WHSV
Anicira adds another monthly pet food pantry event
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Anicira is expanding its pet food pantry to two weeks a month instead of once a month as it was previously. Anicira’s Marketing and Communication Manager, Katie Nicholson, said they distributed 390,286 meals to pets in need in 2022. That is 97,220 more meals than was given in 2021.
WHSV
Luray community comes together to help build Restoration Park
LURAY, Va. (WHSV) - A major community project is officially underway in Luray. The West Luray Rec Center is working with several local contractors to build the Luray Restoration Park which would bring some new recreation options to the town. “Especially on the west end of Luray but in general...
WHSV
Harrisonburg leaders discuss Bluestone Town Center’s potential impact on schools
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - On Friday The Harrisonburg City Council and School Board liaison committee met to discuss the proposed Bluestone Town Center and the impact it would have on Harrisonburg’s Public Schools. The proposal from the Harrisonburg Redevelopment and Housing Authority would bring nearly 900 units of mixed-income...
This Huge Amish Farmers' Market in Virginia is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2023. It is for educational purposes. A trip to your local Amish Farmers' Market can treat you to many goodies. There's almost always a variety of fresh and delicious foods to choose from when you visit.
WHSV
Mama’s Caboose goes up for sale: Maintaining old traditions
DAYTON, Va. (WHSV) - Folks in Rockingham County are saying goodbye to an old classic as Mama’s Caboose food truck goes up for sale. Owner, Diane Roll, moved to the area in 2005. She said after working for the city she knew it was time to do something she wanted to do. She was inspired by food from her home, Southwestern Pennsylvania, and the up-and-coming food truck industry.
WHSV
Mount Crawford final draft of comprehensive plan posted
MOUNT CRAWFORD, Va. (WHSV) - The town of Mount Crawford has posted the final draft of its first comprehensive plan in recent history. “It’s everything that we have gathered over the last year including the two surveys and three public engagements between the citizens and the business owners in town,” Libby Clark, town manager for Mount Crawford said.
WHSV
Harrisonburg’s Northend Greenway to be expanded
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - In Harrisonburg funding has been secured for further construction of the Northend Greenway shared-use path. The first phase of the project was completed in 2019 and now more sections of the path will be built so that it will eventually stretch from EMU to downtown Harrisonburg.
WHSV
‘Dogs 2 Read 2′ is back at the Massanutten Regional Library in Harrisonburg
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Dogs 2 Read 2 program is making a comeback at the Massanutten Regional Library in downtown Harrisonburg after the COVID-19 pandemic. This program allows students in grades K-5th to practice reading and interact with therapy dogs. ”They’re great for building confidence because the dog, unlike...
royalexaminer.com
VDOT closes all northbound and southbound Route 522 lands at rockside west of Winchester
A rockslide has closed all northbound and southbound lanes on a segment of Route 522 (North Frederick Pike) west of Winchester. Route 522 lanes are closed from Route 608 (Hunting Ridge Road) to Route 684 (Gainesboro Road). The Virginia Department of Transportation has set up a detour:. For northbound Route...
WHSV
Sentara Community Impact: Blue Ridge Community College Educational Foundation
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Blue Ridge Community College (BRCC) is trying to answer the call to help fill the need for more healthcare workers in our area and across the country. “In order to prepare the workforce for that very challenging range of careers in healthcare, we need to make...
WHSV
Harrisonburg Police looking for woman they say broke into a vehicle, cashed checks fraudulently
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Harrisonburg Police have released photos of a woman they say broke into a vehicle and then fraudulently cashed checks. HPD said the suspect was driving a gray Ford Explorer with stolen tags, and attempted to alter her appearance with a wig and glasses at a separate bank. This suspect is also related to a similar incident in Staunton.
WHSV
Income tax changes are not just federal: what has changed at the state level
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - It’s time to file your taxes. Harrisonburg Commissioner of the Revenue, Karen Rose, said similar to federal income taxes, there are some changes to taxes in the Commonwealth also for the 2023 tax season. One of the biggest adjustments is the increased standard deduction. This...
WHSV
Suspect in custody after police pursuit ends in Rockingham County
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Officials tell WHSV, a suspect is in custody following a police pursuit on Friday night. The pursuit ended at the entrance of Spotswood High School in Rockingham County. There is not much information, but there will be updates to this story as more information is revealed.
WHSV
Harrisonburg Schools working to improve teacher morale
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Harrisonburg School Board is exploring ways to improve teacher morale across the school division. Last week the board reviewed the findings of a staff morale survey and a number of focus groups. The school division has since set out six possible solutions to improve teacher morale.
Augusta Free Press
Illegal landfill in Virginia results in $250,000 civil penalty
The operation of an illegal landfill in Ruckersville resulted in a $250,000 civil penalty. This recovery will go to the Virginia Environmental Emergency Response Fund, which helps fund emergency responses to environmental pollution and provides loans to small businesses to help with environmental pollution control. “I’m so proud of the...
WHSV
Barricade situation in Rockingham County
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed deputies are on scene of a barricade situation in Port Republic. Sheriff Bryan Hutcheson told WHSV they got a call about a domestic situation on Ore Bank Road. He said there is one person inside of a...
Confederate general’s remains moved to Virginia hometown
The remains of a Confederate general unearthed from beneath a monument at the center of a Virginia intersection have been reinterred at a cemetery in his hometown.
WHSV
Greene County man is mustache champ
GREENE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - A Greene County man is becoming famous for his facial hair. Bob Baker’s award-winning mustache has taken on a life of itself. He won the national mustache styling championship in 2022 for the second time. He also won two years ago as a rookie in 2020 in the freestyle category.
WHSV
Police chase ends with arrest in Harrisonburg
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Lt. Monahan of the Harrisonburg Police Department (HPD) confirmed that a suspect is in custody after a police pursuit Thursday morning. According to the HPD, they received a report of an alleged stolen vehicle on North Main Street around 11:30 a.m. State and County authorities tried...
Prince William man charged with impersonating state trooper, public intoxication
According to the City of Manassas Police Department, at around 7:45 p.m. on Jan. 20, officers responded to a gas station on the 9600 of Grant Avenue after it was reported that a man wearing a campaign-style Virginia State Trooper hat was harassing several patrons and employees.
