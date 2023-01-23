ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

9News

Rock Canyon's Mac Terry wins the 9NEWS Swag Chain

LITTLETON, Colo. — Mac Terry has been called 'the golden boy'. The Jaguar sunk the game-winner for #1 Rock Canyon in epic fashion. That earned him the 9NEWS Swag Chain as the Colorado high school athlete of the week. As Scotty Gange was showcasing the Canyon Crazies student section...
HIGHLANDS RANCH, CO
9News

7 new Red Rocks concerts announced

DENVER — Red Rocks Amphitheatre may have just ended its season, but the legendary venue is already looking ahead to 2023. Beck & Phoenix, Big Thief & Lucinda Williams, Gary Clark Jr. & Allen Stone, Zach Bryan, Nate Bargatze, and Black Tiger Sex Machine have announced concerts at the venue.
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

Man found guilty in double shooting in Aurora

AURORA, Colo. — A man charged with a shooting that injured his wife and stepfather at a senior living center in Aurora in April 2022 was found guilty. Fermin Bonsell, 35, was convicted on three counts of attempted second-degree murder, first-degree assault with a deadly weapon causing serious bodily injury and second-degree assault with a deadly weapon causing injury.
AURORA, CO
9News

Douglas County has new messaging on how to handle homelessness

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. — Douglas County is trying to tell people that handouts don't help when it comes to those experiencing homelessness. They're trying to get people to donate to nonprofits instead, saying public safety is a big concern. Douglas County Sheriff Darren Weekly and Republican County Commissioner Abe...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, CO

