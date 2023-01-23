ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky pharmacist, spouse indicted in drug case

By Ethan Illers
FOX 56
FOX 56
 4 days ago

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WKRN) — A Kentucky pharmacist and his wife have been indicted on charges of conspiracy to unlawfully distribute controlled substances.

The Department of Justice said a federal grand jury in Bowling Green returned an indictment on Wednesday, Jan. 11, charging the pharmacist and his wife with conspiracy to commit theft of medical products and conspiracy to unlawfully distribute controlled substances.

According to the indictment, pharmacist Joseph Huff and his wife Jennifer, both 44, were charged with one count of conspiracy to commit theft of medical products and one count of conspiracy to unlawfully distribute controlled substances.

The Huffs are charged with conspiring to take, carry away, and conceal and knowingly possess, transport and traffic pre-retail oxycodone and hydrocodone with a value over $5,000, and conspiring to sell and trade the products for marijuana, methamphetamine, and cocaine.

If convicted, Joseph faces a maximum prison sentence of 40 years, while Jennifer faces a maximum prison sentence of 35 years.

Comments / 8

Ruth Allen
4d ago

Went to school how long to be a pharmacist 🤔? Not a bad living🤷🏻‍♀️ And this is what you do😡 Hope they get the max👊🏻

