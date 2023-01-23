Read full article on original website
local fan
4d ago
This is because new and very expensive apartments are being constructed all over this city. The plot twist is that the homeless population is growing because people can’t find affordable housing. Landlords also discriminate against people who use Section 8, encouraging further homelessness. Lincoln need to do better for the people in this city who don’t have a strong political voice. Everyone deserves a home.
Reply
3
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Nebraska Football putting full-court press on five-star QB Dylan RaiolaThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football visiting four-star Missouri OT on FridayThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
From Rock Salt to Beet Juice: How Some American Cities Use Beet Juice to Fight Snow During WinterNew York CultureMinneapolis, MN
Nebraska Football visiting five-star St. Louis WR on ThursdayThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Jeremiah Charles commits to HuskersThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Related
klin.com
NDOL’s Lincoln Services Move to 1330 N St
Services from the Nebraska Department of Labor (NDOL) for workers in the Lincoln area have moved to 1330 N Street, Suite A, as of Friday, Jan. 27. The move comes on the heels of the American Job Center of Lancaster and Saunders Counties moving to the same location. “The new...
klkntv.com
Crews begin tearing down historic Gold’s Building in downtown Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The partial demolition of the historic Gold’s Building in downtown Lincoln has begun. The building, which has stood at the corner near 11th and O Streets since 1924, is being redeveloped to “maintain habitability.”. According to the city’s redevelopment plan, the rehabilitated building...
Giant Landmand Golf Club Is Nebraska’s Best Gift to the Plains Golfer [VIDEO]
Golf adventurers are just 90 minutes away from one of the newest and biggest golf courses. Bring your endurance and stamina to play the newest golf course in the Husker state. Tucked into the northeast corner of Nebraska and carved out of 580 acres of prime plains farmland, Landmand Golf Club is said to be nearly four times the size of an average course, according to Golf.com.
Nebraska lawmakers propose disability, racial impact statements for certain legislation
LINCOLN — Most legislation in the Nebraska Legislature includes a fiscal impact statement, a process two lawmakers encouraged the body’s Executive Board on Friday to expand to disability and racial impact statements for certain legislation. Legislative Bill 39 and Legislative Bill 54, introduced by State Sens. Carol Blood of Bellevue and Terrell McKinney of Omaha, respectively, […] The post Nebraska lawmakers propose disability, racial impact statements for certain legislation appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
WOWT
Omaha nonprofit speaks against LB258
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Over the last decade, officials with Project Extra Mile noticed a decrease in the number of underage youth getting caught up in alcohol use. Now, they say the pandemic has reversed that trend. “Since the pandemic, it’s really increased because of isolation and not having school,...
doniphanherald.com
Bill in Nebraska Legislature exempting diapers from sales tax finds support
With the youngest of his four children just finishing potty training, Sen. John Cavanaugh of Omaha knows first-hand just how many diapers a small child can go through in a week. So he has sympathy with the 1 in 3 Nebraska families who struggle to afford enough diapers to keep...
WOWT
Omaha trucking company finds creative way to deal with worker shortage
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Like most industries nationwide, trucking is facing a worker shortage. Truck drivers are in high demand and in short supply. So Hill Bros. Transportation in Omaha took matters into its own hands and created its own driving school. Amber Floyd is a recent graduate of Pro-Fleet,...
KETV.com
Weekend snow chances, dangerous cold forecast for Nebraska, Iowa
OMAHA, Neb. — Winter weather returns to eastern Nebraska and western Iowa this weekend. After a windy and mild Friday, light snow will move in north of the Omaha metro area overnight Friday into Saturday. A winter weather advisory has been issued for Nebraska and Iowa counties to the...
NebraskaTV
Nebraska Gov. Jim Pillen appoints new Nebraska State Fire Marshal
LINCOLN, Neb. — Nebraska Gov. Jim Pillen has announced he is appointing Scott Cordes as the next Nebraska State Fire Marshal. Cordes will replace Shane Hunter, who stepped down due to personal health issues. "Scott will work hard to cut regulatory burdens on our volunteer fire departments and paramedics,"...
Omaha, Lincoln police chiefs call ‘constitutional carry’ of concealed weapons dangerous
LINCOLN — Police chiefs from Omaha and Lincoln opposed the latest proposal to allow Nebraskans to carry concealed weapons without obtaining a state permit and required training, saying Thursday that it was dangerous. “This bill jeopardizes the safety of our city,” said Lincoln Police Chief Teresa Ewins. Omaha Chief Todd Schmaderer told members of the […] The post Omaha, Lincoln police chiefs call ‘constitutional carry’ of concealed weapons dangerous appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
klin.com
Fire Causes $200,000 Damage At Lincoln Recycling Business
Damage is estimated at $200-thousand after a fire at a metal recycling facility near 1st and West P Street Wednesday afternoon. LFR Captain Nancy Crist says the fire broke out around 3:30 p.m at American Metal Recycling. “When crews arrived they found a vehicle on fire inside a crushing recycling...
1011now.com
Crypto needs cheap energy. It found a whole bunch in Nebraska.
KEARNEY, Neb. (Flatwater Free Press) - On an 11-acre plot in Kearney sit dozens of what look like shipping containers. Inside the metal boxes are racks and racks of computers. Thousands of them, solving complicated math equations ‘round the clock. Here on the outskirts of town, wedged between a...
WOWT
Thursday Jan. 26 COVID-19 update: Baby boy among 6 recent Douglas County deaths
(WOWT) - Below are today’s updates from data reports on new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported by health officials across Nebraska and western Iowa. Keep scrolling to find a vaccination clinic near you. Nebraska data snapshot. The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services provides COVID-19 data updates...
KETV.com
'That's when I got the worst feeling': Omaha woman shares personal story of abortion
OMAHA, Neb. — Proposals to increase abortion restrictions in Nebraska send the legislature into gridlock. With tempers running short, opponents extended debate even though they likely lack the votes to stop the legislation from moving forward. They'll resume their attempt again in the morning to derail LB626, the bill...
klkntv.com
License plate shortage in Nebraska could give two vehicles the same plate number
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Nebraskans looking to update their license plates may have to wait a little longer in certain parts. Supply chain problems appear to be preventing the timely shipment of license plates in at least a dozen counties, according to the Platte County Treasurer’s Office. The...
News Channel Nebraska
More winter weather on the way for northern Nebraska
NORFOLK, Neb. – More snow could be on the way for northern Nebraska. A winter storm watch has been issued for 14 different Nebraska counties this weekend. The watch takes hold Friday evening and remains in effect until Saturday afternoon. The weather is expected to cover a patch of...
News Channel Nebraska
War and cattle: How one Nebraskan made it from two tours in Ramadi to ranching in the Sandhills
Garrett Dwyer runs about 500 head of Hereford and Angus cattle on his Bartlett ranch on the east edge of the Sandhills. The land he’s on today has been in his family since 1894, when his great-great grandfather homesteaded the place. Dwyer, who grew up here with his three sisters, is now the fifth generation in his family to ranch this land.
Nebraska lawmaker again pushes no-permit conceal carry
A Nebraska lawmaker is taking another shot at trying to pass a bill that would not only allow people to carry concealed handguns without a permit, it would prohibit the state's cities and counties from issuing local laws to do so within their borders.
klkntv.com
Lincoln, Grand Island casinos brought in $2.8 million in tax revenue in 2022
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Nebraska keeps raking in the tax dollars from its two casinos. The Nebraska Racing and Gaming Commission on Tuesday released its final monthly gaming tax report for 2022. The report was the first that included the Grand Island Casino & Resort, which opened on Dec....
KETV.com
'We've received complaints': City of Omaha building demolition list of deteriorating properties
OMAHA, Neb. — Three vacant homes around Omaha are up for demolition with a combined $76,499 price tag. City planning director Dave Fanslau says the Planning Department is building a list of other homes receiving complaints, which they'll work through, and then offer bids for demolition. Homeowners can submit complaints of vacant and deteriorating properties to the city.
Comments / 4