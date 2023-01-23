Read full article on original website
'The Young and the Restless' Spoilers: Sally Confesses---Billy And Adam Fight -- Jeremy And Diane Kiss
The Young and the Restless (Y&R) spoilers for the week of January 16 tease that Sally Spectra (Courtney Hope) will finally come clean about being pregnant with Nick Newman (Joshua Morrow). She Knows Soaps reports that Billy Abbott (Jason Thompson) and Adam Newman (Mark Grossman) will get into a showdown over Chelsea Lawson (Melissa Claire Egan).
The Downfall of General Hospital’s Carly Leaves Laura Wright All Fired Up
And this is why the ABC soap actress is a Daytime Emmy Award winner. It’s been months — and months — since General Hospital’s Carly learned the truth, that Nina was Willow’s mother. And now, after doing her damnedest to keep Harmony’s deathbed secret, including heading off Drew’s attempts at uncovering the truth at every turn, she finally revealed the big paternity secret.
Bold and the Beautiful Spoilers: Finn’s News Stuns The Logan Sisters
Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease moments of shock and rising emotions as the news about Dollar Bill Spencer’s blackmail plot spreads like wildfire. Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) and Katie (Heather Tom) are quite curious about all the She-Devil goings-on. It’s all very disheartening and confusing, and they want answers. They won’t have to wait long. They’ll hear it all from Finn (Tanner Novlan) before the day is done.
Is Hunter King Returning to ‘The Young and the Restless’?
Former 'The Young and the Restless' star Hunter King opens up about the possibility of returning to the show as Summer Newman.
Bold & Beautiful Game-Changer: Bill’s Next Step Could Spell the End of an Era for Ridge
The dressmaker may be on his way to being — gasp — out of style. Regular readers know that we have had capital-T Thoughts about what The Bold and the Beautiful has been doing with Bill. (Read ’em here.) We’ve been confused. Concerned. Perturbed, even. But then it hit us like a ton of bricks: The show must be sinking Don Diamont’s character to such a low, only to turn around and raise him back up.
This Is the Young and the Restless Couple We’ve Waited Decades For
Danny Romallotti returned to The Young and the Restless in order to spend Christmas with his son, Daniel Romalotti, and quickly reconnected with ex-wife Phyllis Summers, as well as old friends like Lauren Fenmore and Michael Baldwin. Young and the Restless: Worth The Wait. Everyone has been asking subtle yet...
The Stunning Young & Restless Twist for Sally’s Baby That Could Turn the Show Upside-Down — Plus, Billy and Lily’s Split Irks Fans
Young & Restless has plenty going on — lots of characters in lots of scenes — and yet nothing really happens. Thoughts on the week:. Unsurprisingly, Devon and Abby hooked up again and it looks as though predictions that they’ll end up living together soonish are right on the nose. They will probably be as boring as all get out together, but maybe there will be a challenge from Elena at some point if Nate keeps bonding with Victoria. Chance, meanwhile, had dinner with Sharon, and I can’t wait to see what kind of heat these two can generate together. Will the writers go there? It’s a risk, as the pairing may find more popularity than the Billy/Chelsea match they’re so keen on.
‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ Speculation: Bill’s Real Shooter Still on the Loose
'The Bold and the Beautiful' could be adding another twist to the famous mystery of who shot Bill Spencer.
After Being Fired From General Hospital, Steve Burton Is Back In A Familiar New Role
Ok soap fans, Harris Michaels is back in Salem! Steve Burton reprises his first ever daytime TV role and first Days of Our Lives character, playing the secretive Harris Michaels.
'Sister Wives' Alum Gets Married Amid Kody Brown Divorce Drama
While it would seem the Sister Wives world is in shambles currently, filled with drama and emotions all around, a recent development still injects happiness for the family. According to InTouch Weekly, Sister Wives alum Logan Brown walked down the aisle back in October. The couple had been waiting, with five years passing since the couple was engaged.
Is Steffy Leaving ‘The Bold and the Beautiful’?
'The Bold and the Beautiful' heroine Steffy Forrester is a popular character from the CBS soap opera.
GH Spoilers For January 5: Another Death Stuns Port Charles
GH spoilers for Thursday, January 5, 2023, reveal another sad tragedy, defending the indefensible, desperate moves for help, and so much more. You won’t want to miss an emotional moment of this new episode. GH Spoilers Highlights: Britt’s Friends And Family Mourn. Liesl Obrecht (Kathleen Gati) can hardly...
Bold & Beautiful’s Master Plan for Bill Will Make You Shudder
If you think what’s happened thus far has been shocking… wait. Bold & Beautiful knocked viewers for as big a loop as Bill’s family and friends with the reveal that he was in bed with Sheila, so to speak. But from where we’re sitting, that’s going to soon look like it was the mere calm before the storm. Why? Because of what it now says about Bill.
Will Kimberly McCullough return to General Hospital for the Nurses Ball ?
It's been 3 years since General Hospital held the annual Nurses Ball which is scheduled for the first week in April 2023. Fans are wondering if Kimberly McCullough will reprise her role as Robin Scorpio Drake but at this point, nothing has been revealed. McCullough began on the ABC soap as a seven-year-old and viewers watched her grow up on the screen and still think fondly of her. The actress has been directing in recent years but she did return during the memorial service for Sean Donnelly (John Reilly).
The Bold and the Beautiful Pre-February sweeps: Dollar Bill risks all for Shelia
Spoilers for The Bold and the Beautiful indicate that pre-February sweeps will bring more of this new version of Dollar Bill Spencer (Don Diamont) that has stunned viewers. Hope Logan Spencer (Annika Noelle) will tell Liam Spencer all the details about Bill blackmailing Steffy Forrester Finn (Jackie Wood) into keeping silent and not pressing charges against Sheila Carter (Kimberlin Brown) and Liam will share the news with Wyatt Spencer (Darin Brookes).
A Dying Marlena Tells Her Husband John Black She Wants To Go Home
On today’s Days of our Lives, John Black isn’t amused when Marlena, like Kate before her, insists on being taken back home to die. In addition to John’s reaction to Marlena’s want for a change of address, Kristen DiMera’s (Stacy Haiduk) flight from justice was stymied — no thanks to EJ (Dan Feuerriegel), who would have happily let his sister make tracks with Rachel. Now, let’s dig a little deeper into what exactly happened.
SheKnows
General Hospital’s Sonny Just Handed Nina What She Needs to Destroy Carly Once and For All! But What Comes Next?
What happens next will change several lives forever!. For months, General Hospital‘s Carly has been telling one lie after another in an effort to prevent anyone from finding out that Nina is Willow’s biological mother. But now, it looks as if both lives and relationships will be on the line as Nina discovers a shocking secret which could change everything.
'The Bold and the Beautiful' Spoilers: Thorsten Kaye 's Future As Ridge Forrester Is Uncertain, Rumors Of His Exit
The Bold and the Beautiful (B&B) spoilers tease that there are rumors of Thorsten Kaye's exit as Ridge Forrester on the CBS soap opera. She Knows Soaps reported that while Kaye is taking a break from filming at the moment, he will return in the coming weeks.
Y&R Spoilers Speculation: Diane Will Break Up Kyle and Summer
Y&R spoilers showed Summer Newman Abbott lamenting that Diane Jenkins was damaging her marriage to Kyle Abbott. Is this something the young couple can overcome, or will it be more than either is willing to work through?. Y&R Spoilers: Strong Enough. Nothing can break up “Skyle,” 7% of you feel...
General Hospital viewers will see a dark side of Cameron Webber
On General Hospital one of the nicest people in Port Charles has been Cameron Webber but this is about to change. Spoilers tease that Cam may soon realize the real reason Josslyn Jacks (Eden McCoy broke up with him and express his outrage. He knows that Dex Heller (Evan Hofler) has been hanging around Joss and Spencer Cassadine ( Nicholas Chaves) even suggested Dex is the reason Joss broke up with Cameron.
