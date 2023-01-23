The ex-fiancee of Dizzee Rascal has told survivors of domestic violence “you are not alone” after the rapper lost his appeal against his conviction for assaulting her on Friday.In a statement, Cassandra Jones said the court’s verdict showed that “wealth and status cannot be used to silence women”, and that “support is out there”.“This verdict today once again shows wealth and status cannot be used to silence women,” she said.“Domestic abuse is a crime impacting one in four women in their lifetime.“I would like to thank my family and friends and the specialist organisations who have supported me throughout and...

