Moment The Alleged Attacker Hits Him With A Hammer
Footage of the violent attack on Rep. Nancy Pelosi's husband at the couple's San Francisco home has been released, showing the moment Paul Pelosi opened the door and was attacked by an assailant with a hammer. The police body camera video, released on Friday by the San Francisco County Superior...
A Man In Illinois Has Been Arrested In Connection With A Fire At A Planned Parenthood Clinic
A man in Illinois has been arrested and charged with setting fire and attempting to damage a Planned Parenthood Health Center in Peoria. The criminal complaint states that on Jan. 15, Tyler W. Massengill, 32, drove up to the Planned Parenthood clinic in a white truck with red doors and walked up to the building with a bottle. Massengill then allegedly lit a rag on one end of the bottle, smashed a window with an object, and then placed the container inside the health center before fleeing the scene.
Older Asian Americans In Monterey Park Found A Community In Ballroom Dancing. Some Say A Mass Shooting Won’t Sway Them.
For decades, Star Ballroom Dance Studio was a place of fun and community for older Asian Americans in Monterey Park, California, where they learned to dance, spent time together, and celebrated parts of their cultures. That sense of safety was shattered on Saturday night, the eve of Lunar New Year,...
‘Seared in our memories’: outpouring of shock and horror over Tyre Nichols’s video
Recording of the 29-year-old’s killing has sent shockwaves across the US, with the officers’ conduct being condemnedThis article contains descriptions of physical violence
A CEO Planned To Use A "Robot Lawyer" In Court But Then Learned He Could Be Arrested For It
Joshua Browder, the startup CEO who wanted to use an artificial intelligence–powered “robot lawyer” to help a defendant fight a traffic ticket in court, has revealed that he is dropping the plan after being threatened with jail time. Browder runs DoNotPay, a San Francisco–based DIY legal services...
The “Special Treatment” Supreme Court Justices Got During The Leak Investigation Should Be Investigated, A Group Told Congress
Congress is being urged to scrutinize the manner in which the Supreme Court probed the leak of its own draft opinion overturning abortion rights, including whether the nine justices received “special treatment” from investigators. The Supreme Court’s Office of the Marshal released a report last week indicating they...
