Metro News
Residents begin recovery process after Regal Apartments fire
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Those who lived at the Regal Apartments in Charleston did not wake up in their own bed Thursday morning. Several mattresses were covered in ash in the rubble that was left behind from Wednesday’s fire. Joshua Williams, a city of Charleston refuse employee, was driving...
Metro News
Fatal fires under investigation in Shinnston, Oak Hill
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The state Fire Marshal’s Office said two people died in separate fires that last two days in the Mountain State. A 74-year-old woman died in a Thursday night blaze on 3rd Street in Shinnston. Shinnston Fire Chief Donnie Lindsey said units from found the front...
Metro News
Fire leads to demolition of Charleston apartment building
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Nearly three dozen people are homeless and a Charleston apartment building just a few blocks from the state capitol is no more following a Wednesday afternoon fire. Crews began to knock down the four-story Regal Apartment building in the 1400 block of Kanawha Blvd. in Charleston...
Metro News
Charities work to fulfill needs of fire victims in Charleston
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Around 80 people who formerly lived in the Regal Apartments in Charleston are now in the process of rebuilding their lives. A fire at the building destroyed the structure and everything inside this week. For those who lived there, all of their worldly possessions were lost...
Metro News
UPDATE: I-64 reopens at Cross Lanes following Kanawha County crash
UPDATE 10:45 a.m. — All lanes have reopened. CROSS LANES, W.Va. — Traffic was being diverted off busy I-64 west of Charleston Wednesday morning following a wreck near Cross Lanes. A pair of tractor trailers crashed at about 1:15 a.m. in the westbound lanes. Westbound traffic is being...
Metro News
Kanawha County mourns the death of Priscilla Haden
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Kanawha County resident Priscilla Haden, a former educator and president of the state Board of Education, has died. Haden, the wife of the late U.S. District Judge Charles Haden, had a distinguished public career in her own right. She served on the Kanawha County Board of...
Metro News
Four men charged in Huntington murder, three in custody
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — Four Kanawha County men have been charged in connection with a Nov. 30, 2022 murder in Huntington. Huntington police allege the four killed Christopher Johnson. His body was found near 18th Street and 9th Avenue. He had been shot. Police arrested three of the four men...
Metro News
State Police raid Logan coffee shop
LOGAN, W.Va. — Crime scene investigators from the West Virginia State Police are executing a search warrant inside the Hot Cup coffee shop in Logan this afternoon. Authorities have not indicated what they are looking for inside the business, other than to say it is a crime scene. An...
Metro News
George Washington bounces back from first loss with 68-36 win at Parkersburg
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. — Winners of 12 straight games to start the season, George Washington’s boys basketball team suffered its first loss Tuesday at South Charleston. With a quick turnaround Thursday at Parkersburg, veteran Patriots’ head coach Rick Greene was eager to see his team’s response to its first setback.
Metro News
Can Steve Williams Give WV Democrats Hope?
Steve Williams talks like a man who is running for Governor. The Huntington Mayor told me in a text recently, “It’s on the table for active consideration.” That is cautious, but later in an interview with me he sounded like he is running, citing the fact that after three terms he is prohibited from running again.
Metro News
Spring Valley secures another impressive victory, 65-52 over Cabell Midland
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — With each game, Spring Valley continues to post results that suggest the Timberwolves could be a significant contender for the Class AAAA championship. SVHS led nearly wire-to-wire in a 65-52 win over sectional rival Cabell Midland Friday evening. The Timberwolves (15-2) surged ahead quickly in the...
Metro News
ULM stuns Marshall in double overtime, 86-82
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – Marshall held leads late in regulation and the first overtime, but couldn’t hold them. Louisiana Monroe got the lead late in the second overtime, held it and knocked off the Thundering Herd, 86-82, in Sun Belt Conference play Thursday night in front of 4,931 stunned fans at Cam Henderson Center.
Metro News
Marshall set for first meeting with Warhawks
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — Marshall’s five-game winning streak is on the line Thursday night at the Henderson Center as the Thundering Herd plays host to Louisiana Monroe. The first-time opponents tips off at 7 pm and can be seen on ESPN+. Marshall (17-4, 6-2) is in a three-way tie...
