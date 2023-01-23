ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Strasburg, VA

WHSV

Anicira adds another monthly pet food pantry event

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Anicira is expanding its pet food pantry to two weeks a month instead of once a month as it was previously. Anicira’s Marketing and Communication Manager, Katie Nicholson, said they distributed 390,286 meals to pets in need in 2022. That is 97,220 more meals than was given in 2021.
HARRISONBURG, VA
WHSV

Luray community comes together to help build Restoration Park

LURAY, Va. (WHSV) - A major community project is officially underway in Luray. The West Luray Rec Center is working with several local contractors to build the Luray Restoration Park which would bring some new recreation options to the town. “Especially on the west end of Luray but in general...
LURAY, VA
WHSV

Mama’s Caboose goes up for sale: Maintaining old traditions

DAYTON, Va. (WHSV) - Folks in Rockingham County are saying goodbye to an old classic as Mama’s Caboose food truck goes up for sale. Owner, Diane Roll, moved to the area in 2005. She said after working for the city she knew it was time to do something she wanted to do. She was inspired by food from her home, Southwestern Pennsylvania, and the up-and-coming food truck industry.
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, VA
WHSV

Mount Crawford final draft of comprehensive plan posted

MOUNT CRAWFORD, Va. (WHSV) - The town of Mount Crawford has posted the final draft of its first comprehensive plan in recent history. “It’s everything that we have gathered over the last year including the two surveys and three public engagements between the citizens and the business owners in town,” Libby Clark, town manager for Mount Crawford said.
MOUNT CRAWFORD, VA
WHSV

Harrisonburg’s Northend Greenway to be expanded

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - In Harrisonburg funding has been secured for further construction of the Northend Greenway shared-use path. The first phase of the project was completed in 2019 and now more sections of the path will be built so that it will eventually stretch from EMU to downtown Harrisonburg.
HARRISONBURG, VA
WHSV

Harrisonburg Police looking for woman they say broke into a vehicle, cashed checks fraudulently

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Harrisonburg Police have released photos of a woman they say broke into a vehicle and then fraudulently cashed checks. HPD said the suspect was driving a gray Ford Explorer with stolen tags, and attempted to alter her appearance with a wig and glasses at a separate bank. This suspect is also related to a similar incident in Staunton.
HARRISONBURG, VA
WHSV

Harrisonburg Schools working to improve teacher morale

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Harrisonburg School Board is exploring ways to improve teacher morale across the school division. Last week the board reviewed the findings of a staff morale survey and a number of focus groups. The school division has since set out six possible solutions to improve teacher morale.
HARRISONBURG, VA
Augusta Free Press

Illegal landfill in Virginia results in $250,000 civil penalty

The operation of an illegal landfill in Ruckersville resulted in a $250,000 civil penalty. This recovery will go to the Virginia Environmental Emergency Response Fund, which helps fund emergency responses to environmental pollution and provides loans to small businesses to help with environmental pollution control. “I’m so proud of the...
RUCKERSVILLE, VA
WHSV

Barricade situation in Rockingham County

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed deputies are on scene of a barricade situation in Port Republic. Sheriff Bryan Hutcheson told WHSV they got a call about a domestic situation on Ore Bank Road. He said there is one person inside of a...
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, VA
WHSV

Greene County man is mustache champ

GREENE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - A Greene County man is becoming famous for his facial hair. Bob Baker’s award-winning mustache has taken on a life of itself. He won the national mustache styling championship in 2022 for the second time. He also won two years ago as a rookie in 2020 in the freestyle category.
GREENE COUNTY, VA
WHSV

Police chase ends with arrest in Harrisonburg

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Lt. Monahan of the Harrisonburg Police Department (HPD) confirmed that a suspect is in custody after a police pursuit Thursday morning. According to the HPD, they received a report of an alleged stolen vehicle on North Main Street around 11:30 a.m. State and County authorities tried...
HARRISONBURG, VA

