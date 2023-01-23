$25,000 Winning Lottery Ticket Sold in MoCo Remains Unclaimed; $2 Million Winning Scratch-Off Sold in Maryland

Read full article on original website
WJLA
Odenton, Md. man shot, killed at shopping center in Anne Arundel County, say police
HANOVER, Md. (WBFF) — A man was shot and killed on Wednesday night at a shopping center in Anne Arundel County, according to police. Police say that officers were called to the Ridgeview Plaza Shopping Center in the 2600 block of Annapolis Road in Hanover at about 9 p.m. on January 25.
Bay Net
$50,000 Scratch-Off Win Answers Bowie Man’s Prayers
BOWIE, Md. – A Prince George’s County man is the latest to win a top prize scratching the popular $50,000 Cash instant ticket. He’s a longtime player who has always dreamed (but never really expected) that a big prize would come his way. “This is it,” the...
WUSA
Pair of guard dogs shut down bus depot in Maryland
It was a dog day morning for commuters in Prince Georges County. Bus service was shut down - because of two aggressive dogs.
$50k winning lottery scratch-off sold in Landover
LANDOVER, MD – This week, a Landover woman purchased a scratch-off ticket purchased at Shoppers in Bowie which won her $50,000. She regularly plays the lottery, but has never won more than $100. She’s been playing for many years and her previous personal best wins were all in the $100 range, the Maryland Lottery said about the woman. “I finally won big,” she said. “I like the winners and it’s just fun.” What is she going to do with the money? She’s hoping to pay off some bills, help out some family members and have enough left over to put The post $50k winning lottery scratch-off sold in Landover appeared first on Shore News Network.
Randallstown scratch off player wins $2 million
Marylanders win big in scratch offs. The biggest was in Randallstown where someone claimed a two million dollar prize last week.
tourcounsel.com
Mondawmin Mall | Shopping mall in Baltimore, Maryland
In Baltimore you can find many shopping centers, capable of giving you a pleasant experience if you want to go shopping, as is the case with Mondawmin Mall. Here you will find all the stores you need and restaurants that you can visit to pass the time and clear your mind.
WUSA
Volunteers get high to help train officers in Maryland
MONTGOMERY VILLAGE, Md. — Call it 420 with the 5-0? "Smoking with the police," said Khiry Maxberry. Thursday night, he and a dozen or so other medical marijuana card holders volunteered to consume cannabis at the Montgomery County Police Department Training Center to help train officers how to spot what it looks like when someone is stoned.
Shoplifter strangled worker at Glen Burnie discount store
GLEN BURNIE, MD – Police are investigating a robbery and assault at Roses discount store on Baltimore Annapolis Boulevard in Glen Burnie. On Wednesday, at around 5 pm, a man was caught shoplifting and approached by a store employee. The suspect proceeded to grab the store worker by the neck and strangled them. A second employee intervened and the suspect fled the store on foot. A search for the suspect by responding officers was unsuccessful. The suspect was described as a black male, of unknown age, approximately 5’05”, 130 lbs., last seen wearing all black with a black hat and The post Shoplifter strangled worker at Glen Burnie discount store appeared first on Shore News Network.
dcnewsnow.com
Person Taken into Surgery After Being Hit by Car in Bethesda
The Montgomery County Department of Police said someone hit a person in the 4700 block of Elm St. in Bethesda, Md. on Jan. 25, 2023. The person who was hit was taken into surgery. Person Taken into Surgery After Being Hit by Car …. The Montgomery County Department of Police...
Maryland Attacker Who Strangled Woman In Pennsylvania Sheetz Restroom Arrested: Police
A woman was beaten in the handicapped stall at a central Pennsylvania Sheetz and two months later police say they have found the Maryland man who attacked her, authorities announced on Thursday, January 26, 2023. Elijah Richard Jennings, 25, originally from Harrisburg, most recently living in Maryland, was arrested on...
