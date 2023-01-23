ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cedar Grove, WV

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WVNT-TV

Man charged after drugs found in body at Southern Regional Jail

BEAVER, WV (WVNS) — A man is facing new charges after he was allegedly found with drugs inside of his body after a transport to Southern Regional Jail. According to a criminal complaint, on Thursday, January 26, at 12:36 PM, State Police were notified of a man who brought drugs in Southern Regional Jail in Beaver.
BEAVER, WV
WVNS

Suspect identified in recent Beckley business break-ins

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Officers at Beckley Police Department along with officials from Raleigh County Sheriff confirm the identity of the suspect responsible for the recent series of break-ins along Johnstown Road in Beckley. On Wednesday, January 27, 2023, at approximately 11p.m., officers on patrol noticed a possible breaking and entering had occurred. The glass […]
BECKLEY, WV
WOWK 13 News

Deputies looking for 2 suspects who allegedly robbed West Virginia church

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)– The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help locating stolen property and identifying two suspects from an alleged robbery of an Elkview church on Tuesday. Deputies say a call came in from Mount Pleasant Baptist Church, on Mount Pleasant Drive in Elkview, West Virginia, after church officials discovered that […]
ELKVIEW, WV
WOWK 13 News

West Virginia woman arrested for DUI and kicking deputy in face

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)– A woman was arrested on Tuesday for fighting the deputy who stopped her for a DUI. According to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy made a traffic stop around the 500 block of Campbell’s Creek Road around 8:00 p.m. after seeing a car driving erratically. KCSO says Tiffany L. Hedrick, […]
BLOUNT, WV
WVNS

Wyoming County woman arrested for allegedly kicking a State Trooper

GLEN FORK, WV (WVNS)–A Wyoming County woman is facing charges after allegedly assaulting a state trooper. According to the criminal complaint, State Police were called to the Fox’s Quik Stop in Glen Fork because witnesses saw a woman on the passenger side severely intoxicated. Troopers found Cecilia Frady who they said appeared to be under […]
WYOMING COUNTY, WV
wchstv.com

Investigation underway after alleged online threat to Sissonville students

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office said it is investigating material that apparently surfaced on Snapchat about danger or potential violence to students who attend Sissonville High School and Sissonville Middle School. A deputy was contacted by a parent whose son attends Sissonville High...
SISSONVILLE, WV
lootpress.com

Woman stopped for DUI with over half-pound of meth in pants kicks officer in face

CAMPBELL’S CREEK, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A woman faces an array of charges following a Tuesday night traffic stop in the Kanawha County area. The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office reports that on Tuesday, January 24, 2023, at around 8:00pm, a traffic stop was made by Corporal S.M. Adams on a white Chevrolet S-10 near Gap View Drive and the 500 block of Campbell’s Creek Road in Kanawha County.
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
lootpress.com

Fayette County roundup nets 5 people

FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Today, members of the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department and the United States Marshal’s Service C.U.F.F.E.D. Task Force performed a warrant round-up in Fayette County. Sheriff Mike Fridley provides the following information regarding the cooperative mission. Throughout Fayette County today, deputies and USMS...
wchstv.com

Deputies: Kanawha man accused of attempting to break into vehicle taken into custody

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — A man was taken into custody early Monday morning after Kanawha County deputies said he was attempting to break into a vehicle. Travis S. Farley, 31, of Dupont City, is charged with one count of breaking and entering to a motor vehicle and one count of destruction of property, according to a news release from the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office.
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
lootpress.com

Fayette County Sheriff’s Department investigating burglary

FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The Fayette County Sheriff’s Department is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying a burglary suspect. Sheriff Mike Fridley provides the following information regarding this incident. At approximately 2:43 this morning, January 26, 2023, deputies received notification of a burglary in progress at...
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV
WVNS

Three inmates treated after weapon and contraband found at Southern Regional Jail

BEAVER, WV (WVNS)– Three inmates are receiving medical care after Southern Regional Jail guards found a handmade weapon and other contraband inside the jail. According to Andy Malinoski, spokesperson for the State Division of Corrections and Rehabilitation, staff responded Tuesday, January 24, 2023, to reports of possible contraband in the jail. Malinowski said guards secured […]
BEAVER, WV
WSAZ

Man charged with soliciting a minor after school pick-up attempt

WAYNE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man has been charged after allegedly attempting to pick up a minor from school to engage in sexual activity. According to a criminal complaint, Jonathan Aliff is charged with attempting to commit a felony, soliciting a minor by computer and exhibitng obscene matter to a minor.
WAYNE, WV
wchstv.com

Kanawha Schools, law enforcement teaming up to promote gun safety

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — A Kanawha County schools representative and local law enforcement are teaming up to talk about gun safety. During a news conference Friday, they went over recent incidents where guns were not stored properly. Kanawha County Schools is also partnering with SMART, which stands for...
WDTV

Three inmates taken for medical treatment after drugs discovered at Southern Regional Jail

BEAVER, W.Va. (WVVA) -Three inmates were taken for medical treatment after possible contraband was discovered at Southern Regional Jail on Tuesday. According to a spokesperson for the Dept. of Homeland Security (DHS), Andy Malinoski, contraband and a handmade weapon were found and seized during the course of their investigation. Certain areas of the facility had to be secured while that investigation was ongoing.
BEAVER, WV

Comments / 0

Community Policy