Related
WVNews
West Virginia lawmakers looking to add additional improvements to foster care, child welfare
CHARLESTON – While lawmakers in the West Virginia Legislature look at reforming and splitting up the state Department of Health and Human Resources, bills reforming the state' foster and child welfare systems are moving through. According to DHHR, there are 6,151 children in foster care in West Virginia as...
WVNews
West Virginia DHHR names new Bureau for Family Assistance commissioner
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources announced its latest personnel change Friday morning. Janie Cole was named commissioner of DHHR’s Bureau for Family Assistance, according to a press release.
WVNews
Man gets prison for attacking Capitol officer who later died
WASHINGTON — A New Jersey man who joined a mob’s attack on the U.S. Capitol was sentenced Friday to more than six years in prison for using pepper spray to assault police officers, one of whom died a day after the siege. Julian Khater didn’t mention the death...
WVNews
Spear sparks Robert Morris past Detroit Mercy 85-77
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Kahliel Spear scored 25 points and Robert Morris beat Antoine Davis and Detroit Mercy for the first time 85-77 on Friday night. Spear made 10 of 14 shots from the floor and all five of his free throws for the Colonials (10-12, 5-6 Horizon League). Josh Corbin hit six 3-pointers and scored 20. Michael Green III sank three 3-pointers and scored 13 off the bench. Jackson Last contributed 12 points, five rebounds, four assists and four steals. Enoch Cheeks finished with 11 points and eight assists as RMU beat the Titans for the first time in seven tries.
