Read full article on original website
Related
Current Wrestling Champion Dies
Tragic news has struck the world of professional wrestling with the word that one of wrestling's biggest stars has lost his life at the age of 38. Celebrity entertainment outlet TMZ, which is known for breaking the news of many deaths of famous people around the world, broke the news of the death of legendary wrestler Jay Briscoe, who has tragically died in a car crash at the age of 38.
411mania.com
Spoiler On Big Name Set For Tonight’s WWE Smackdown
The Royal Rumble is tomorrow night and WWE is pulling out all the stops for tonight’s Smackdown, with a big name set to appear in Laredo. According to PWInsider, Brock Lesnar is scheduled for tonight’s episode. It’s unknown if he will also appear in the Rumble. Lesnar...
411mania.com
Women’s Title Match, Tag Tourney Finals Set for Next Week’s WWE Smackdown
WWE has announced matches for next week’s episode of Smackdown, including a Women’s Championship match and more. The company announced the following matches for next week’s show, which airs Friday night on FOX:. * Smackdown Women’s Championship Match: Charlotte Flair vs. Sonya Deville. * Smackdown Tag...
411mania.com
Updated WWE Royal Rumble Card
WWE has an updated card for the Royal Rumble after this week’s episode of Smackdown. You can see the full lineup below for the show, which takes place tomorrow in San Antonio and airs live on Peacock and WWE Network:. * Men’s Royal Rumble Match: Kofi Kingston, Santos Escobar,...
411mania.com
Updated Lineup For Impact No Surrender
Impact Wrestling has an updated lineup for No Surrender following this week’s show. The promotion has the following matches set for the event, which air lives on February 24th on Impact! Plus, YouTube for IMPACT Ultimate Insiders and FITE:. * Impact World Championship Match: Josh Alexander vs. Rich Swann.
411mania.com
411’s This is Awesome Report: Most Awesome Royal Rumble Moments
-Since it is Royal Rumble season here is a plug for my latest Retro Review (Royal Rumble 1996). This is Awesome has returned with season two and fittingly this episode is all about The Royal Rumble. For many this is their favorite show of the year. This should be fun! Let’s get to it!
411mania.com
Impact News: Main Event For Tonight’s Impact Wrestling, Classic Episodes Added To Impact! Plus
– A new report has revealed the main event for tonight’s episode of Impact Wrestling. According to PWInsider the #1 Contender’s elimination match between Rich Swann, Moose, Eddie Edwards, Rhino, Chris Sabin, and Sami Callihan will be the headliner for the show. Impact airs tonight on AXS TV.
411mania.com
Matches Set For Next Week’s AEW Dynamite
AEW has announced new matches for next week’s Dynamite, including a TNT Championship match and more. The company announced the following updated card for next week’s show, which airs live on Wednesday on TBS:. * TNT Championship No Holds Barred Match: Darby Allin vs. Samoa Joe. * Bryan...
411mania.com
Two Matches Set For Next Week’s Impact Wrestling
The Bullet Club will be in action on next week’s Impact Wrestling. Impact announced the following matches on tonight’s show for next week’s episode, which airs Thursday on AXS TV:. * Bullet Club (Ace Austin & Chris Bey) vs. KUSHIDA & Kevin Knight. * Gisele Shaw vs....
411mania.com
Charlotte Flair Wanted To Be Part of Ric Flair’s Last Match
During an appearance on The Today Show, Charlotte Flair noted that she wanted to take part in Ric Flair’s Last Match. While she was reported to be backstage, she didn’t have a role on the show itself. Here are highlights:. On what it takes to win the Royal...
411mania.com
Lineup For Tonight’s WWE Smackdown: Kevin Owens Battles Solo Sikoa
Tonight’s episode of WWE Smackdown is the go-home show for the Royal Rumble and will also feature Kevin Owens vs. Solo Sikoa. The lineup includes:. * Smackdown Tag Team Tournament Semifinals: Drew McIntyre & Sheamus vs. Hit Row. * Smackdown Tag Team Tournament Semifinals: Legado del Fantasma vs. Imperium.
