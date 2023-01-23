Read full article on original website
Austin Theory Didn’t Know Vince McMahon Would Have A Match At Wrestlemania Until The Day Before
In an interview with Busted Open Radio (via Fightful), Austin Theory revealed he didn’t know Vince McMahon would have a match at Wrestlemania 38 until the night before. He also spoke about how his onscreen pairing with McMahon began. McMahon had a surprise match at night two of Wrestlemania, defeating Pat McAfee after McAfee beat Theory.
Updated WWE Royal Rumble Card
WWE has an updated card for the Royal Rumble after this week’s episode of Smackdown. You can see the full lineup below for the show, which takes place tomorrow in San Antonio and airs live on Peacock and WWE Network:. * Men’s Royal Rumble Match: Kofi Kingston, Santos Escobar,...
Updated Lineup For Impact No Surrender
Impact Wrestling has an updated lineup for No Surrender following this week’s show. The promotion has the following matches set for the event, which air lives on February 24th on Impact! Plus, YouTube for IMPACT Ultimate Insiders and FITE:. * Impact World Championship Match: Josh Alexander vs. Rich Swann.
Spoiler On Big Name Set For Tonight’s WWE Smackdown
The Royal Rumble is tomorrow night and WWE is pulling out all the stops for tonight’s Smackdown, with a big name set to appear in Laredo. According to PWInsider, Brock Lesnar is scheduled for tonight’s episode. It’s unknown if he will also appear in the Rumble. Lesnar...
411’s This is Awesome Report: Most Awesome Royal Rumble Moments
-Since it is Royal Rumble season here is a plug for my latest Retro Review (Royal Rumble 1996). This is Awesome has returned with season two and fittingly this episode is all about The Royal Rumble. For many this is their favorite show of the year. This should be fun! Let’s get to it!
Matches Set For Next Week’s AEW Dynamite
AEW has announced new matches for next week’s Dynamite, including a TNT Championship match and more. The company announced the following updated card for next week’s show, which airs live on Wednesday on TBS:. * TNT Championship No Holds Barred Match: Darby Allin vs. Samoa Joe. * Bryan...
Women’s Title Match, Tag Tourney Finals Set for Next Week’s WWE Smackdown
WWE has announced matches for next week’s episode of Smackdown, including a Women’s Championship match and more. The company announced the following matches for next week’s show, which airs Friday night on FOX:. * Smackdown Women’s Championship Match: Charlotte Flair vs. Sonya Deville. * Smackdown Tag...
Note On Why Wardlow Has Not Been on AEW TV Lately
Wardlow lost a match (and his ponytail) to Samoa Joe a month ago but hasn’t been seen on AEW TV since then. According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the reason that Wardlow has not been on TV is because he’s dealing with an injury. The attack from Joe after their match was done to write him off of TV. However, it’s believed he won’t be gone long.
Two New Matches Added to NJPW Battle In the Valley
NJPW has added a Strong Tag Team Championship match and more to their Battle In the Valley show. The company announced on Wedensday that the Motor City Machine Guns will defend their titles against the West Coast Wrecking Crew at the February 18th event. In addition, an eight-man tag team match will see KUSHIDA, Kevin Knight, Volador Jr. and The DKC face Rocky Romero, Josh Alexander, Mascara Dorada and Adrian Quest.
Two Matches Set For Next Week’s Impact Wrestling
The Bullet Club will be in action on next week’s Impact Wrestling. Impact announced the following matches on tonight’s show for next week’s episode, which airs Thursday on AXS TV:. * Bullet Club (Ace Austin & Chris Bey) vs. KUSHIDA & Kevin Knight. * Gisele Shaw vs....
Kenny Omega Reportedly Dealing With A Visa Issue
Kenny Omega won the AEW trios titles two weeks ago but has not appeared on AEW TV since. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that the reason Omega has not been on television is due to a visa issue. He reportedly wanted to be at this past Wednesday’s Dynamite due to his love of Jay Briscoe, but couldn’t.
Hall’s WWE Smackdown Review 1.27.23
It’s the go home show for the Royal Rumble and that means we have some final pushes to make to get us to the big event. In this case, we are probably going to have some more names added to the Royal Rumbles, but there is also a Kevin Owens vs. Solo Sikoa match that will probably involve the Bloodline. Let’s get to it.
Join 411’s Live WWE Smackdown Coverage
Well everyone, this is it. The full on go home show for the Royal Rumble which takes place tomorrow. This is episode of Smackdown is the WWE’s last chance to convince you to watch, and after last years Rumble sucked out loud they need a good one this time around. The tag team tournament continues this week with Drew McIntyre and Sheamus taking on Hit Row, please don’t let it go long, and the much better on paper Legado del Fantasma taking on Imperium. Karrion Kross will battle Rey Mysterio in a bout I’m rather interested in, and Kevin Owens looks to build momentum going into his uWu title shot at the Rumble when he meets Solo Sikoa. Might be as good a time as any to get that first loss on Sikoa’s record, he can still be the badass enforcer but if they run that streak too much the weight of it might limit his options. Brock Lesnar will be here, because reasons, or at least he’s been advertised. A bunch of Rumble related shenanigans will likely take place as well. Anyway that’s the preamble, let’s get to the action.
Prince Nana Reveals Which Wrestler He Wants In The Embassy, Remembers Jimmy Rave
On a recent edition of AEW Unrestricted, the head of The Embassy, PRINCE NANA, talked about the late Jimmy Rave. Nana also revealed which former Embassy wrestler he would bring back into the fold if he could. Highlights below:. On Jimmy Rave as the “Crown Jewel” of the Embassy: “He...
Hall’s Dynamite Review – 1.25.23
This is going to be an emotional one as the main event will feature the Jay Briscoe Tribute match between Mark Briscoe and Jay Lethal. If that’s not enough, we’re still on the way to Revolution and that means Bryan Danielson gets to wrestle again. This time he has to find a way around Brian Cage, which is quite the different opponent than he has had in recent weeks. Other than that, the Gunns and the Acclaimed are going to have family therapy, which could go in a few different ways. Let’s get to it.
411’s WWE Royal Rumble 2023 Preview
Hello 411 guys, gals, enbies, and everyone else! Welcome to 411’s WWE Royal Rumble 2023 preview! I’m Jeremy Thomas, here as always, and today WWE begins the Road to WrestleMania with one of the most anticipated shows of the year. The Royal Rumble tripped and fell on its face in 2022, but this year’s show has some real potential in the actual Rumble matches and the remaining three bouts announced thus far have potential, even if one gimmick is a little…let’s say concerning. There’s a lot to get into, so let’s go ahead and jump right in!
Merceds Mone Weighs In On Her NJPW Debut, Talks Heading to Japan After WWE
Mercedes Mone made a splash in her NJPW debut at Wrestle Kingdom 17, and she recently opened up about the appearance, heading to Japan after WWE and more. Mone spoke with NJPW for a new interview ahead of her match with KAIRI at Battle in the Valley next month, and you can see some highlights below:
Ratings Breakdown For This Week’s AEW Dynamite
As previously reported, this past Wednesday’s episode of AEW Dynamite had over a million viewers for the first time since October, with ratings also up. The show had 1,003,000 viewers and a 0.32 rating (421,000 viewers) in the key 18-49 demographic. It also had an 0.22 in 18-34. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has more details on the numbers including a look at each individual quarter-hour.
Will Ospreay Looks Back at His ‘Very Intense’ 2022, Wants NJPW To Be the #1 Company In Wrestling
Will Ospreay recently reflected on his 2022, and named putting NJPW back on top as a goal for the coming year. Ospreay spoke with Tokyo Sports for a new interview and talked about his loss to Kenny Omega at Wrestle Kingdom 17, his goals for 2023 and more. A few excerpts are below:
