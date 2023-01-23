Read full article on original website
Related
pv-magazine-usa.com
Retired coal sites to host multi-day iron-air batteries
Solar and wind power have variability in their productive hours, as multi-day weather events can impact output. Therefore, multi-day storage that is cost effective is important in grid reliability. This is the logic that supported the creation of Boston startup Form Energy’s iron-air batteries. The grid-scale batteries can store intermittent...
pv-magazine-usa.com
Falling costs, 15 GW of US solar module production, and TOPCon trends
The Inflation Reduction Act of 2022 contains $370 billion in spending for renewable energy and climate measures. The bill includes over $60 billion for domestic manufacturing across the clean energy supply chain. This historic level of investment is key to achieving American manufacturing independence and clean energy security. A recent...
pv-magazine-usa.com
Wyoming 900 MW pumped storage project moves toward licensing
RPlus Hydro, LLP, a developer of large-scale pumped storage hydro projects, announced the submission of its application for Final License to the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) for its 900 MW Seminoe Pumped Storage project located in Carbon County, Wyoming. According to rPlus, this milestone has been achieved by only six pumped storage projects in the United States since 2000.
pv-magazine-usa.com
Startup begins producing 40%-efficient thermophotovoltaic cells
Antora Energy has started production at its 2 MW thermophotovoltaic cell factory in Sunnyvale, California. “The cells are based on III-V semiconductors, which have a higher performance than conventional solar cells, and produce 100 times more power than similarly sized devices,” CEO Andrew Ponec told pv magazine. “The cells can convert any source of high temperature heat into electricity and their most important application is for energy storage,” he added referring to thermal energy grid storage (TEGS) consisting of a low-cost, grid-scale energy storage technology that uses TPVs to convert heat to electricity above 2,000 C.
pv-magazine-usa.com
Microsoft to purchase 2.5 GW of Qcells solar
Microsoft announced it has contracted for over 2.5 GW of solar power purchase agreements (PPA) with Qcells. The partnership will tap Qcells for its solar modules, as well as engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) services. The massive power procurement by the tech giant represents the equivalent of powering over 400,000...
Scientists in China Create World's First Human-Monkey Hybrid in Laboratory, Sparking Ethical Debate
The world's first human-monkey hybrid has been successfully created in a laboratory, according to shocking research from Chinese scientists. This horrifying development occurred in 2021, after a team of researchers from the United States and Spain traveled to China in order to get around regulations that forbade this kind of research in their own nations.
Vladimir Putin's Navy Frigate 'Sailed Towards The US In Show Of Strength' Before Simulating 'Hypersonic Missile Launch' In Atlantic Ocean
Vladimir Putin’s newly launched navy frigate was spotted sailing towards the United States in an alleged “show of strength” this week, RadarOnline.com has learned.The warship, named the Admiral Gorshkov, was launched into the White Sea earlier this month and was initially scheduled to sail through the Atlantic and Indian Oceans before traveling through the Mediterranean Sea to the Black Sea.But according to Daily Mail, Putin’s Admiral Gorshkov was captured on radar on Tuesday making an unexpected diversion west towards the United States before moving south towards Bermuda.Also concerning are the reports indicating the Russian warship executed a “hypersonic missile launch”...
pv-magazine-usa.com
Trade policy, supply chain murk waters for utility solar growth
The full impact of the Inflation Reduction Act from the extension of the Investment Tax Credit for solar and the advent of a storage ITC has not created smooth sailing for the utility solar market. The 2022 storm of challenging trade policy, supply chain constraints and rising equipment costs curbed utility solar installations to 10 GW, halting year-over-year growth for the first time since 2017.
pv-magazine-usa.com
Cabot to invest in component for manufacturing lithium-ion batteries
Cabot Corporation plans to add conductive carbon additives (CCA) capacity in its Pampa, Texas facility to be used in lithium-ion batteries that power electric vehicles. The US government announced numerous grants and loans to encourage the adoption of electric vehicles, helping the country on its path to carbon neutrality by 2050. This includes $8.1 billion in grants and $25 billion of loans specifically to produce low or zero-emission vehicles or batteries.
pv-magazine-usa.com
Puerto Rico could approach 40% renewables by 2025
Six U.S. national laboratories have described in a report how Puerto Rico could reach 40% renewable electricity by 2025, as mandated by Puerto Rico’s Act 17. The U.S. territory could reach 36% renewables by 2025 if 3.75 GW of utility-scale solar and 1.5 GW of storage that Puerto Rico has mandated the utility PREPA to procure were constructed and interconnected by year-end 2025, which would be “very rapid deployment,” the national laboratories said in a report.
pv-magazine-usa.com
Largest rooftop terminal solar array designed for JFK airport
AlphaStruxure, a joint venture of Schneider Electric and Carlyle Group, announced it will design and install an 11.34 MW rooftop microgrid project on the New Terminal One of John F. Kennedy International Airport in Jamaica, N.Y. Upon completion by 2026, the microgrid will feature the largest rooftop solar array in...
pv-magazine-usa.com
Sunrise brief: Best practices for playing the solar procurement game
Zero-emission hydrogen production facility planned for California Element Resources to build a The Lancaster Clean Energy Center, a renewable hydrogen production expected to produce 20,000 tons of renewable hydrogen annually and expand Lancaster’s hydrogen leadership. Storage center adds 1 MW of new solar capacity The new rooftop arrays will...
pv-magazine-usa.com
Thin, lightweight coating protects perovskite solar in space
Perovskites are of interest in space applications because they are a lower-cost and lightweight option to other technologies, and they have the potential to achieve efficiencies similar to those of current space technologies. In space applications, however, perovskites would be exposed to protons, alpha particles, atomic oxygen and other stressors. The NREL research is the latest effort to determine how perovskites can meet these challenges.
pv-magazine-usa.com
Over $500 million in tax revenue expected from 800 MW Ohio solar project
The Ohio Power Siting Board is opening a public hearing for comment on the approval of what would be the largest solar facility in the nation, 800 MW, overtaking the 690 MW Gemini Solar project in Nevada. The project represents an investment of at least $1 billion, said developer Savion.
pv-magazine-usa.com
Minnesota voting on 100% clean electricity today, 10% solar by 2030
The State of Minnesota is quickly moving toward legislating 100% renewable electricity for the state by 2040. The bill, “100% Clean Energy Standard” – HB7, is due for the House of Representatives floor today – January 26 – according to the official schedule. Per the...
pv-magazine-usa.com
Former Tesla employees to deploy EV chargers in disadvantaged community dwellings
Orange Charger, an EV charging infrastructure startup formed by a group of ex-Tesla employees, has designed a charging station solution for low-and-moderate income communities in apartment buildings. The company closed a $2.5 million pre-seed funding round this week from early-stage investor Baukunst. The funding will help to scale affordable EV...
Comments / 0