411mania.com
Willow Nightingale Responds To Critics Of Women Wrestlers Bleeding and Doing Hardcore Matches
On a recent edition of The Sessions, AEW wrestler Willow Nightingale stopped by. One topic of discussion was the recent street fight featuring Willow and Ruby Soho vs Tay Conti and Anna Jay, and some of the negative online respond towards women wrestlers bleeding and doing hardcore matches. Highlights follow:
411mania.com
WWE Reportedly Made Major Changes to Women’s Title Programs Heading Into Royal Rumble
– Fightful Select reports that WWE made some significant changes to its women’s title programs for the first quarter of this year, including the WWE Royal Rumble 2023 event. According to the report, the SmackDown Women’s title match between Ronda Rousey and Raquel Rodriguez that took place on the December 30 episode of SmackDown was originally slated to take place one month later at the Royal Rumble event itself.
411mania.com
Kenny Omega Reportedly Dealing With A Visa Issue
Kenny Omega won the AEW trios titles two weeks ago but has not appeared on AEW TV since. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that the reason Omega has not been on television is due to a visa issue. He reportedly wanted to be at this past Wednesday’s Dynamite due to his love of Jay Briscoe, but couldn’t.
411mania.com
WWE News: Becky Lynch on Kelly Clarkson, Raquel Rodriguez’ After The Bell, Royal Rumble Done Footage, More
– Becky Lynch will be appearing on today’s broadcast of The Kelly Clarkson Show to talk Royal Rumble topics and more, and was featured in a preview excerpt from the interview on their YouTube channel, described as:. “I thought professional wrestling would get me on the straight and narrow.”...
411mania.com
Will Ospreay Looks Back at His ‘Very Intense’ 2022, Wants NJPW To Be the #1 Company In Wrestling
Will Ospreay recently reflected on his 2022, and named putting NJPW back on top as a goal for the coming year. Ospreay spoke with Tokyo Sports for a new interview and talked about his loss to Kenny Omega at Wrestle Kingdom 17, his goals for 2023 and more. A few excerpts are below:
411mania.com
Booker T Makes His Predictions For the Royal Rumble Matches
Booker T has weighed in on his predictions for the men’s and women’s Royal Rumble match this weekend. The WWE Hall of Famer discussed Saturday’s PPV on yesterday’s episode of The Hall of Fame podcast, and highlights are below (per Wrestling Inc):. On his prediction for...
411mania.com
Two New Matches Added to NJPW Battle In the Valley
NJPW has added a Strong Tag Team Championship match and more to their Battle In the Valley show. The company announced on Wedensday that the Motor City Machine Guns will defend their titles against the West Coast Wrecking Crew at the February 18th event. In addition, an eight-man tag team match will see KUSHIDA, Kevin Knight, Volador Jr. and The DKC face Rocky Romero, Josh Alexander, Mascara Dorada and Adrian Quest.
411mania.com
LA Knight Says He Had ‘Residual Heat’ When He Returned to WWE, Talks Pitch Black Match
LA Knight made his return to WWE in 2021, and he acknowledges that he had “residual heat” when he returned. Knight recently spoke with Sports Illustrated ahead of his Pitch Black match with Bray Wyatt at the Royal Rumble and said that when he returned to the company, he had some tension over his conflicts in his past WWE run with then-head coach Bill DeMott. You can check out some highlights from the discussion below:
411mania.com
Ric Flair Says He & John Cena Congratulating Charlotte On Title Record Would Draw Big Numbers
Ric Flair has an idea to get WWE Raw to 2.3 million viewers: have him and John Cena congratulate Charlotte Flair on her 16th title reign. Flair weighed in on the topic in his To Be the Man podcast, and you can see some highlights below (per Fightful):. On the...
Comments / 0