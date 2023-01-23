KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — A man was taken into custody early Monday morning after Kanawha County deputies said he was attempting to break into a vehicle. Travis S. Farley, 31, of Dupont City, is charged with one count of breaking and entering to a motor vehicle and one count of destruction of property, according to a news release from the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office.

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV ・ 3 DAYS AGO