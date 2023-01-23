ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Current Wrestling Champion Dies

Tragic news has struck the world of professional wrestling with the word that one of wrestling's biggest stars has lost his life at the age of 38. Celebrity entertainment outlet TMZ, which is known for breaking the news of many deaths of famous people around the world, broke the news of the death of legendary wrestler Jay Briscoe, who has tragically died in a car crash at the age of 38.
Spoiler On Big Name Set For Tonight’s WWE Smackdown

The Royal Rumble is tomorrow night and WWE is pulling out all the stops for tonight’s Smackdown, with a big name set to appear in Laredo. According to PWInsider, Brock Lesnar is scheduled for tonight’s episode. It’s unknown if he will also appear in the Rumble. Lesnar...
Women’s Title Match, Tag Tourney Finals Set for Next Week’s WWE Smackdown

WWE has announced matches for next week’s episode of Smackdown, including a Women’s Championship match and more. The company announced the following matches for next week’s show, which airs Friday night on FOX:. * Smackdown Women’s Championship Match: Charlotte Flair vs. Sonya Deville. * Smackdown Tag...
Updated WWE Royal Rumble Card

WWE has an updated card for the Royal Rumble after this week’s episode of Smackdown. You can see the full lineup below for the show, which takes place tomorrow in San Antonio and airs live on Peacock and WWE Network:. * Men’s Royal Rumble Match: Kofi Kingston, Santos Escobar,...
Updated Lineup For Impact No Surrender

Impact Wrestling has an updated lineup for No Surrender following this week’s show. The promotion has the following matches set for the event, which air lives on February 24th on Impact! Plus, YouTube for IMPACT Ultimate Insiders and FITE:. * Impact World Championship Match: Josh Alexander vs. Rich Swann.
411’s This is Awesome Report: Most Awesome Royal Rumble Moments

-Since it is Royal Rumble season here is a plug for my latest Retro Review (Royal Rumble 1996). This is Awesome has returned with season two and fittingly this episode is all about The Royal Rumble. For many this is their favorite show of the year. This should be fun! Let’s get to it!
Matches Set For Next Week’s AEW Dynamite

AEW has announced new matches for next week’s Dynamite, including a TNT Championship match and more. The company announced the following updated card for next week’s show, which airs live on Wednesday on TBS:. * TNT Championship No Holds Barred Match: Darby Allin vs. Samoa Joe. * Bryan...
Two Matches Set For Next Week’s Impact Wrestling

The Bullet Club will be in action on next week’s Impact Wrestling. Impact announced the following matches on tonight’s show for next week’s episode, which airs Thursday on AXS TV:. * Bullet Club (Ace Austin & Chris Bey) vs. KUSHIDA & Kevin Knight. * Gisele Shaw vs....
Charlotte Flair Wanted To Be Part of Ric Flair’s Last Match

During an appearance on The Today Show, Charlotte Flair noted that she wanted to take part in Ric Flair’s Last Match. While she was reported to be backstage, she didn’t have a role on the show itself. Here are highlights:. On what it takes to win the Royal...
Lineup For Tonight’s WWE Smackdown: Kevin Owens Battles Solo Sikoa

Tonight’s episode of WWE Smackdown is the go-home show for the Royal Rumble and will also feature Kevin Owens vs. Solo Sikoa. The lineup includes:. * Smackdown Tag Team Tournament Semifinals: Drew McIntyre & Sheamus vs. Hit Row. * Smackdown Tag Team Tournament Semifinals: Legado del Fantasma vs. Imperium.
WWE Reportedly Made Major Changes to Women’s Title Programs Heading Into Royal Rumble

– Fightful Select reports that WWE made some significant changes to its women’s title programs for the first quarter of this year, including the WWE Royal Rumble 2023 event. According to the report, the SmackDown Women’s title match between Ronda Rousey and Raquel Rodriguez that took place on the December 30 episode of SmackDown was originally slated to take place one month later at the Royal Rumble event itself.
Kenny Omega Reportedly Dealing With A Visa Issue

Kenny Omega won the AEW trios titles two weeks ago but has not appeared on AEW TV since. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that the reason Omega has not been on television is due to a visa issue. He reportedly wanted to be at this past Wednesday’s Dynamite due to his love of Jay Briscoe, but couldn’t.
Booker T Makes His Predictions For the Royal Rumble Matches

Booker T has weighed in on his predictions for the men’s and women’s Royal Rumble match this weekend. The WWE Hall of Famer discussed Saturday’s PPV on yesterday’s episode of The Hall of Fame podcast, and highlights are below (per Wrestling Inc):. On his prediction for...
Two New Matches Added to NJPW Battle In the Valley

NJPW has added a Strong Tag Team Championship match and more to their Battle In the Valley show. The company announced on Wedensday that the Motor City Machine Guns will defend their titles against the West Coast Wrecking Crew at the February 18th event. In addition, an eight-man tag team match will see KUSHIDA, Kevin Knight, Volador Jr. and The DKC face Rocky Romero, Josh Alexander, Mascara Dorada and Adrian Quest.
LA Knight Says He Had ‘Residual Heat’ When He Returned to WWE, Talks Pitch Black Match

LA Knight made his return to WWE in 2021, and he acknowledges that he had “residual heat” when he returned. Knight recently spoke with Sports Illustrated ahead of his Pitch Black match with Bray Wyatt at the Royal Rumble and said that when he returned to the company, he had some tension over his conflicts in his past WWE run with then-head coach Bill DeMott. You can check out some highlights from the discussion below:

