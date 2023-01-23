ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Des Moines, IA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
We Are Iowa

Families of Starts Right Here shooting victims speak out

DES MOINES, Iowa — Parents, grandparents and siblings of 16-year-old Rashad Carr and 18-year-old Gionni Dameron shared their memories of the lost teens on Wednesday afternoon. Both teens were killed Monday in the shooting at Starts Right Here, an education center in Des Moines for at-risk youth. Gionni's father...
DES MOINES, IA
We Are Iowa

Krispy Kreme set to open West Des Moines store Jan. 31

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — A new sweet spot to curb your sweet tooth is on its way to West Des Moines. Krispy Kreme will open a new location at 206 Jordan Creek Pkwy bright and early at 7:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 31. The shop will employ nearly 30 new Krispy Kreme team members, according to a press release.
WEST DES MOINES, IA
We Are Iowa

What is Starts Right Here?

DES MOINES, Iowa — Two students were killed and an employee was hospitalized in a Monday, Jan. 23 shooting at Starts Right Here, a Des Moines outreach center for at-risk youth. As more information is released and the investigation into the shooting continues, many might be wondering: What exactly...
DES MOINES, IA
We Are Iowa

We Are Iowa

Des Moines, IA
7K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Des Moines local news

 https://www.weareiowa.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy