Little Rock, AR

Current & former Sylvan Hills High School students killed in crash

By Miriam Battles
 4 days ago

SHERWOOD, Ark. – Two current and three former Sylvan Hills High School students died in a car crash in Wyoming Sunday.

According to the Pulaski County Special School District, the students were traveling back to Arkansas from the Jackson Hole Bible College in Wyoming.

Monday afternoon, officials with Sylvan Hills identified the students involved in the crash.

Officials said that current students Susana Prime and Ava Luplow, as well as former students Andrea Prime, Saloman Correa and Maggie Franco died in the crash.

District leaders said that counseling will be available for students and staff in need.

