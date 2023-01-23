Read full article on original website
Tom Cobb
4d ago
way to go...soup...another nothing to it story...name type of cars who what where why how many...ring a bell
Reply(3)
3
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Alicia Silverstone, Stacey Dash and Elisa Donovan Will Reunite At 90s Con For 'Clueless' ReunionFlorence CarmelaHartford, CT
This is the Best Buffet in Connecticut According to Yelp ReviewsTravel MavenSouthington, CT
Amanda Bynes Will Make First Public Appearance Since End Of Conservatorship, Headlining 90s Con And "All That" ReunionFlorence CarmelaHartford, CT
Visit the Largest Snow Tubing Park in ConnecticutTravel MavenMiddlefield, CT
Lions and Tigers and Bears, Oh My! Branford Land Trust Winter Animal Tracking ClassesJen PayneBranford, CT
Related
NBC Connecticut
I-84 East Reopens in Hartford After Rollover Crash
Interstate 84 East has reopened after a vehicle overturned in Hartford Friday afternoon. The crash happened between exits 48 and 49. Traffic was backed up for several miles, according to CTroads.org. Firefighters responded to the scene. It's unknown if there are any injuries. No additional information was immediately available.
Rollover crash closes rest stop on I-95S in Orange
ORANGE, Conn. (WTNH) — A rollover crash has caused traffic delays and closed a rest stop on I-95 South in Orange on Friday morning. The crash occurred near exit 41, which is in Orange and close to the Milford line. There is also a fuel spill caused by the crash. Drivers may see delays in […]
Man Caused Fatal Multi-Car Crash That Left Two Dead On I-84 In Farmington: Police
After more than a year, a Bloomfield man has been charged with causing a multi-car crash on Interstate 84 in Farmington that left two people dead, police said. The collision happened on Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022, and involved four cars that were all traveling on I-84 in Farmington, according to state police.
Eyewitness News
Man in serious, possibly life-threatening, condition after crash in New Haven
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WFSB) - One person is in serious, possibly life-threatening, condition after a crash at the intersection of Peck Street and Blatchley Avenue in New Haven. Police say they responded at around 2:07 p.m. on a report of a crash involving a Dodge Ram and a Subaru WRX.
NBC Connecticut
Police Investigating Shooting in Waterbury That Injured Man
Police officers responded to reports of gunshots at a Waterbury gas station Thursday morning and found a 28-year-old man who had been shot. Police said they found the man when they responded to reports of gunshots at the Valero Gas Station at 467 Wolcott St. at 11:18 a.m. He was...
Homeless Man Sets Himself On Fire In Lakewood: Police
A homeless man set himself on fire in Lakewood, authorities said. The 43-year-old man reportedly called 9-1-1- and said he was feeling suicidal and set his sweatshirt on fire, Lakewood police said. He suffered minor burns to his stomach and chest at the New Jersey Transit Bus terminal at 200...
Eyewitness News
Man found dead after Westbrook motel fire extinguished
WESTBROOK, CT (WFSB) - A man was found dead after firefighters put out a fire in Westbrook. Flames broke out at the Cabins Motel, a cabin rental community on Boston Post Road, Thursday morning. Fire officials provided an update around 9 a.m. They reported that the fire was in one...
1 dead following Westbrook motel fire
WESTBROOK, Conn. — Fire officials report one person is dead after a fire early Thursday morning in Westbrook. The fire broke out at the Cabins Motel, located on the 1800 block of Boston Post Road. Boston Post Road was closed in the area of Old Kelsey Point Road due...
zip06.com
Three Arrested for North Haven Purse Snatching After Highway Pursuit
On Jan. 26 at approximately 9:15 a.m., officers in the North Haven Police Department (NHPD) responded to the area of Grand Apizza North for the report of a purse snatching. Upon arrival, it was learned that an 18-year-old female was the victim of a purse-snatching robbery that involved a struggle over the purse and her falling to the ground.
Police: 1 shot at Waterbury gas station on Wolcott Street
WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — Waterbury police are investigating after a man was shot at the Valero Gas Station on Wolcott Street late Thursday morning, according to authorities. Waterbury police said they responded to a report of shots fired at 11:18 a.m. at 467 Wolcott St. Upon arrival at the scene, officers located a 28-year-old man […]
Crash With Injuries Reported In Woodbridge
A crash with injuries was reported on Routes 1 & 9 in Central Jersey, authorities said. The crash occurred on the routes southbound north of Route 35 in Woodbridge at about 4:45 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 25, according to the New Jersey Department of Transportation. A right lane was closed delaying...
Found: Missing 62-Year-Old CT Man Who Suffers From Memory Loss
Update: Middletown Police report that David Reich was found and is safe. UPDATE- with the help of the public, Mr. Reich has been LOCATED and is SAFE. We want to thank everyone who shared the...Posted by Middletown Police Department -Connecticut on Thursday, January 26, 2023Earlier re…
Pinned Under Tractor-Trailer: Man Dead After Crash On I-84 In Tolland
Police are looking for witnesses after a man was pinned under a tractor-trailer on Interstate 84 in Connecticut and killed. The accident happened on Monday, Jan. 23 around 1:20 p.m. just before Exit 69 on I-84 eastbound in Tolland, according to state police. According to authorities, a Mercedes sedan driven...
Man dies in Westbrook fire
After extinguishing the fire, Fire Marshal John Flaherty said they found a deceased male inside. His identity has not been released. Flaherty said it appears no foul play occurred.
darientimes.com
Troubled CT officer sued again after K9 took ‘significant piece of flesh’ from man who crashed, lawyer says
OLD SAYBROOK – Moments after crashing his truck one November 2019 night on Interstate 95 in Old Saybrook, Edward Riccio walked toward a police cruiser pulled over a short distance away alongside the busy highway. An officer spotted Riccio, jogged toward him and immediately gave a warning: “Get on...
Eyewitness News
State police K9 finds stolen vehicle suspect in Ellington
ELLINGTON, CT (WFSB) - A state police K9 helped track down a stolen vehicle suspect in Ellington on Tuesday, troopers said. John Hansen, 58, of Willington, was charged with third-degree larceny, use of a motor vehicle without permission, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs, operating a motor vehicle without minimum insurance, operating an unregistered motor vehicle, and operating without a license.
1,200-Pound Horse Stuck Under Fence Rescued By Firefighters In Stamford
Firefighters in Fairfield County rescued a 1,200-pound horse who was stuck under a fence. Stamford firefighters responded to June Road around 6:15 p.m., Thursday, Jan. 26 to a stable in the rear of the property where a 20-year-old horse named Tex was down and partially stuck under a fence, said Captain Philip Hayes, of the Stamford Fire Department.
Night Of Drinking Vodka, Fight Leads To Manslaughter Charge For Uncasville Woman
A Connecticut woman has been charged with manslaughter in connection with the death of a man she lived with who died after she allegedly pushed him into a doorway and he fell, hitting his head. New London County resident Diane Nobleza, age 56, of Uncasville, was arrested on Wednesday, Jan....
New Haven man sentenced to 35 years in prison for killing girlfriend
A judge sentenced a New Haven man Thursday to 35 years in prison for killing his girlfriend in 2021.
Eyewitness News
A gas line was struck in Windsor Locks
WINDSOR LOCKS, CT. (WFSB) - A work crew hit a gas line earlier this morning on Main Street. This incident happened at approximately 10:33 a.m. Main Street is closed between Spring Street and Elm Street. Eversource and the fire department is currently operating on scene. There is no information at...
Comments / 4