In the incident in downtown Des Moines, students were killed, and one person was critically injured.
Second suspect arrested for Starts Right Here shooting, Des Moines police say
DES MOINES, Iowa — Police say they have made a second arrest in connection to a Monday shooting at a Des Moines education center, Starts Right Here. 19-year-old Bravon Tukes was arrested Friday for his involvement in the shooting that killed two students and hospitalized the nonprofit's founder, Des Moines police say.
Community remembers Starts Right Here shooting victims at vigil
DES MOINES, Iowa — Friends, family and people from the Des Moines community came together outside the Starts Right Here building Friday evening to honor the memory of two teens killed earlier this week. 18-year-old Gionni Dameron and 16-year-old Rashad Carr were shot and killed Monday afternoon while at...
Iowa Supreme Court rules police interviews with murder suspect OK, overruling lower courts
DES MOINES, Iowa — The Iowa Supreme Court says police interviews with a murder suspect did not veer into coercion or illegal investigative work, overturning decisions from two lower courts. Gowun Park is accused of kidnapping and murdering her husband in February 2020. According to a criminal complaint, Park...
36-year-old man killed in Sunday homicide, Des Moines police say
DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines police are investigating a Sunday morning death as the city's fourth homicide of 2023, according to a press release. DMPD patrol officers and medics with the Des Moines Fire Department responded to a home on East 39th Court around 6:30 a.m. on Sunday to investigate a report of an injured person.
Families of Starts Right Here shooting victims speak out
DES MOINES, Iowa — Parents, grandparents and siblings of 16-year-old Rashad Carr and 18-year-old Gionni Dameron shared their memories of the lost teens on Wednesday afternoon. Both teens were killed Monday in the shooting at Starts Right Here, an education center in Des Moines for at-risk youth. Gionni's father...
Here's what court documents say about the Starts Right Here shooting
DES MOINES, Iowa — Polk County court documents detail more about Monday's shooting in Des Moines that killed two students and injured Will Keeps, the president of Starts Right Here. Police say 18-year-old Preston Walls brought a gun to the education center Monday afternoon and began firing in the...
Krispy Kreme set to open West Des Moines store Jan. 31
WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — A new sweet spot to curb your sweet tooth is on its way to West Des Moines. Krispy Kreme will open a new location at 206 Jordan Creek Pkwy bright and early at 7:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 31. The shop will employ nearly 30 new Krispy Kreme team members, according to a press release.
2 homeowners grapple with response after police chases damage their homes
DES MOINES, Iowa — Two Des Moines women were faced with severely damaged homes after cars involved in two separate police chases crashed into their properties. They both asked the city to help foot the bill — and those requests were met with different answers. "I heard a...
Officials: 1 dead after fire breaks out at auto repair shop
One man is dead after suffering serious burns in a fire at a Des Moines auto shop, the Polk County Sheriff's Office said in a press release. Des Moines police and fire crews responded to reports of a fire at Metro Motors just before 4:30 p.m. Wednesday. 55-year-old Tad Costello...
'A huge heart for kids': Who is Starts Right Here founder Will Keeps?
DES MOINES, Iowa — Will Keeps was a 15-year-old member of a Chicago gang when he witnessed rival members kill his friend. He escaped the streets and moved to Iowa to help other young people from troubled backgrounds. Now, Keeps is hospitalized and in serious condition following just the...
11 ATMs found behind apartment complex in Des Moines
DES MOINES, Iowa — Local 5 is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TV. Download the apps today to stream live newscasts and watch video on demand. Kaleb Marker says he explores the wooded part of his apartment complex from time to time. "I poked my head back there...
No injuries reported after stolen vehicle hit by train Friday morning, Marshall County Sheriff's Office says
MARSHALL COUNTY, Iowa — Local 5 is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TV. Download the apps today to stream live newscasts and watch video on demand. A car officials believe to be stolen was hit by a passing train around 3:50 a.m. Friday morning, according to the Marshall County Sheriff's Office.
Iowa AG: Des Moines police 'acted with legal justification' in shooting of 16-year-old
DES MOINES, Iowa — The Iowa Attorney General's Office said Wednesday the three Des Moines police officers who shot and killed a 16-year-old in late December "acted with legal justification." Their conclusion was made based on a review and investigation conducted by the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation, which...
Suspect in Windsor Heights homicide investigation found dead, police say
WINDSOR HEIGHTS, Iowa — Windsor Heights police are investigating the death of a 45-year-old woman as a homicide, according to a Facebook post from the department. Windsor Heights police officers and Windsor Heights Fire Department rescue personnel responded to 6406 Carpenter Ave on Wednesday around 1:30 p.m. to investigate a report of a deceased person.
West Des Moines police: 1 dead, 1 injured in 'attempted murder-suicide' on Monday
WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — One person is dead and another injured following an "attempted murder-suicide" at a West Des Moines townhome, according to West Des Moines police. The department received a call shortly before 4 p.m. Monday from a woman who said her significant other had shot her.
Man charged with neglect in connection to death investigation, police say
DES MOINES, Iowa — One person is charged with neglect following the death of a woman earlier in January, according to Des Moines police. DMPD patrol officers and Des Moines Fire Department rescue personnel responded to 4110 Indianola Avenue on Tuesday, Jan. 10 after receiving reports of a person in cardiac arrest.
Des Moines community leader gives away almost $15,000 worth of gas for his birthday
DES MOINES, Iowa — Some people like to say that "nothing in life is free." Well, nobody told that to Pastor Rob Johnson. "I know people who ride around and just put $5 in their tank, $10 in their tank, $20 in their tank at a time, because that's all they got. And so now, you don't have to worry about any of that," Johnson said.
What is Starts Right Here?
DES MOINES, Iowa — Two students were killed and an employee was hospitalized in a Monday, Jan. 23 shooting at Starts Right Here, a Des Moines outreach center for at-risk youth. As more information is released and the investigation into the shooting continues, many might be wondering: What exactly...
Advocates concerned about string of domestic violence fatalities in Iowa
WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — Shortly before 4 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 16, West Des Moines police responded to a call from a woman on the 9000 block of Copper Drive saying her significant other had shot her. When officers arrived, the woman was found injured, and 42-year-old Chad...
Ames police: 1 arrested for attempted murder in shooting that injured 2 Saturday
AMES, Iowa — Two people are hospitalized and one is arrested following a shooting Saturday at an Ames hotel, according to a police press release. Police responded to reports of a shooting at the Quality Inn & Suites on E. 13th Street in Ames around 11:30 a.m. Two victims...
