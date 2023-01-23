Read full article on original website
cbs2iowa.com
Cedar Rapids executive chef named semifinalist for Prestigious James Beard Award
A Cedar Rapids executive chef has been selected as a semifinalist for the prestigious James Beard Award, a nomination likened to the Oscars of the culinary industry. Samuel Charles is the restauranteur behind Rodina's elevated comfort food establishment in Cedar Rapids' Czech Village. Charles is nominated for best chef in...
cbs2iowa.com
North Liberty preps for Beat the Bitter this weekend
The City of North Liberty is preparing for their annual Beat the Bitter events this weekend. It all starts Saturday, January 28. Jillian Miller joined Iowa's News Now Thursday morning to talk about the big ticket events. For a full schedule of events, click here.
cbs2iowa.com
C6-Zero continues to deny DNR access, former GOP officials lobbied for plant before blast
MARENGO, Iowa — Iowa's News Now learned Wednesday the explosion and fire at C6-Zero in December will be ruled accidental. 15 workers were hospitalized after the blast. Fortunately, no fatalities. The Iowa DNR also tried to conduct another inspection of the site on Tuesday, January 24 but was again turned away in violation of a DNR emergency order,
cbs2iowa.com
Iowa City adds bus stop to university's English-Philosophy Building
Iowa City, IA — Iowa City Transit is adding a bus stop at the University of Iowa's English-Philosophy Building. Service to the stop will begin on January 30. Stop #7340 will be added to the 10-West Iowa City route. It will be located at the same stop CAMBUS currently uses in the 200 Block of West Iowa Avenue, just east of the Iowa Avenue Bridge.
cbs2iowa.com
Cedar Rapids to add 11 new roundabout to scale back on traffic and major crashes
Cedar Rapids will be adding 11 more roundabouts to the city's road network in hopes of clearing some congested intersections. Roundabouts are also known to cut down on serious crashes, but not everyone is a fan. The city says it is the solution to reducing traffic and major crashes. But...
cbs2iowa.com
Mercy Cedar Rapids to build new emergency department in Marion
MARION, Iowa — Mercy Cedar Rapids announced the health facility will expand its emergency services with a second off-site, hospital-based emergency department extension in Marion. The new site will be located at 3701 Katz Dr. off 10th Ave. next to the MercyCare Marion clinic. In a press release sent...
cbs2iowa.com
Social justice coalition to host I Am Devonna Walker Town Hall Sunday
Cedar Rapids — A townhall meeting hosted by a coalition of social justice activists will take place Sunday, January 29th from 2 to 4:30 p.m. at the Cedar Rapids Public Library. “I Am Devonna Walker” Town Hall. Sunday, January 29, 2023. 2:00 - 4:30pm. Cedar Rapids Public Library...
cbs2iowa.com
UNI partners with KPMG to offer new hybrid accounting program in Des Moines
DES MOINES, Iowa — University of Northern Iowa (UNI) announced it will be collaborating with KPMG LLP in its new hybrid accounting program on Thursday. KPMG is one of the Big Four tax, audit and advisory firms. The program will provide the opportunity for adults with either an associates...
cbs2iowa.com
The crows have landed in Cedar Rapids NewBo District
Wednesday morning many of those who live in the New Bohemia District in Cedar Rapids awoke to a murder...of crows. The site, not uncommon in the downtown area, was a loud wake up call with hundreds of crows filling the sky and trees. Take a listen!
cbs2iowa.com
KETO Kitchen opens new location in downtown
Cedar Rapids — Thursday evening, KETO Kitchen staff held a grand opening of their new space in the Armstrong Development Building after winning the Race For The Space competition. KETO Kitchen won the Race for the Space program back in September during a “Shark Tank” style event last fall...
cbs2iowa.com
Iowa City West steal all the bragging rights in sweep over Iowa City High
IOWA CITY, Iowa – The Iowa City West Trojans went home happy after rivalry night against the Iowa City High Little Hawks, winning both girls and boys varsity basketball games. The girls matchup went without a hitch as the Trojans were on cruise control, winning the game 49-30. The...
cbs2iowa.com
After major road win, Hawkeye women return to Iowa City. Watch on Fox 28
IOWA CITY, Iowa — The Iowa Hawkeye women have won five in a row, including a massive road win against No. 2 Ohio State 83-72 on Monday, and their next game can be watched in Eastern Iowa on Fox 28. Superstar Caitlin Clark recorded a triple-double in Columbus scoring...
cbs2iowa.com
Jesse Cosby Center hosts 56th annual Black and White Gala
The Jesse Cosby Center is hosting its 56th annual Black and White Gala on Saturday, March 4 at the UAW Local 838, in Waterloo. The Black and White Gala is its largest fundraising event of the year, with proceeds benefiting the center and its vital mission. Our job is to...
cbs2iowa.com
New NIL marketplace launches for Hawkeye athletes to connect with fans
IOWA CITY, Iowa — The University of Iowa Athletics Department announced a new NIL (name, image, and likeness) marketplace that can connect fans with select current student athletes at Iowa and former Hawkeyes as well. The site is operated by Opendorse, headquartered in Lincoln, Nebraska. The site markets itself...
cbs2iowa.com
Iowa City man could face 150 years for arson, trapping multiple people inside apartment
A Johnson County jury convicted an Iowa City man with attempting to kill his ex-girlfriend, her boyfriend, and three children, after lighting their apartment on fire. 32-year-old Ishmael S. Carter faces up to 150 years in prison after he was found guilty of first degree arson, and five counts of first degree attempted murder. Each offense carries 25 years in prison.
cbs2iowa.com
Alex Jackson found guilty of killing parents, sister in triple murder trial
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (IOWA'S NEWS NOW) — After six hours of deliberations, a Linn County jury has found a Cedar Rapids man guilty of killing his parents and sister at their northeast side home in June 2021. Alex Jackson, 22, was found guilty of three counts of first-degree murder...
cbs2iowa.com
Cedar Rapids shooting sends one person to the hospital
A shooting Wednesday night in Cedar Rapids sent one person to the hospital, police say. Officers responded to reports of a shooting at the 2010 Glass Road NE at 8:07pm. One man was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Investigators are asking anyone with information about this incident...
cbs2iowa.com
Iowa City Animal Services needs your help to investigate a dog bite case
Iowa City Animal Services says a man was bitten while trying to break up a fight between their leashed dog and untethered dog on Wednesday around midnight. Reports say the bite happened around midnight outside the 600 Block of South Dodge Street area. The loose dog is described as a...
