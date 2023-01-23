$25,000 Winning Lottery Ticket Sold in MoCo Remains Unclaimed; $2 Million Winning Scratch-Off Sold in Maryland

LANDOVER, MD – This week, a Landover woman purchased a scratch-off ticket purchased at Shoppers in Bowie which won her $50,000. She regularly plays the lottery, but has never won more than $100. She’s been playing for many years and her previous personal best wins were all in the $100 range, the Maryland Lottery said about the woman. “I finally won big,” she said. “I like the winners and it’s just fun.” What is she going to do with the money? She’s hoping to pay off some bills, help out some family members and have enough left over to put The post $50k winning lottery scratch-off sold in Landover appeared first on Shore News Network.

LANDOVER, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO