Lincoln, NE

This is because new and very expensive apartments are being constructed all over this city. The plot twist is that the homeless population is growing because people can’t find affordable housing. Landlords also discriminate against people who use Section 8, encouraging further homelessness. Lincoln need to do better for the people in this city who don’t have a strong political voice. Everyone deserves a home.

klin.com

NDOL’s Lincoln Services Move to 1330 N St

Services from the Nebraska Department of Labor (NDOL) for workers in the Lincoln area have moved to 1330 N Street, Suite A, as of Friday, Jan. 27. The move comes on the heels of the American Job Center of Lancaster and Saunders Counties moving to the same location. “The new...
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Crews begin tearing down historic Gold’s Building in downtown Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The partial demolition of the historic Gold’s Building in downtown Lincoln has begun. The building, which has stood at the corner near 11th and O Streets since 1924, is being redeveloped to “maintain habitability.”. According to the city’s redevelopment plan, the rehabilitated building...
LINCOLN, NE
ESPN Sioux Falls

Giant Landmand Golf Club Is Nebraska’s Best Gift to the Plains Golfer [VIDEO]

Golf adventurers are just 90 minutes away from one of the newest and biggest golf courses. Bring your endurance and stamina to play the newest golf course in the Husker state. Tucked into the northeast corner of Nebraska and carved out of 580 acres of prime plains farmland, Landmand Golf Club is said to be nearly four times the size of an average course, according to Golf.com.
NEBRASKA STATE
Nebraska Examiner

Nebraska lawmakers propose disability, racial impact statements for certain legislation

LINCOLN — Most legislation in the Nebraska Legislature includes a fiscal impact statement, a process two lawmakers encouraged the body’s Executive Board on Friday to expand to disability and racial impact statements for certain legislation. Legislative Bill 39 and Legislative Bill 54, introduced by State Sens. Carol Blood of Bellevue and Terrell McKinney of Omaha, respectively, […] The post Nebraska lawmakers propose disability, racial impact statements for certain legislation appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
NEBRASKA STATE
WOWT

Omaha nonprofit speaks against LB258

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Over the last decade, officials with Project Extra Mile noticed a decrease in the number of underage youth getting caught up in alcohol use. Now, they say the pandemic has reversed that trend. “Since the pandemic, it’s really increased because of isolation and not having school,...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Omaha trucking company finds creative way to deal with worker shortage

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Like most industries nationwide, trucking is facing a worker shortage. Truck drivers are in high demand and in short supply. So Hill Bros. Transportation in Omaha took matters into its own hands and created its own driving school. Amber Floyd is a recent graduate of Pro-Fleet,...
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

Weekend snow chances, dangerous cold forecast for Nebraska, Iowa

OMAHA, Neb. — Winter weather returns to eastern Nebraska and western Iowa this weekend. After a windy and mild Friday, light snow will move in north of the Omaha metro area overnight Friday into Saturday. A winter weather advisory has been issued for Nebraska and Iowa counties to the...
OMAHA, NE
NebraskaTV

Nebraska Gov. Jim Pillen appoints new Nebraska State Fire Marshal

LINCOLN, Neb. — Nebraska Gov. Jim Pillen has announced he is appointing Scott Cordes as the next Nebraska State Fire Marshal. Cordes will replace Shane Hunter, who stepped down due to personal health issues. "Scott will work hard to cut regulatory burdens on our volunteer fire departments and paramedics,"...
NEBRASKA STATE
Nebraska Examiner

Omaha, Lincoln police chiefs call ‘constitutional carry’ of concealed weapons dangerous

LINCOLN — Police chiefs from Omaha and Lincoln opposed the latest proposal to allow Nebraskans to carry concealed weapons without obtaining a state permit and required training, saying Thursday that it was dangerous. “This bill jeopardizes the safety of our city,” said Lincoln Police Chief Teresa Ewins. Omaha Chief Todd Schmaderer told members of the […] The post Omaha, Lincoln police chiefs call ‘constitutional carry’ of concealed weapons dangerous appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
OMAHA, NE
klin.com

Fire Causes $200,000 Damage At Lincoln Recycling Business

Damage is estimated at $200-thousand after a fire at a metal recycling facility near 1st and West P Street Wednesday afternoon. LFR Captain Nancy Crist says the fire broke out around 3:30 p.m at American Metal Recycling. “When crews arrived they found a vehicle on fire inside a crushing recycling...
LINCOLN, NE
1011now.com

Crypto needs cheap energy. It found a whole bunch in Nebraska.

KEARNEY, Neb. (Flatwater Free Press) - On an 11-acre plot in Kearney sit dozens of what look like shipping containers. Inside the metal boxes are racks and racks of computers. Thousands of them, solving complicated math equations ‘round the clock. Here on the outskirts of town, wedged between a...
KEARNEY, NE
News Channel Nebraska

More winter weather on the way for northern Nebraska

NORFOLK, Neb. – More snow could be on the way for northern Nebraska. A winter storm watch has been issued for 14 different Nebraska counties this weekend. The watch takes hold Friday evening and remains in effect until Saturday afternoon. The weather is expected to cover a patch of...
NEBRASKA STATE
News Channel Nebraska

War and cattle: How one Nebraskan made it from two tours in Ramadi to ranching in the Sandhills

Garrett Dwyer runs about 500 head of Hereford and Angus cattle on his Bartlett ranch on the east edge of the Sandhills. The land he’s on today has been in his family since 1894, when his great-great grandfather homesteaded the place. Dwyer, who grew up here with his three sisters, is now the fifth generation in his family to ranch this land.
NEBRASKA STATE
KETV.com

'We've received complaints': City of Omaha building demolition list of deteriorating properties

OMAHA, Neb. — Three vacant homes around Omaha are up for demolition with a combined $76,499 price tag. City planning director Dave Fanslau says the Planning Department is building a list of other homes receiving complaints, which they'll work through, and then offer bids for demolition. Homeowners can submit complaints of vacant and deteriorating properties to the city.
OMAHA, NE