Bay Net
Wife Cleans Up Playing Powerball While House Cleaning
FORT WASHINGTON, Md. – A husband and wife from Prince George’s County scored a $50,007 third-tier win in the Nov. 23, 2022 Powerball drawing, but didn’t find out about it until weeks later. “I was cleaning and I checked his tickets,” the wife said. “I was shocked!”...
Our 5 Favorite Crab Cake Spots in Maryland
MARYLAND - If you are in the mood for some crab cakes in Maryland, you've come to the right place. We have reviewed the best crab cakes in Maryland from Jimmy's Famous Seafood, Koco's Pub, Boatyard Bar & Grill, and Faidley Seafood, and I'm sure there is a new spot that I missed, but these places deserve your attention. We hope you enjoy the read!
rockvillenights.com
Kay Jewelers "temporarily closed" at Montgomery Mall in Bethesda
Is "temporarily closed" at Westfield Montgomery Mall in Bethesda, according to a sign posted on the shuttered entrance to the store. The ubiquitous mall jeweler being closed is like a Cinnabon or Auntie Anne's being closed at your local mall - all is not right with the world. No reason for the closure is stated on the sign, and no reopening date is given. It invites customers to shop their website in the meantime.
House Wins: VA Gaming Machine Thieves' Luck Runs Out
Two brazen gaming machine bandits from Maryland are in police custody in Virginia following a rash of thefts from area convenience stores, the Fairfax County Police Department announced. For weeks, Maryland residents Leonard Jones, 59, and Terrell Hardy, 35, have been wanted by the department after stealing gaming machines from...
Nottingham MD
Winning Maryland Lottery scratch-off tickets sold in Middle River, Joppa
NOTTINGHAM, MD—Two winning lottery tickets were sold around the Nottingham area over the past week, Maryland Lottery officials announced on Monday. In all, the seven days ending January 22 produced 28 winning tickets worth $10,000 or more that were redeemed or sold across Maryland, and the Maryland Lottery paid more than $29.7 million in prizes during that span.
fox5dc.com
Police discover armed suspects in Prince George's County car reported stolen on New Year's Day
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. - Two suspects in Prince George's County are facing theft and weapon related charges, after police said they stole car in District Heights on New Year's Day. According to the Prince George’s County Police Department, on Thursday officers stopped a Kia vehicle that had been previously...
Hyattsville man wins $100k on lottery scratch-off ticket
HYATTSVILLE, MD – A $100,000 scratch-off lottery ticket was sold at a Silver Springs 7-Eleven to a Hyattsville man. According to the Maryland Lottery, the winner is a regular scratch-off player who won big on the $10 per ticket $100,000 Crossword game. The retired grandfather of two said he and his wife will bank the winnings and save up for a trip to visit their grandchildren. The retiree often uses a lucky dime to scratch off his instant tickets. The first game was not a winner. That second game, however, revealed a top prize. “I was so excited,” he said, The post Hyattsville man wins $100k on lottery scratch-off ticket appeared first on Shore News Network.
WJLA
Md. bank robbery suspect arrested at Gaithersburg mall, police say
GAITHERSBURG, Md. (7News) — Montgomery County police arrested and charged a man after a bank robbery Tuesday at the Bank of America in Gaithersburg, according to a release. The bank is located in the 400 block of North Frederick Avenue. Police obtained an arrest warrant for 37-year-old Jason Rollins,...
Pair of escaped guard dogs chasing bus passengers force commute delays, cancellations
CAPITOL HEIGHTS, Md. — Some early bird commuter bus riders were delayed Friday morning in Southern Maryland, because a pair of aggressive guard dogs made it impossible for people to get to their bus safely, according to authorities in Prince George's County. The Maryland Transportation Authority (MDTA) reported that...
Drug Kingpin Gets 20 Years For Running Wide-Ranging Fentanyl Distribution Ring In Maryland
A drug kingpin responsible for running the operation that distributed fentanyl throughout Maryland, leading to at least one fatal overdose, will spend time behind bars after admitting to his role in the conspiracy, federal officials announced.Maryland Attorney General Anthony Brown announced on Thu…
