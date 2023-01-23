Read full article on original website
Man charged after drugs found in body at Southern Regional Jail
BEAVER, WV (WVNS) — A man is facing new charges after he was allegedly found with drugs inside of his body after a transport to Southern Regional Jail. According to a criminal complaint, on Thursday, January 26, at 12:36 PM, State Police were notified of a man who brought drugs in Southern Regional Jail in Beaver.
Man accused of dragging woman back into house, beating her, deputies say
FAYETTE COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — A man is facing charges after Fayette County deputies said he physically abused a woman he forced to stay inside a home and then chased her down when she left, dragged her back inside and beat her. Christian Thomas, 24, of Nallen was charged...
Records: Man accused of DUI, crashing into six parked vehicles with his son in the car
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — An eastern Kentucky man is accused of driving a vehicle under the influence and crashing into six parked vehicles in Huntington with his young child with him, court records said. Jesse Taylor Conley, 34, of Catlettsburg is charged with multiple counts of driving under the...
Suspect identified in recent Beckley business break-ins
BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Officers at Beckley Police Department along with officials from Raleigh County Sheriff confirm the identity of the suspect responsible for the recent series of break-ins along Johnstown Road in Beckley. On Wednesday, January 27, 2023, at approximately 11p.m., officers on patrol noticed a possible breaking and entering had occurred. The glass […]
Deputies looking for 2 suspects who allegedly robbed West Virginia church
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)– The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help locating stolen property and identifying two suspects from an alleged robbery of an Elkview church on Tuesday. Deputies say a call came in from Mount Pleasant Baptist Church, on Mount Pleasant Drive in Elkview, West Virginia, after church officials discovered that […]
23-year-old man arrested for burglary, grand larceny, conspiracy warrants
DANVILLE, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A Madison man was brought into custody by deputies Tuesday due to a number of outstanding warrants. The Boone County Sheriff’s Office reports that on Tuesday, January 17, 2023, Boone County Deputies were conducting road patrols in the Danville area. During these patrols deputies...
W.Va. State Police say search warrant being served at Logan coffee shop
LOGAN COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — West Virginia State Police said they were at the Hot Cup coffee shop in Logan serving a search warrant. Logan County Prosecutor David Wandling told Eyewitness News “there are multiple ongoing investigations into the things posted on social media over the weekend." This...
West Virginia woman arrested for DUI and kicking deputy in face
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)– A woman was arrested on Tuesday for fighting the deputy who stopped her for a DUI. According to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy made a traffic stop around the 500 block of Campbell’s Creek Road around 8:00 p.m. after seeing a car driving erratically. KCSO says Tiffany L. Hedrick, […]
Wanted man slams into deputy cruiser during West Virginia high-speed chase
WAYNE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Authorities are searching for a man accused of ramming and side-swiping a deputy cruiser with his truck during a high-speed chase through Big Branch Road and the Black Oak Gap area of Wayne County, West Virginia. According to the Wayne County Sheriff’s Drug Enforcement Unit, the suspect, identified as Shawn […]
Wyoming County woman arrested for allegedly kicking a State Trooper
GLEN FORK, WV (WVNS)–A Wyoming County woman is facing charges after allegedly assaulting a state trooper. According to the criminal complaint, State Police were called to the Fox’s Quik Stop in Glen Fork because witnesses saw a woman on the passenger side severely intoxicated. Troopers found Cecilia Frady who they said appeared to be under […]
Investigation underway after alleged online threat to Sissonville students
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office said it is investigating material that apparently surfaced on Snapchat about danger or potential violence to students who attend Sissonville High School and Sissonville Middle School. A deputy was contacted by a parent whose son attends Sissonville High...
Woman stopped for DUI with over half-pound of meth in pants kicks officer in face
CAMPBELL’S CREEK, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A woman faces an array of charges following a Tuesday night traffic stop in the Kanawha County area. The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office reports that on Tuesday, January 24, 2023, at around 8:00pm, a traffic stop was made by Corporal S.M. Adams on a white Chevrolet S-10 near Gap View Drive and the 500 block of Campbell’s Creek Road in Kanawha County.
West Virginia man pleads guilty to federal gun crime; faces up to 10 years in prison
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — A Kanawha County man pleaded guilty on Monday to having a loaded handgun while being a felon. According to court documents Charles Ryan Tucker, 45, of Mammoth, fled on foot when officers tried to arrest him on a state warrant in Cedar Grove, West Virginia on Jan. 13. Tucker was caught and […]
Fayette County roundup nets 5 people
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Today, members of the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department and the United States Marshal’s Service C.U.F.F.E.D. Task Force performed a warrant round-up in Fayette County. Sheriff Mike Fridley provides the following information regarding the cooperative mission. Throughout Fayette County today, deputies and USMS...
Deputies: Kanawha man accused of attempting to break into vehicle taken into custody
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — A man was taken into custody early Monday morning after Kanawha County deputies said he was attempting to break into a vehicle. Travis S. Farley, 31, of Dupont City, is charged with one count of breaking and entering to a motor vehicle and one count of destruction of property, according to a news release from the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office.
Fayette County Sheriff’s Department investigating burglary
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The Fayette County Sheriff’s Department is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying a burglary suspect. Sheriff Mike Fridley provides the following information regarding this incident. At approximately 2:43 this morning, January 26, 2023, deputies received notification of a burglary in progress at...
Three inmates treated after weapon and contraband found at Southern Regional Jail
BEAVER, WV (WVNS)– Three inmates are receiving medical care after Southern Regional Jail guards found a handmade weapon and other contraband inside the jail. According to Andy Malinoski, spokesperson for the State Division of Corrections and Rehabilitation, staff responded Tuesday, January 24, 2023, to reports of possible contraband in the jail. Malinowski said guards secured […]
Man charged with soliciting a minor after school pick-up attempt
WAYNE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man has been charged after allegedly attempting to pick up a minor from school to engage in sexual activity. According to a criminal complaint, Jonathan Aliff is charged with attempting to commit a felony, soliciting a minor by computer and exhibitng obscene matter to a minor.
Kanawha Schools, law enforcement teaming up to promote gun safety
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — A Kanawha County schools representative and local law enforcement are teaming up to talk about gun safety. During a news conference Friday, they went over recent incidents where guns were not stored properly. Kanawha County Schools is also partnering with SMART, which stands for...
Three inmates taken for medical treatment after drugs discovered at Southern Regional Jail
BEAVER, W.Va. (WVVA) -Three inmates were taken for medical treatment after possible contraband was discovered at Southern Regional Jail on Tuesday. According to a spokesperson for the Dept. of Homeland Security (DHS), Andy Malinoski, contraband and a handmade weapon were found and seized during the course of their investigation. Certain areas of the facility had to be secured while that investigation was ongoing.
