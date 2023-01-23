Read full article on original website
9News
Rock Canyon's Mac Terry wins the 9NEWS Swag Chain
LITTLETON, Colo. — Mac Terry has been called 'the golden boy'. The Jaguar sunk the game-winner for #1 Rock Canyon in epic fashion. That earned him the 9NEWS Swag Chain as the Colorado high school athlete of the week. As Scotty Gange was showcasing the Canyon Crazies student section...
9News
DU hockey shuts out rival Colorado College in Gold Pan game at Ball Arena
DENVER — Goaltender Magnus Chrona stopped all 23 shots he faced, and the No. 5 Denver Pioneers hockey team defeated the Colorado College Tigers 2-0 on Friday night in front of a crowd of 17,952 at Ball Arena. The game at the home of the Colorado Avalanche was the...
9News
A look into the biggest campaign funds in the Denver mayor's race
The top fundraiser in the race for Denver Mayor has one big donor... himself. Some other candidates aren't too far behind, and fair election funds are helping out.
9News
Denver Gazette Forecast: Thursday, January 26
Thursday Forecast by 9NEWS Meteorologist Kathy Sabine: Partly to mostly sunny and not as cold! Light winds, high 36; partly cloudy overnight, low 21.
9News
More Xcel answers, from us to you; Next with Kyle Clark full show (1/25/23)
The race for Denver mayor shrinks by almost half, with a major endorsement dropping tonight. - We took your Xcel billing questions to the state regulators.
9News
7 new Red Rocks concerts announced
DENVER — Red Rocks Amphitheatre may have just ended its season, but the legendary venue is already looking ahead to 2023. Beck & Phoenix, Big Thief & Lucinda Williams, Gary Clark Jr. & Allen Stone, Zach Bryan, Nate Bargatze, and Black Tiger Sex Machine have announced concerts at the venue.
Man found guilty in double shooting in Aurora
AURORA, Colo. — A man charged with a shooting that injured his wife and stepfather at a senior living center in Aurora in April 2022 was found guilty. Fermin Bonsell, 35, was convicted on three counts of attempted second-degree murder, first-degree assault with a deadly weapon causing serious bodily injury and second-degree assault with a deadly weapon causing injury.
9News
Douglas County has new messaging on how to handle homelessness
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. — Douglas County is trying to tell people that handouts don't help when it comes to those experiencing homelessness. They're trying to get people to donate to nonprofits instead, saying public safety is a big concern. Douglas County Sheriff Darren Weekly and Republican County Commissioner Abe...
9News
RAW: Family of man killed on Christmas Day in Thornton asks for tips in the case
The son of Manuel Osvaldo Jacquez-Machado spoke at a news conference Friday. Jacquez-Machado was beaten to death Dec. 25 outside Thirsty's Sports Pub.
