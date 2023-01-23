ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watertown, CT

Tom Cobb
4d ago

way to go...soup...another nothing to it story...name type of cars who what where why how many...ring a bell

NBC Connecticut

I-84 East Reopens in Hartford After Rollover Crash

Interstate 84 East has reopened after a vehicle overturned in Hartford Friday afternoon. The crash happened between exits 48 and 49. Traffic was backed up for several miles, according to CTroads.org. Firefighters responded to the scene. It's unknown if there are any injuries. No additional information was immediately available.
HARTFORD, CT
WTNH

Rollover crash closes rest stop on I-95S in Orange

ORANGE, Conn. (WTNH) — A rollover crash has caused traffic delays and closed a rest stop on I-95 South in Orange on Friday morning. The crash occurred near exit 41, which is in Orange and close to the Milford line. There is also a fuel spill caused by the crash. Drivers may see delays in […]
ORANGE, CT
NBC Connecticut

Police Investigating Shooting in Waterbury That Injured Man

Police officers responded to reports of gunshots at a Waterbury gas station Thursday morning and found a 28-year-old man who had been shot. Police said they found the man when they responded to reports of gunshots at the Valero Gas Station at 467 Wolcott St. at 11:18 a.m. He was...
WATERBURY, CT
Daily Voice

Homeless Man Sets Himself On Fire In Lakewood: Police

A homeless man set himself on fire in Lakewood, authorities said. The 43-year-old man reportedly called 9-1-1- and said he was feeling suicidal and set his sweatshirt on fire, Lakewood police said. He suffered minor burns to his stomach and chest at the New Jersey Transit Bus terminal at 200...
WATERBURY, CT
Eyewitness News

Man found dead after Westbrook motel fire extinguished

WESTBROOK, CT (WFSB) - A man was found dead after firefighters put out a fire in Westbrook. Flames broke out at the Cabins Motel, a cabin rental community on Boston Post Road, Thursday morning. Fire officials provided an update around 9 a.m. They reported that the fire was in one...
WESTBROOK, CT
FOX 61

1 dead following Westbrook motel fire

WESTBROOK, Conn. — Fire officials report one person is dead after a fire early Thursday morning in Westbrook. The fire broke out at the Cabins Motel, located on the 1800 block of Boston Post Road. Boston Post Road was closed in the area of Old Kelsey Point Road due...
WESTBROOK, CT
zip06.com

Three Arrested for North Haven Purse Snatching After Highway Pursuit

On Jan. 26 at approximately 9:15 a.m., officers in the North Haven Police Department (NHPD) responded to the area of Grand Apizza North for the report of a purse snatching. Upon arrival, it was learned that an 18-year-old female was the victim of a purse-snatching robbery that involved a struggle over the purse and her falling to the ground.
NORTH HAVEN, CT
WTNH

Police: 1 shot at Waterbury gas station on Wolcott Street

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — Waterbury police are investigating after a man was shot at the Valero Gas Station on Wolcott Street late Thursday morning, according to authorities. Waterbury police said they responded to a report of shots fired at 11:18 a.m. at 467 Wolcott St. Upon arrival at the scene, officers located a 28-year-old man […]
WATERBURY, CT
Daily Voice

Crash With Injuries Reported In Woodbridge

A crash with injuries was reported on Routes 1 & 9 in Central Jersey, authorities said. The crash occurred on the routes southbound north of Route 35 in Woodbridge at about 4:45 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 25, according to the New Jersey Department of Transportation. A right lane was closed delaying...
WOODBRIDGE, CT
Eyewitness News

State police K9 finds stolen vehicle suspect in Ellington

ELLINGTON, CT (WFSB) - A state police K9 helped track down a stolen vehicle suspect in Ellington on Tuesday, troopers said. John Hansen, 58, of Willington, was charged with third-degree larceny, use of a motor vehicle without permission, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs, operating a motor vehicle without minimum insurance, operating an unregistered motor vehicle, and operating without a license.
ELLINGTON, CT
Eyewitness News

A gas line was struck in Windsor Locks

WINDSOR LOCKS, CT. (WFSB) - A work crew hit a gas line earlier this morning on Main Street. This incident happened at approximately 10:33 a.m. Main Street is closed between Spring Street and Elm Street. Eversource and the fire department is currently operating on scene. There is no information at...
WINDSOR LOCKS, CT

