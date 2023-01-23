ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cedar Rapids, IA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cbs2iowa.com

North Liberty preps for Beat the Bitter this weekend

The City of North Liberty is preparing for their annual Beat the Bitter events this weekend. It all starts Saturday, January 28. Jillian Miller joined Iowa's News Now Thursday morning to talk about the big ticket events. For a full schedule of events, click here.
NORTH LIBERTY, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Iowa City adds bus stop to university's English-Philosophy Building

Iowa City, IA — Iowa City Transit is adding a bus stop at the University of Iowa's English-Philosophy Building. Service to the stop will begin on January 30. Stop #7340 will be added to the 10-West Iowa City route. It will be located at the same stop CAMBUS currently uses in the 200 Block of West Iowa Avenue, just east of the Iowa Avenue Bridge.
IOWA CITY, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Mercy Cedar Rapids to build new emergency department in Marion

MARION, Iowa — Mercy Cedar Rapids announced the health facility will expand its emergency services with a second off-site, hospital-based emergency department extension in Marion. The new site will be located at 3701 Katz Dr. off 10th Ave. next to the MercyCare Marion clinic. In a press release sent...
MARION, IA
cbs2iowa.com

The crows have landed in Cedar Rapids NewBo District

Wednesday morning many of those who live in the New Bohemia District in Cedar Rapids awoke to a murder...of crows. The site, not uncommon in the downtown area, was a loud wake up call with hundreds of crows filling the sky and trees. Take a listen!
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
cbs2iowa.com

KETO Kitchen opens new location in downtown

Cedar Rapids — Thursday evening, KETO Kitchen staff held a grand opening of their new space in the Armstrong Development Building after winning the Race For The Space competition. KETO Kitchen won the Race for the Space program back in September during a “Shark Tank” style event last fall...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Jesse Cosby Center hosts 56th annual Black and White Gala

The Jesse Cosby Center is hosting its 56th annual Black and White Gala on Saturday, March 4 at the UAW Local 838, in Waterloo. The Black and White Gala is its largest fundraising event of the year, with proceeds benefiting the center and its vital mission. Our job is to...
WATERLOO, IA
cbs2iowa.com

New NIL marketplace launches for Hawkeye athletes to connect with fans

IOWA CITY, Iowa — The University of Iowa Athletics Department announced a new NIL (name, image, and likeness) marketplace that can connect fans with select current student athletes at Iowa and former Hawkeyes as well. The site is operated by Opendorse, headquartered in Lincoln, Nebraska. The site markets itself...
IOWA CITY, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Iowa City man could face 150 years for arson, trapping multiple people inside apartment

A Johnson County jury convicted an Iowa City man with attempting to kill his ex-girlfriend, her boyfriend, and three children, after lighting their apartment on fire. 32-year-old Ishmael S. Carter faces up to 150 years in prison after he was found guilty of first degree arson, and five counts of first degree attempted murder. Each offense carries 25 years in prison.
IOWA CITY, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Cedar Rapids shooting sends one person to the hospital

A shooting Wednesday night in Cedar Rapids sent one person to the hospital, police say. Officers responded to reports of a shooting at the 2010 Glass Road NE at 8:07pm. One man was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Investigators are asking anyone with information about this incident...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy