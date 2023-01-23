ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wdhn.com

Family of Ft. Rucker soldier believes death is a cover-up

BRONX, NY (WPIX) — After two weeks of an investigation into the murder of a Fort Rucker soldier, the family of the victim is finally speaking out on the case. It’s been more than two weeks since a fellow soldier allegedly killed private first class Abdul Latifu junior on the grounds of the Fort Rucker Army base in Alabama. All they said was it was an altercation.
BRONX, NY
wdhn.com

Official speaks out on Fort Rucker murder case

FORT RUCKER, Ala. (WDHN) — A Fort Rucker official has commented on the murder case of the Fort Rucker soldier allegedly killed by a fellow soldier. Earlier this month, advanced individual training soldier Private Brian Jones Jr. was charged with murder in the death of Private Abdul Latifu of New York City.
FORT RUCKER, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy